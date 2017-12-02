LIVE, Australia vs England, 2nd Test, Day 1 in Adelaide, Ashes 2017 Scores and Updates: Play stopped due to rain

Hello and Welcome to the coverage of the 2nd Ashes Test at Adelaide. Play starts at 9 AM IST. Follow this space for live scores and updates.

Alrighty then! The first ever day-nighter, the first in men's Ashes cricket is here as the Adelaide Oval is set to host the first pink-ball Ashes Test, providing Joe Root's men with an excellent opportunity to draw level in the series.

The weather is cool, damp and a bit overcast. So the English captain must be relishing looking at it. England wins the toss and opts to bowl first . Lot of talk around the pink ball behaviour specially in the evening conditions, could give England's seam and swing bowlers greater assistance.

Bancroft looks like a seasoned customer, drops and run off the first ball. Some movement early for Anderson as one shapes down Warner's pads on which he doesn't get any connection the fifth ball is better delivery, beating him on the outside edge. Warner leaves the last ball carefully.

Oh! Whenever he does he wrecks havoc, can he do it with the Pink ball

Broad begins with a maiden to Bancroft. Rolls the fingers over to bowl a leg cutter that causes the right-handed opener a little problem hits it round the midriff. Haven't seen bowlers do that early on in the match, isn't it always using the new ball all aboput pitching it up.

FOUR! Touch short and wide and Warner doesn't require any invite on such deliveries. Gets on top off it and is off the mark as well with a boundary through point.

Anderson is getting some movement alright. But still haven't found his line or length. Wavering at the moment. Australian openers getting their eye in and aren't really tested early on. Some strong winds blowing around the ground.

Bancroft tucks it on the onside for a couple of the third ball and gets off strike off the fourth. Broad goes round the wicket and bowls two stunning deliveries, Warner has wisely decided not to flirt around with it. The last ball was very close to the off stump but slight away movement and the bounce takes it away, stunning delivery, brave leave.

Anderson slowly getting into his rhythm, the first hits Bancroft around the box and he is on his clutches. Defends a couple, but bunts the last ball, which deviates into the batsman, to mid on for a quick but a calculated single.

Broad does brilliantly to stop a certain boundary off the first ball. It was driven nicely down the ground, but he saved a boundary after a delayed start to the over courtesy sight screen issue and Broad missing his run up or probably pulling out of his delivery stride, unsurprisingly the crowd lets him know their disapproval through loud 'Boos'. Three runs come off it. The openers are doing it cautiously and smartly.

Whenever the bowlers have pitched it up, they have got some assistance, but so far the length by both the bowlers, Anderson specially is questionable. Altering, perhaps faltering on number of occasion. Warner will keep the strike with a single behind square off the inside edge.

Woakes is right on the money on the first ball. Warner defends it. But as the over progresses Woakes has pulled back the length quite a bit and Warner loves the back of the length delivery, tucks it around the corner with soft hands and runs couple of twos. Easy peasy. Six runs off it.

Anderson has started to find right length. We haven't seen the batsmen prod or pushing at the ball, Anderson keeps it in the good length area and he has got the left-handed opener flirting with it. Luckily for Australia it doesn't find the edge. One run off it.

Woakes keeps it back of a length on the first ball. Bends his back for the second and bangs it in, Bancroft is happy to duck. Gets a thick outside edge but falls safely before rolling towards gully and is beaten on the last ball off the over. Maiden.

Warner plays a crisp shot to begin with for a couple through covers. Anderson doesn't seem to hit his straps yet. Length has been an issue, he has bowled a couple of good balls in an over but he and Root would like for him to sustain the pressure and not let it loose. Jimmy finishes with three fuller deliveries, which Warner shoulders arms to

England's new ball bowlers have been a little off-colour this morning. Anderson primarily. Doesn't seem like he is in complete flow. Barely running in and bowling it too short. Handful of deliveries that asked the Australian openers any kind of questions.

