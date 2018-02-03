Toggle between tabs for live scores and ball-by-ball commentary

Report, Day 3: Sri Lanka reached 504-3 at stumps on the third day of the first Test against Bangladesh at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong on Friday.

Kusal Mendis scored 196 runs while Dhananjaya de Silva made 173 runs as Sri Lanka cut the deficit to just nine runs in reply to Bangladesh's first inning total of 513.

Roshen Silva was unbeaten on 87 alongside skipper Dinesh Chandimal, 37 not out, at the end of the third day's play.

Taijul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman and Mehidy Hasan grabbed a wicket each for Bangladesh.

With inputs from AFP

Click here to follow live ICC Under-19 World Cup Finals between India and Australia