LIVE, Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test, Day 2 at Dhaka: Cricket score and updates

Catch the live score and updates from Day 2 of the 2nd Test between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka

FirstCricket Staff, Feb,09 2018

222/10
Overs
65.3
R/R
3.4
Fours
23
Sixes
3
Extras
5
83/5
Overs
35.2
R/R
2.36
Fours
9
Sixes
1
Extras
3

Toggle between tabs for live scores and ball-by-ball commentary

Stumps Report, Day 1: Bangladesh were 56-4 at stumps after bowling out Sri Lanka for 222 runs on the opening day of the second and final Test in Dhaka on Thursday.

Sri Lanka captain Dinesh Chandimal and Bangladesh stand-in captain Mahmudullah. Agencies

Paceman Suranga Lakmal struck twice as the visitors fought back, after Bangladesh took the early advantage to bowl Sri Lanka out with left-arm spinners Abdur Razzak and Taijul Islam picking up four wickets each.

The first Test of series ended in a draw in Chittagong last week.

With inputs from AFP

Published Date: Feb 09, 2018 | Updated Date: Feb 08, 2018

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5313 121
2 South Africa 4484 115
3 Australia 4174 104
4 New Zealand 3489 100
5 England 4829 99
6 Sri Lanka 4058 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 6850 120
2 South Africa 6455 120
3 England 6871 116
4 New Zealand 6550 115
5 Australia 6376 112
6 Pakistan 4877 96
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 3272 126
2 New Zealand 2582 123
3 India 3385 121
4 England 2029 119
5 West Indies 2538 115
6 South Africa 2238 112
Full Ranking