Opps! The play is stopped due to rain . Commentators suggest it is going to be a passing shower. After 11.2 overs Australia 24/0

Here is a tip for the English bowlers, they have certainly been on the shorter side, making look Root's choice of bowling first a little stupid here

Oh dear. England's first 3 seamers pitching new pink ball far too short - not for the first time when England have sent opposition in first.

Right, then players are back on! The field is cleared with no covers on. Woakes to continue to Warner. Root has deployed a deep point for Warner. Strange, very strange.

Before the rain stopped the game for close to seven minutes, Bancroft took a single that hits his pads and rolls on the leg side. Woakes bowls a very full delivery after the rain delay, Warner lets it go under his eyes. The bowler repeats it but Warner doesn't miss out on the second opportunity as he throws his hands at it to hammer it through covers for a boundary. Eight runs off the over.

Straightaway Broad creates some trouble. Kept Warner thinking till the very end to play or leave at it, gets a bottom edge after Warner decided to leave it at the very end, bounces and goes towards the second slip fielder. Next ball, Warner taps itt in the vacant space created by having a deep point for an easy single. Bancroft takes a quick single once again. Two off it.

Well, the clouds have opened up again. Players walk off the field again. Frustrating period this. The rains looks slightly heavier this time, hopefully its a short intervention.

More rain. PA system at Adelaide plays “everywhere you go, you always take the weather with you”. Blatant Brit-shaming. #Ashes

Sorry to say that the radar indicates a worsening situation.

Not something that the home side would like to hear

Looks like the rain has stopped for time being and the covers is gradually coming off we might have a start soon.

We are around 10 minutes away from resuming the game. Woakes has one ball left in the 14th over, Bancroft will be on strike. Grab a cup of coffee or something to nibble on as the action is about to begin.

Preview: Australia skipper Steve Smith on Friday confirmed that the hosts would field an unchanged XI for the historic day-night second Ashes Test against England at the Adelaide Oval from Saturday.

England, on the other hand, added seamer Craig Overton to the eleven that played in the first Test in Brisbane, which they lost by 10 wickets.

Going into the pink ball fixture, England will be aiming to make full use of the moisture and seaming conditions from their pace bowling spearheads James Anderson and Stuart Broad.

In terms of pink-ball experience, England have played their first day-night Test in August this year against the West Indies, which they won by an innings and 209 runs.

This will be Australia's third consecutive day-night Test at the Adelaide Oval, besides the one played in Brisbane. Australia have won them all.

The England camp in particular seems to have retained some bitterness from the Jonny Bairstow head-butt saga and are expected to return the favour here.

Coming to team selection, the tourists' have added an extra pace option in Overton, who is likely to challenge Jake Ball for a berth. However, there was no room for leg-spinner Mason Crane, despite concerns over off-spinner Moeen Ali's finger.

In the batting department, England will expect veteran Alaistar Cook to repeat his career-best 243, which he stroked against the West Indies in the day-night affair in Birmingham.

While Cook failed to deliver in the opening Test, his partner Mark Stoneman looked good and so did the other Ashes debutant James Vince. Skipper Joe Root will look to extend his rich vein of form and guide the middle order comprising Dawid Malan, Moeen Ali and stumper Jonny Bairstow.

On the other hand, the hosts look a formidable unit with most of their top-order batsmen getting among the runs in the opening game. The opening duo of David Warner and Cameron Bancroft chased down England's target of 173 without any fuss while skipper Steve Smith set the tone in the first innings with an unbeaten 141.

It will, however, be interesting to see how No.3 Usman Khawaja deals with his weakness against spin bowling in the second game.

In the run-up to the second Test, the only concern for the Australians was the fitness of their three stellar fast bowlers Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins, but after successfully completing Thursday's practice session without a worry the trio will line up together again.

Teams:

Australia: Cameron Bancroft, David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Steven Smith (Captain), Peter Handscomb, Shaun Marsh, Tim Paine (WK), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon.

England: Alastair Cook, Mark Stoneman, James Vince, Joe Root (Captain), Dawid Malan, Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow (WK), Chris Woakes, Jake Ball, Stuart Broad, James Anderson.