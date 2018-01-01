First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
WI in NZ | 1st T20I Dec 29, 2017
NZ Vs WI
New Zealand beat West Indies by 47 runs
ZIM in SA | One-off Test Dec 26, 2017
SA Vs ZIM
South Africa beat Zimbabwe by an innings and 120 runs
WI in NZ | 03 Jan 2018
NZ vs WI
Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui
The Ashes | 04 Jan 2018
AUS vs ENG
Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), Sydney
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Live cricket score and updates, New Zealand vs West Indies, 2nd T20 at Wellington

Catch the live score and updates from New Zealand's 2nd T20I match against the Windies.

FirstCricket Staff, Dec, 31 2017

West Indies in New Zealand 3 T20I Series 2017/18,Live Cricket Score and Updates

102/4
Overs
9.0
R/R
11.33
Fours
12
Sixes
4
Extras
3
Bowling 0 M R W
Samuel Badree 3 0 23 1

Toggle between above tabs to switch between ball-by-ball commentary and full scorecard

Preview: New Zealand were wary of Chris Gayle coming into form in the second Twenty20 as they eyed a series sweep against the West Indies.

The home side have already tucked away victories in the two Tests, three one-dayers and the first of three Twenty20 matches.

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson said "it would be great" to pull off a series sweep in the Twenty20 in Mount Maunganui on Monday, but the Gayle factor was lurking in the background.

New Zealand spearhead Tim Southee and West Indies skipper Carlos Brathwaite. AFP

New Zealand spearhead Tim Southee and West Indies skipper Carlos Brathwaite. AFP

The West Indies talisman was in devastating form in early December when he smashed a record 18 sixes in an unbeaten innings of 146 off 69 balls in the Bangladesh league.

But he has failed to fire so far in New Zealand, with scores of 22 and four in the two ODIs he played and 12 in the first Twenty20.

"He's a fantastic player, probably the best T20 record in the game and can take the game away at any time," Williamson said on his return to the New Zealand squad after sitting out the last three games.

"If he gets away on you in 10 overs or so he can change a game and that's what it's about.

"We know in this format the West Indies T20 side are one of the best sides in the world and we know that at any time they can turn it on."

Williamson said New Zealand could only focus on building on their performances, with an unbeaten run in six games so far against the West Indies.

In the first Twenty20 they unearthed two new stars in rookies Glenn Phillips and Seth Rance.

Phillips, in only his fourth international, scored a half-century with the bat and pulled off two stunning catches behind the stumps, including have to turn and run nearly 30 metres to dismiss Gayle off debutant Rance.

Seamer Rance removed Chadwick Walton with his next delivery and finished with the impressive figures of three for 30 from his four overs as New Zealand cruised to a 47-run victory.

Published Date: Jan 01, 2018 | Updated Date: Dec 31, 2017

Also See



CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4969 124
2 South Africa 3888 111
3 England 4497 105
4 New Zealand 3489 100
5 Australia 3294 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 South Africa 6386 120
2 India 6680 119
3 Australia 5948 114
4 England 6156 114
5 New Zealand 5812 112
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 2843 124
2 New Zealand 2095 123
3 India 3385 121
4 England 2029 119
5 West Indies 2465 117
Full Ranking

9 Months Episode 18: Know what to do and expect in the first year of having a baby — Part 2

More Stories

See all