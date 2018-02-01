Toggle between the tabs above to switch between ball-by-ball commentary and full scorecard

Day 1 report: Mominul Haque scored an unbeaten 175 as Bangladesh reached 374-4 at stumps on the opening day of the first Test against Sri Lanka in Chittagong on Wednesday.

The hosts, who chose to bat, rode on a 236-run third-wicket stand between Mominul and Mushfiqur Rahim, who made 92, to frustrate the bowlers at the start of the two-match series. Opener Tamim Iqbal contributed 52.

Paceman Suranga Lakmal was the most successful of the bowlers with figures of 2-43.

Skipper Mahmudullah Riyad, on nine, was batting alongside Mominul when stumps were drawn at the start of the two-match series.

With inputs from AFP