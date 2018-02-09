LIVE, Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test, Day 2 at Dhaka: Cricket score and updates
Catch the live score and updates from Day 2 of the 2nd Test between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka
FirstCricket Staff,
Feb,09 2018
- India in South Africa, 6 ODI Series, 2018 SA Vs IND India beat South Africa by 124 runs
- Trans-Tasman T20I Tri-Series, 2018 AUS Vs ENG Australia beat England by 5 wickets
- Zimbabwe and Afghanistan in UAE, 2 T20I Series, 2018 AFG Vs ZIM Afghanistan beat Zimbabwe by 17 runs
- Zimbabwe and Afghanistan in UAE, 2 T20I Series, 2018 AFG Vs ZIM Afghanistan beat Zimbabwe by 5 wickets
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5313
|121
|2
|South Africa
|4484
|115
|3
|Australia
|4174
|104
|4
|New Zealand
|3489
|100
|5
|England
|4829
|99
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4058
|94
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|6850
|120
|2
|South Africa
|6455
|120
|3
|England
|6871
|116
|4
|New Zealand
|6550
|115
|5
|Australia
|6376
|112
|6
|Pakistan
|4877
|96
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|3272
|126
|2
|New Zealand
|2582
|123
|3
|India
|3385
|121
|4
|England
|2029
|119
|5
|West Indies
|2538
|115
|6
|South Africa
|2238
|112
Toggle between tabs for live scores and ball-by-ball commentary
Stumps Report, Day 1: Bangladesh were 56-4 at stumps after bowling out Sri Lanka for 222 runs on the opening day of the second and final Test in Dhaka on Thursday.
Sri Lanka captain Dinesh Chandimal and Bangladesh stand-in captain Mahmudullah. Agencies
Paceman Suranga Lakmal struck twice as the visitors fought back, after Bangladesh took the early advantage to bowl Sri Lanka out with left-arm spinners Abdur Razzak and Taijul Islam picking up four wickets each.
The first Test of series ended in a draw in Chittagong last week.
With inputs from AFP
Published Date:
Feb 09, 2018
| Updated Date: Feb 08, 2018
Also See
Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka: Dinesh Chandimal to lead 15-man visitors side in T20I series
Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka: Hosts call up teenage spinner Naeem Hasan for Sri Lanka Test
Highlights, Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test, Day 2 at Chittagong: Full Cricket Score