First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
WI in NZ | 3rd ODI Dec 26, 2017
NZ Vs WI
New Zealand beat West Indies by 66 runs (D/L method)
SL in IND | 3rd T20I Dec 24, 2017
IND Vs SL
India beat Sri Lanka by 5 wickets
WI in NZ | 29 Dec 2017
NZ vs WI
Saxton Oval, Nelson
WI in NZ | 01 Jan 2018
NZ vs WI
Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

LIVE Cricket Score, Ashes 2017, Australia vs England, 4th Test, Day 2 in Melbourne

Catch all the live updates of the day two of the Boxing Day Test between England and Australia. Steve Smith's men lead the Ashes 3-0

Devdutt Kshirsagar, Dec, 27 2017

The Ashes 2017/18,Live Cricket Score and Updates

291/5
Overs
104.1
R/R
2.8
Fours
33
Sixes
1
Extras
2

Toggle between tabs for Live scores and ball-by-ball commentary

Report, Day 1: Opening batsman David Warner enjoyed a gift-wrapped century after being reprieved on 99 as Australia emerged on top at the close of a meandering first day of the Boxing Day Test against England on Tuesday.

Warner was caught at mid-on on the cusp of his 21st Test hundred, and first of the ongoing Ashes, but the wicket was cancelled to the delight of a festive Melbourne Cricket Ground when the replay showed England’s debutant paceman Tom Curran had overstepped.

Australia captain Steve Smith and England captain Joe Root. Agencies

Australia captain Steve Smith and England captain Joe Root. Agencies

The home vice-captain reached his ton on the next ball and while he was unable to push on much further his 103 helped drive Australia to 244 for three at stumps, a strong position after skipper Steve Smith won the toss and opted to bat on a slow, flat wicket.

Warner said he was delighted to be given another life on 99.

“Getting recalled was obviously fantastic,” he told reporters.

“It was a bit of a roller coaster of emotions between those two deliveries, that’s for sure.”

Smith’s brilliant series continued, the Australian captain 65 not out at the close, with Shaun Marsh also unbeaten on 31.

The pair steered Australia to safety with an unbroken partnership of 84 after Stuart Broad ended a 70-over wicket drought to have Usman Khawaja caught behind for 17.

Smith now remains unbeaten in three consecutive Boxing Day Tests, having scored a total of 434 runs in matches against West Indies, Pakistan and now England.

Australia reclaimed the Ashes in the third Test in Perth and hold an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series but 88,172 spectators packed the MCG to witness a peculiar day’s play.

Choice words 

After Warner and fellow opener Cameron Bancroft piled on 102 runs to lunch, Australia added only 43 in the second session as England rallied with two wickets in brilliant sunshine.

All-rounder Chris Woakes broke Warner and Bancroft’s 122-run partnership by having Bancroft lbw for 26.

Warner was caught on 99 just before the drinks break, a clumsy pull-shot off Curran’s no-ball lobbing to Broad at mid-on.

He raised his hundred with a single on the next ball and celebrated with his customary running jump and fist-pump before offering Curran some choice words, angering England wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow.

Veteran paceman James Anderson then removed Warner with a fine delivery that jagged back off the seam to catch an edge on the way through to Bairstow.

All-rounder Chris Woakes broke Warner and Bancroft’s 122-run partnership by having Bancroft lbw for 26.

Warner was caught on 99 just before the drinks break, a clumsy pull-shot off Curran’s no-ball lobbing to Broad at mid-on.

He raised his hundred with a single on the next ball and celebrated with his customary running jump and fist-pump before offering Curran some choice words, angering England wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow.

Veteran paceman James Anderson then removed Warner with a fine delivery that jagged back off the seam to catch an edge on the way through to Bairstow.

With inputs from Reuters

Published Date: Dec 27, 2017 | Updated Date: Dec 27, 2017

Also See



CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4969 124
2 South Africa 3767 111
3 England 4497 105
4 New Zealand 3489 100
5 Australia 3294 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 South Africa 6386 120
2 India 6680 119
3 Australia 5948 114
4 England 6156 114
5 New Zealand 5559 111
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 2843 124
2 India 3385 121
3 New Zealand 1925 120
4 West Indies 2395 120
5 England 2029 119
Full Ranking

9 Months Episode 18: Know what to do and expect in the first year of having a baby — Part 2

More Stories

See all