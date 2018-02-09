Toggle between tabs for live scores and ball-by-ball commentary

Stumps Report, Day 1: Bangladesh were 56-4 at stumps after bowling out Sri Lanka for 222 runs on the opening day of the second and final Test in Dhaka on Thursday.

Paceman Suranga Lakmal struck twice as the visitors fought back, after Bangladesh took the early advantage to bowl Sri Lanka out with left-arm spinners Abdur Razzak and Taijul Islam picking up four wickets each.

The first Test of series ended in a draw in Chittagong last week.

With inputs from AFP