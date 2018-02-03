First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
U-19 WC | 3rd Place Play-off Feb 01, 2018
AFG Vs PAK
Match Abandoned
U-19 WC | 5th Place Play off Jan 31, 2018
SA Vs BAN
South Africa Under-19 beat Bangladesh Under-19 by 8 wickets
Trans-Tasman T20I Tri-Series Feb 03, 2018
AUS vs NZ
Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), Sydney
IND in SA Feb 04, 2018
SA vs IND
SuperSport Park, Centurion
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

LIVE, Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test, Day 4 at Chittagong: Cricket score and updates

Catch all the live updates of the Day 4 of the first Test between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.

FirstCricket Staff, Feb,03 2018

513/10
Overs
129.5
R/R
3.96
Fours
46
Sixes
6
Extras
9
590/4
Overs
165.0
R/R
3.58
Fours
52
Sixes
4
Extras
13

Toggle between tabs for live scores and ball-by-ball commentary

Report, Day 3: Sri Lanka reached 504-3 at stumps on the third day of the first Test against Bangladesh at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong on Friday.

Sri Lanka captain Dinesh Chandimal and Bangladesh stand-in captain Mahmudullah. Agencies

Sri Lanka captain Dinesh Chandimal and Bangladesh stand-in captain Mahmudullah. Agencies

Kusal Mendis scored 196 runs while Dhananjaya de Silva made 173 runs as Sri Lanka cut the deficit to just nine runs in reply to Bangladesh's first inning total of 513.

Roshen Silva was unbeaten on 87 alongside skipper Dinesh Chandimal, 37 not out, at the end of the third day's play.

Taijul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman and Mehidy Hasan grabbed a wicket each for Bangladesh.

With inputs from AFP

Click here to follow live ICC Under-19 World Cup Finals between India and Australia

Published Date: Feb 03, 2018 | Updated Date: Feb 03, 2018

Also See



CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5313 121
2 South Africa 4484 115
3 Australia 4174 104
4 New Zealand 3489 100
5 England 4829 99
6 Sri Lanka 4058 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 South Africa 6387 121
2 India 6680 119
3 England 6871 116
4 New Zealand 6550 115
5 Australia 6376 112
6 Pakistan 4877 96
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 3272 126
2 New Zealand 2582 123
3 India 3385 121
4 England 2029 119
5 West Indies 2538 115
6 South Africa 2238 112
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all