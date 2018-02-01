LIVE Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test at Chittagong: Cricket Score and updates
Catch the live score and updates from Day 2 of the first Test between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka
FirstCricket Staff,
Feb,01 2018
- ICC Under-19 World Cup, 2018 AFG Vs PAK Match Abandoned
- ICC Under-19 World Cup, 2018 SA Vs BAN South Africa Under-19 beat Bangladesh Under-19 by 8 wickets
- ICC Under-19 World Cup, 2018 PAK Vs IND India Under-19 beat Pakistan Under-19 by 203 runs
- ICC Under-19 World Cup, 2018 NZ Vs ENG England Under-19 beat New Zealand Under-19 by 32 runs
- ICC Under-19 World Cup, 2018 AUS Vs AFG Australia Under-19 beat Afghanistan Under-19 by 6 wickets
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5313
|121
|2
|South Africa
|4484
|115
|3
|Australia
|4174
|104
|4
|New Zealand
|3489
|100
|5
|England
|4829
|99
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4058
|94
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|South Africa
|6386
|120
|2
|India
|6680
|119
|3
|England
|6871
|116
|4
|New Zealand
|6550
|115
|5
|Australia
|6376
|112
|6
|Pakistan
|4875
|96
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|3272
|126
|2
|New Zealand
|2582
|123
|3
|India
|3385
|121
|4
|England
|2029
|119
|5
|West Indies
|2538
|115
|6
|South Africa
|2238
|112
Toggle between the tabs above to switch between ball-by-ball commentary and full scorecard
Day 1 report: Mominul Haque scored an unbeaten 175 as Bangladesh reached 374-4 at stumps on the opening day of the first Test against Sri Lanka in Chittagong on Wednesday.
Mominul Haque talks to his teammate Mushfiqur Rahim (L) during first day of the first Test between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. AFP
The hosts, who chose to bat, rode on a 236-run third-wicket stand between Mominul and Mushfiqur Rahim, who made 92, to frustrate the bowlers at the start of the two-match series. Opener Tamim Iqbal contributed 52.
Paceman Suranga Lakmal was the most successful of the bowlers with figures of 2-43.
Skipper Mahmudullah Riyad, on nine, was batting alongside Mominul when stumps were drawn at the start of the two-match series.
With inputs from AFP
Published Date:
Feb 01, 2018
| Updated Date: Feb 01, 2018
Also See
Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka: Mominul Haque's unbeaten century helps hosts post imposing total on Day 1
Tri-nation series: Suranga Lakmal shines as Sri Lanka thrash Bangladesh to reach final
LIVE Tri-Nation series final, Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka at Dhaka: Cricket score and updates