LIVE Cricket Score, Australia vs England, 1st Test, Day 2 in Adelaide, Ashes 2017: Starc departs after Marsh completes 50

Another good ball. Another leg before wicket give. Another review. And another decision overturned. All happening here. It was superb delivery that struck Paine on the backfoot but slightly high as the hawk eye confirms. Australia surviving through technology. Anderson can see the funny side of it.

Overton too gets his captain and all of the England fans on the edge with few balls hitting the pads forcing Root to mull over a DRS but he hasn't taken it. Australia aren't getting too many runs here and England threatening to pick a wicket.

Anderson is bowling fine spell here. Five dots that keeps the batsman thinking till the very end, Paine has looked busy as he takes a single off the last ball to short-midwicket.

Overton to continue. Delivers a bumper that keeps climbing and goes over the keeper annnndd the chasing fielder cannot pull it back before touching the ropes. 4 byes to begin with. Brings the 250 up for Australia . Driven off the next ball for a couple by Paine.

Paine has raced past Marsh in their individual score. He has been extremely busy since he has walked in. He has the pressure of being selected in this squad, a decision not welcomed by the good, great and the ordinary, but here's a chance to prove his detractors wrong. Marsh sees off the remaining five balls of Anderson's over after Paine taking a single takes a single on the off side. Also, Anderson has not bowled many looseners today, has beeen much better than what he looked yesterday.

Only one run off Overton's over. The one run came off Paine when he was struck on the gloves, his index finger to be precise. The finger that kept him out of cricket for a long time after getting a knock off Dirk Nannes in the Big Bash in 2010, he looks in some pain here.

Woakes begins with a maiden. Paine is happy to let go off few deliveries this over but not before edging the first ball that goes to Root at second slip on the bounce. Players take drinks. It has been a good hour and 15 minutes of tough cricket.

Ali gets some spin straightaway! Ali drops the second and third ball short with Marsh and Paine taking couple of single, finds the edge of the final ball but falls just short off Root at first slip. 50-run stand between Marsh and Paine.

Paine takes the s the single off the fourth ball of the 100th over of the match, taking his score to 36. Marsh cuts it to backward point for no run off the last ball.

Ali floats it up slightly and is on the fuller side, enough for Paine to throw his hands at it. Up and over he slices it over cover for another boundary. This has been an instrumental innings. Plays out couple of balls sensibly taps the ball off the back foot to deep cover point for a single to retain strike.

Woakes starts off with a bouncer, Paine ducks under it rather awkwardly. Umpire calls it one for the over. Smart batting by Paine, dabs it point for a quick single. He knew exactly how softly he had hit that one. Woakes hits Marsh on his thigh pad with a back of length delivery, the ball moved towards the batsman who had shouldered arms it to. Marsh is struggling to time the ball lately, he has been on 31 for a while now. But immediately gets the timing right on the next one running three to long off.

Umpires checl the condition of the ball after Woakes expressed some concerns over the condition of the ball. Marsh has been hot and cold today, doesn't get from the middle and follows it up with a lovely cover drive. Australia are inching towards 300.

Ali goes round the wicket to Paine, gets some turn and bounce down the leg side, Bairstow doesn't collect it cleanly and Paine and Marsh run two byes. Paine pads away a couple deliveries before unleashing the big one. Heaved it over mid wicket for a six. First six of the match, takes him to 48.

FIFTY! Instrumental knock this by Australia's wicket-keeper batsman. He brings up his 3rd Test half-century, he has repaid the faith in his selection. Australia in a commanding position

Three runs come off the over, Paine drives it long on for a couple to get to his half-century.

Ali is getting some turn and drift going for him but hasn't been able to trouble the two well-set batsmen. 4 runs come off it.

OUT! England worked out a plan and Overton has executed it. Moeen Ali completes it with a safe catch in the deep. The fielder was stationed at the deep for the pull as Paine likes going after the short ball, he has hit it straight down Ali' throat.

Overton begins with a short and wide delivery that has been put away with ease over backward point for a boundary but Paine cannot resist the temptation of going after another one and ends up finding Moeen Ali at deep mid wicket. Mitchell Starc is the new man in. Overton gets his second wicket.

Starc gets off the mark of the last ball off Overton's over. Only a run off the over.

Interesting to see Starc's approach towards Moeen Ali. He has managed to block five deliveries after one jumps and turns to miss his outside edge.

Overton begins with slower delivery. 111 kmph. Marsh has somehow gone into a shell and have found it difficult to keep the scoreboard ticking, he sees an opportunity off the fifth ball and sets off for a single to point. Turned out to be risky in the end with Starc just making his ground.

Starc plays out five deliveries of Moeen's over after Marsh taking a single off the first ball.

Overton has a wide short mid off in position for Starc. Starc manages it jam out a yorker to square leg for his second run in 21 deliveries. Marsh wanted a single off the fifth ball which wasn't there, but gets it off an inside edge of the last ball off the over, to bring 300 up for the home side

Ali to continue. Lovely line, drift, turn and bounce, beats Marsh's outside edge. Ali slide one down the leg side, Marsh is unable to get complete contact on it, in fact just the glove for three. Starc gets two off the last ball via an old fashioned french cut.

Root starts off with a peach. He gets some spin going for himself immediately. After two perfect deliveries. He bowls it slightly short allowing Marsh to rock and punch it for a single. Starc keeps out the rest of the deliveries. Umpire removes the bails and we will be off for tea on Day 2.

