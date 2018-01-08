First Cricket
Live cricket score and updates, Ashes 2018, Australia vs England, Day 5 at Sydney

Catch the live score and updates from Day 5 of the fifth and final Ashes Test match between Australia and England at Sydney

FirstCricket Staff, Jan,08 2018

346/10
Overs
112.3
R/R
3.08
Fours
35
Sixes
2
Extras
4
649/7
Overs
193.0
R/R
3.36
Fours
68
Sixes
4
Extras
9
144/5
Overs
75.0
R/R
1.92
Fours
7
Sixes
0
Extras
2
Josh Hazlewood 16 5 36 0

Toggle between tabs for Live scores and ball-by-ball commentary

Day 4 Report: On one of its most dominant days of the summer, Australia set up a 303-run first-innings lead before declaring at 649-7 and then tore through England's top order to close in on victory in the fifth Test and a 4-0 Ashes series win.

After the Marsh brothers scored centuries to lead Australia into a commanding position, the bowling attack claimed four wickets to leave England floundering at 93-4 at stumps, still 210 runs behind, in oppressively hot conditions Sunday at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Skipper Joe Root was unbeaten on 42 and Jonny Bairstow was 17 not out at stumps, as England tried grimly to prevent a collapse reminiscent of its last appearance at the SCG in 2014 where it was bowled out in 31 overs to complete a 5-0 series loss.

Australia captain Steve Smith and England captain Joe Root. Agencies

Australia captain Steve Smith and England captain Joe Root. Agencies

"In many ways the last few days have summed up our trip," England assistant coach Paul Farbrace said. "It's been exceptionally tough, we've come up against a team that is playing very good cricket but the one thing that we've been talking about is making sure we keep on fighting and battling."

Resuming at 479-4 on day four, already with a 133-run first-innings lead, the Marsh brothers combined for a 169-run partnership and each raised their hundreds in the first session.

The feat meant Shaun and Mitch Marsh became the first Australian brothers to combine for a century partnership since Stephen and Mark Waugh put on 197 together in the fifth Test at The Oval in 2001.

"To be out there with Mitch, to both get our Test century today for Australia, being out there and sharing each other's emotions when we got to our hundreds, was an extremely happy moment," Shaun Marsh said. "It'll certainly be a day that we won't forget."

Mitch Marsh was the only wicket to fall in the morning session, bowled by Tom Curran (1-82) for 101, the delivery after reaching his century. Shaun Marsh was run out for 156 after lunch.

Tim Paine (38 not out) and Pat Cummins (24 not out) combined for a late flurry of runs before Smith's declaration midway through the afternoon session.

After nearly 14 hours and 193 overs in the field, England's second innings started poorly, losing Mark Stoneman (0) lbw to Starc (1-17) in the third over.

Stoneman reviewed the decision but replays showed the ball was hitting leg stump and the out decision was upheld, meaning England lost one of its two reviews early in the innings.

The blow was very nearly doubled the next ball as Cook edged to first slip, but the chance was dropped by Shaun Marsh to spare the opener, who had just become the sixth player to tally 12,000 Test runs.

Only Sachin Tendulkar (15,921 runs), Ricky Ponting (13,378), Jacques Kallis (13,289), Rahul Dravid (13,288) and Kumar Sangakkara (12,400) have more Test runs than the 33-year-old English batsman.

But Cook's reprieve was short-lived as Lyon (2-31) produced a perfect ball to clip the top of off stump and remove the veteran opener in what may well be his last tour of Australia.

Inside two overs James Vince survived a referral for caught behind and a near miss in the slips, before Pat Cummins (1-12) had the batsman edging to slip again and Smith grabbed a catch at the second attempt.

Root batted bravely for the cause, including being hit twice by Starc, with the second blow needing a lengthy stop in play while the England captain's right index finger was treated by medical staff.

England team officials confirmed after play that the finger injury was likely not serious and the captain would resume batting when play resumes Monday.

Lyon did get another deserved breakthrough when he trapped Malan on the back leg for five. Malan's review was unsuccessful as England slipped to 68-4 and batting through the day will be increasingly difficult for the English batsman on a day five SCG wicket.

"I think (Lyon) is the key tomorrow," Shaun Marsh said. "The wicket is definitely suiting his condition, especially with the left handers he'll come into play."

Australia regained the Ashes by winning the first three Tests. The fourth match ended in a draw last week in Melbourne.

With inputs from AP

Published Date: Jan 08, 2018 | Updated Date: Jan 07, 2018

CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4969 124
2 South Africa 3888 111
3 England 4497 105
4 New Zealand 3489 100
5 Australia 3294 97
6 Sri Lanka 4058 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 South Africa 6386 120
2 India 6680 119
3 Australia 5948 114
4 England 6156 114
5 New Zealand 5961 112
6 Pakistan 4622 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 New Zealand 2262 126
2 Pakistan 2843 124
3 India 3385 121
4 England 2029 119
5 West Indies 2538 115
6 South Africa 2238 112
Full Ranking

