Day 2 report: Sri Lanka reached 187-1 at stumps on the second day, replying to Bangladesh's 513, in the first Test in Chittagong on Thursday.

Dhananjaya de Silva struck 104 not out while Kushal Mendis added 83 not out. Sri Lanka still trail the hosts by 326 runs in the first innings total.

Earlier, Bangladesh resumed play on 374-4 and added 139 runs to their overnight score before being dismissed.

Skipper Mahmudllah Riyad led their batting charge on the second day with 83 not out.

Spinner Rangana Herath and paceman Suranga Lakmal took three wickets each for Sri Lanka.

With inputs from AFP