First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
U-19 WC | Match 24 Jan 20, 2018
NZ Vs SA
New Zealand Under-19 beat South Africa Under-19 by 71 runs
U-19 WC | Match 23 Jan 20, 2018
ENG Vs CAN
England Under-19 beat Canada Under-19 by 282 runs
Tri-Series in UAE Jan 21, 2018
UAE vs SCO
ICC Global Cricket Academy Ground, Dubai
BAN Tri-Nation Series Jan 21, 2018
SL vs ZIM
Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

LIVE Australia vs England, 3rd ODI in Sydney: Cricket score and updates

Australia and England face off in the third ODI of the five-match series at Sydney on Sunday. Stay tuned to our live blog to follow the events of the match as and when they happen.

FirstCricket Staff, Jan,21 2018

37/0
Overs
6.4
R/R
5.78
Fours
5
Sixes
0
Extras
6
Jason Roy Batting 19 22 4 0
Jonny Bairstow Batting 12 18 1 0
Josh Hazlewood 3 0 20 0

Toggle between the tabs above to switch between ball-by-ball commentary and full scorecard

Toss report: Australia won the toss and chose to bowl against England in Sunday's third one-day international at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

England has produced a stunning form reversal since the 4-0 Ashes defeat and has won both limited overs matches.

A win in Sydney will secure the five-match series for the tourists.

Steve Smith and Eoin Morgan, captain of Australia and England respectively. Reuters

Steve Smith and Eoin Morgan, captain of Australia and England respectively. Reuters

Australia has made four changes to the side beaten in Brisbane in the second match, with wicketkeeper Tim Paine returning from illness, fast bowlers Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins returning, and spinner Adam Zampa also recalled.

It means Australia returns to the pace trio of Mitchell Starc, Hazlewood and Cummins which dominated the Test series.

Out of their side go pacemen Andrew Tye and Jhye Richardson, as well as stand-in wicketkeeper Alex Carey and batsman Travis Head.

Captain Steve Smith decided it was time to try something different after winning the toss, with England having produced successful run chases in the first two matches.

"We want to change it up," he said.

"England have been chasing very well. Hopefully we can bring it today and get back into the series."

England has retained the same team that won the first two matches and captain Eoin Morgan was happy to bat first.

"It doesn't really bother us," he said.

"If we were forced to make a decision we probably wouldn't have batted first anyway."

Teams:

Australia - David Warner, Aaron Finch, Cameron White, Steve Smith (capt), Mitchell Marsh, Marcus Stoinis, Tim Paine, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.

England - Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Alex Hales, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (capt), Jos Buttler, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Liam Plunkett, Mark Wood.

Umpires: Chris Gaffaney (NZL), Kumar Dharmasena (RSL)

TV umpire: Simon Fry (AUS)

Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle (SRL)

With inputs from AFP

Published Date: Jan 21, 2018 | Updated Date: Jan 21, 2018

Also See



CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4969 124
2 South Africa 3888 111
3 Australia 4174 104
4 New Zealand 3489 100
5 England 4829 99
6 Sri Lanka 4058 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 South Africa 6386 120
2 India 6680 119
3 New Zealand 6650 117
4 England 6483 116
5 Australia 6077 113
6 Pakistan 4875 96
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 New Zealand 2262 126
2 Pakistan 2843 124
3 India 3385 121
4 England 2029 119
5 West Indies 2538 115
6 South Africa 2238 112
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all