Australia add 97 runs in the first session of play at the cost of two wickets. They will be mighty please with Marsh still battling out there. He will have Starc for company for the second session. Poms will be wary of the fact that it isn't going to be easy to bat under lights and would want to take the remaining four wicket as early as possible in the second session. Paine was amazing in the session slamming his 3rd Test half-century, Marsh has added all but 29 runs to his overnight score, he has found it slightly difficult to get going, but he has all the time to do it in the next session.

Welcome back for the second session of play! Broad to get us underway.

FIFTY! Shaun Marsh clips it to deep mid wicket for a couple off the first ball after Tea to bring up his 9th Test half-century.

OUT! Mitchell Starc miscues a pull giving an easy catch to Anderson who runs forward from mid on. Broad has his second wicket.

Broad starts off round the wicket to Marsh, and angles it onto Marsh's pads, who clips it to deep midwicket to bring up a grinding half-century. Not sure what Starc was up to has he look to go for an expansive shot. Root would want England to wipe off the tail as soon as possible.

Pat Cummins is out there in the middle. Anderson brings the ball into the number 9 batsmen who shoulders arm to an incoming delivery and the ball darts into his things fortunately it was going over the stumps. Marsh took the only single off the over.

Marsh takes the single off the first ball. Then, Broad tests Cummins outside the offside with a three bouncers, not bowling at a fearsome pace, but Cummins does well to duck, sway and move out of the way.

Anderson starts off with a length ball which is meet by a text book cover drive that is to be played on the up by Marsh. The hotspot confirms it came from the sweet spot. Delightful shot is followed by four leaves and block off the final delivery.

Cummins plays out Broad's over safely, well almost.. He was in two minds on the last ball to play or leave, ending up getting the toe end of the bat, but the fortunately for him it doesn't carry to the slips or either back onto his sticks. Maiden.

Marsh finds the gap through cover-point for a boundary off the last ball of the over. A diving Ali cannot save four runs. Pleasing sight when Marsh gets the flowing drives. Showing a lot of patience here, only going after the deliveries are a scoring opportunity.

Cummins leaves the first ball off the over, ducks under the second ball, blocks the third, gets right behind the fourth one, bobs the fifth almost back to Broad but falls short and after all that, tries an expansive ramp/periscope over the slip cordon.

Shouts of lbw on the first ball of the 124th over, Anderson hasn't had the rub of the green with reviews, the on field decision is not out but Root has send it upstairs for another look and the ball tracking tells us the ball was pitching down the leg side meaning England lose their review. Marsh and Cummins run a leg bye. Cummins tries work out a single a couple of times in the over but is unable to, he is still not off the blocks and has been out there for 24 balls.

Shouts of lbw off the first ball of Broad's over as well and it has been turned down again allowing Marsh to get to the other end. Cummins is still not of the mark, he doesn't really look frustrated by it as he gets solidly behind the ball. One leg-bye off the over.

Day 1 report: Craig Overton's first Test wicket was a big one, dismissing Australia captain Steve Smith for the first time in the series and backing England skipper Joe Root's decision to bowl first in the first day-night Test ever in the Ashes.

Smith's unbeaten 141 in the series-opener in Brisbane last week turned the first Test in Australia's favour, setting up a 10-wicket victory.

But he was out for 40 on Saturday and at stumps on a rain-interrupted Day 1 in the second Test, Australia was 209/4 from 81 overs after being sent in to bat. Peter Handscomb was unbeaten on 36 and Shaun Marsh was 20 not out.

Root was the first Test captain since 1982 to decide to bowl first in Adelaide after winning the toss. Then, it was England's Bob Willis, and the visitors lost by eight wickets.

Australia have won both previous day-night Tests at the Adelaide Oval — beating New Zealand in 2015 and South Africa last year — but in both Tests the Australians batted second after losing the toss.

It was slow going in the rain-reduced first session, with only 33 runs scored without loss in 13 overs. England struck twice in each of the next two sessions to keep the Australians in check.

Chris Woakes had David Warner (47) caught behind to go with his run out of Cameron Bancroft (10) in the middle session, and he almost picked up another wicket but Mark Stoneman couldn't hold a catch at deep backward square after Usman Khawaja top-edged a pull shot when on 44.

Khawaja went on to post his ninth Test half-century and reached the dinner interval at 53, but didn't add another run before James Anderson broke through four balls into the night session.

Khawaja chased a swinging ball and was well caught at gully by James Vince as Australia slipped to 139/3.

Smith seemed to be in control, facing 90 balls and engaging in an ongoing verbal joust with Anderson until he chopped on to his stumps against Overton, who was playing his first Test after coming into the England line-up at the expense of Jake Ball, to make the total 161/4.

The banter was flowing in Adelaide, after England accused the Australian captain of disrespecting them in the post-match news conference in Brisbane.

"One went through him a bit quicker — beat him for pace," Overton explained. Smith "was saying I was slow, so it was nice to beat him for pace".

Khawaja said the Australians were in a reasonable position after being sent in, and losing most of a day-time opening session because of rain.

"We're pretty happy with 4/200 but it's going to be important how we bat tomorrow," Khawaja said. "It was good old-fashioned Ashes cricket, it was entertaining."

England needed one more breakthrough to get into the lower-order, but was unable to exploit the extra movement of the night-time conditions in front of more than 55,000 spectators in Adelaide.

The England players wore black arm bands in honour of first-class umpire Russell Evans, who died on Friday aged 52.

With AP inputs