LIVE Cricket Score, Australia vs England, 1st Test, Day 2 in Adelaide, Ashes 2017: Broad removes Handscomb early

It's Day 2 and with neither team in a clear-cut position of dominance, there is everything to play for.

The news coming from the Adelaide is there is some light drizzle and the start for the day is slightly postponed, by 10 minutes.

Speaking atypical, Root’s decision to bowl first has raised many eyebrows, but honestly it was the England bowling that seemed to lack spite and venom. Much was expected from the pink ball to create all sorts of problems but that didn’t happen either.

It wasn’t your typical Adelaide summer day on first day of the D/N night test amidst grey clouds and muggy weather the play was interrupted three times by rain. Subsequent use of extra 30 minutes was made and today we start as many minutes early to make up for those nine overs that were lost.

8:40 IST and 1:40 is the time England will begin. We are just minutes away

The players are out to get the second day going. Stuart Broad to Peter Handscomb, under grey clouds and damp afternoon, Australia resume at 209/4.

OUT! Handscomb survived the third session yesterday by playing late, going deep into the crease and he tries to do that. Broad gets some movement straightaway and the inward deviation off the pitch traps him right in front. Not reviewed. Handscomb doesn't add to his overnight score.

What a start for England! If there was any advantage Australia went up with at stumps on Day 1 it is all lost. Tim Paine comes out at number six. He gets off with a single on to the onside.

Broad delivers good five balls, he has his tail up after the wicket, Marsh looked confident yesterday and is proving to be in good nick as he glances one off his pads to mid wicket fence to end the over. Paine has started positively as well.

Anderson starts off with a genuinely good delivery to beat Paine off the first ball but decides to alter his length off the next ball, digs in short and Paine goes after it. Pulls it away with some disdain. Paine's not had enough as he extends his arm to slash it behind point. Two fours off the over.

Day 1 report: Craig Overton's first Test wicket was a big one, dismissing Australia captain Steve Smith for the first time in the series and backing England skipper Joe Root's decision to bowl first in the first day-night Test ever in the Ashes.

Smith's unbeaten 141 in the series-opener in Brisbane last week turned the first Test in Australia's favour, setting up a 10-wicket victory.

But he was out for 40 on Saturday and at stumps on a rain-interrupted Day 1 in the second Test, Australia was 209/4 from 81 overs after being sent in to bat. Peter Handscomb was unbeaten on 36 and Shaun Marsh was 20 not out.

Root was the first Test captain since 1982 to decide to bowl first in Adelaide after winning the toss. Then, it was England's Bob Willis, and the visitors lost by eight wickets.

Australia have won both previous day-night Tests at the Adelaide Oval — beating New Zealand in 2015 and South Africa last year — but in both Tests the Australians batted second after losing the toss.

It was slow going in the rain-reduced first session, with only 33 runs scored without loss in 13 overs. England struck twice in each of the next two sessions to keep the Australians in check.

Chris Woakes had David Warner (47) caught behind to go with his run out of Cameron Bancroft (10) in the middle session, and he almost picked up another wicket but Mark Stoneman couldn't hold a catch at deep backward square after Usman Khawaja top-edged a pull shot when on 44.

Khawaja went on to post his ninth Test half-century and reached the dinner interval at 53, but didn't add another run before James Anderson broke through four balls into the night session.

Khawaja chased a swinging ball and was well caught at gully by James Vince as Australia slipped to 139/3.

Smith seemed to be in control, facing 90 balls and engaging in an ongoing verbal joust with Anderson until he chopped on to his stumps against Overton, who was playing his first Test after coming into the England line-up at the expense of Jake Ball, to make the total 161/4.

The banter was flowing in Adelaide, after England accused the Australian captain of disrespecting them in the post-match news conference in Brisbane.

"One went through him a bit quicker — beat him for pace," Overton explained. Smith "was saying I was slow, so it was nice to beat him for pace".

Khawaja said the Australians were in a reasonable position after being sent in, and losing most of a day-time opening session because of rain.

"We're pretty happy with 4/200 but it's going to be important how we bat tomorrow," Khawaja said. "It was good old-fashioned Ashes cricket, it was entertaining."

England needed one more breakthrough to get into the lower-order, but was unable to exploit the extra movement of the night-time conditions in front of more than 55,000 spectators in Adelaide.

The England players wore black arm bands in honour of first-class umpire Russell Evans, who died on Friday aged 52.

With AP inputs