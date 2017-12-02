LIVE, Australia vs England, 2nd Test, Day 1 in Adelaide, Ashes 2017 Scores and Updates: Khawaja, Smith take hosts past 100

OUT! Horrible mix up there. Warner dabs it to cover, Moeen's misfield causes the confusion. Yes! No! Yes! N... Bancroft send back by Warner and Woakes hits the stumps. England have their first breakthrough.

Broad begins round the wicket to Warner. Woakes' direct hit ends Bancroft's stay, a pity end for the opener. That was the only England could have got a wicket. In comes Khwaja to join Warner. Loud appeal for leg before wicket turned down with the ball likely to miss the leg stump. England's have their tails up.

Broad points towards Warner to keep his ears open and listening to his partners call. Oh, it has begun...

Root brings Anderson back on, who starts with well another short of a length delivery. Khwaja getting enough time to see it and get onto the back foot and tuck it around for a single to get off the mark. Warnerplays out the next five deliveries. The wicket has spurred the poms and they have placed an umbrella behind the stumps with three slips and a gully.

Quiet over by Broad, only two singles off it. England really need to press here, especially Anderson, can't dish freebies or allow the new man to get his eye in.

Anderson beats Warner on couple of occassion and we haven't seen this much, is he finally getting into the rhythm or just a false promise. Warner takes a well-judged single with tapping it in the gap on the offside. Slants one across Khwaja for the final ball as the batsmen hangs his bat out. Good over for England.

Broad sprays one on Warner's boots with he missing out to get some bat but they take the leg bye. Broad switches to over the wicket to Khawja. On the fourth ball he induces the leading edge as Khwaja was trying work it on the onside but was all along the ground. 'Ohhhh!' groan the visitors.Broad goes round the wicket for the last ball, which is left alone.

FOUR! Lovely shot by Warner, meets the ball under his eyes and drives it through covers, to be fair to Anderson, it wasn't that bad a delivery.

At the start of 20th over, Warner gets a thickish outside edge, but play it with such deft hands that the ball stays along the carpet and through the gap in the gully region for a couple. Much better for Anderson. Warner plays a good drive through covers for a boundary and takes one off his hips of the last ball.

Warner drives it slightly uppishly but is safe as it in the gap between mid off and cover, Woakes chases to pull it back inside the fence, the batsmen take three. Broad goes back to over the wicket to Khwaja, tests him with a short ball and Khwaja looked to go for the pull, doesn't get all of it but swivels nicely to get some bat on it, the ball dribbles to fine leg for two. 50 up for Australia.

Overton begins nicely. Good first international over! Beats Khawaja with some extra bounce. Beats Warner outside off stump too. Only 1 run off it.

Overton has bowled two balls. How did Ball get picked in first test #Ashes

Broad begins the 23th over, after three dot balls, Warner throws his hands at a slightly wide but a good length delivery, for an expansive drive but doesn't connect the ball. Broad has his hands on his head. Finishes with a good ball, Warner gets behind it nicely. Maiden.

FOUR! Khawaja's affinity for pull is no secret as his eyes lit up seeing the ball slightly short, flat bats it through mid wicket.

Overton keeps it slightly back of the length but has maintained good lines. Only one boundary of the over.

Encouraging signs for Moeen in the first over, some bounce straightaway. He begins round the wicket to Warner and is able to find right line and length. One ball jumps of good length, Wanrer adjusts well to keep it down. Maiden to start for Ali.

FOUR! Khawaja gets the top edge and there is a deep square leg, but it has gone fine. Overton tries the short ball and Khawaja cannot resist the temptation.

Good looking drive through covers for a couple to start with for Khawaja, blocks and leaves nex three balls before he goes for the pull. Defends the last ball. Six off it.

Mo, is doing well to bring Warner forward and press. The southpaw is looking solid too and up for a challenge. Warner picks a quick single off his legs to mid wicket off the over.

If my calculations are correct, that’s the 7th run out Warner has been involved in during his test career. Rogers & himself out twice, Doolan, Handscomb & Bancroft once. #Ashes

Overton into his fourth over. He has good short ball is what Ian Chapell said on air in the previous over as he uses his shoulder once again. Warner goes after it to play the ramp, doesn't get any bat. Warner goes off strike with a single on the onside. Some movement for Overton too. Khawaja gets beaten as the ball moves off the deck.

Warner takes the single off the first ball. Moeen gets to bowl to Khawaja, who uses his feet to Ali a few times but Moeen is very clever to alter the line not allowing Khawaja any sort of room. Loud shout from behind the stumps, especially Bairstow, but Khawaja was way down the track for the umpire to even consider it. Blocks the last two deliveries.

FOUR! Overpitched by Overton and Warner jabs at it through covers for a boundary.

Couple of fours for Warner. He has looked very comfortable here! Overton goes for 10 runs off the over.

FOUR! Ali provides some width, Khawaja goes back into his crease and slaps it through cover point.

FOUR! Khawaja cuts to backward point to James Vince but... Oh dear! The ball goes through him. Khawaja gets four when it should been a dot.

Eventful over this. Suddenly lot is happening. Khawaja takes the attack to Moeen, he skips down the track and goes over the top but doesn't really get hold off it. Clears the infield and takes a couple off the first ball. A boundary through point and mis-field takes the partnership over 50.

Chris Woakes has been called back into the attack. Bowls a tidy over, giving away only a single to Warner off the first ball to sweeper cover. Players take drinks.

Good comeback over by Ali. Nice control, getting some turn and letting it loose. Only one run off it.

OUT! Warner gets the thick edge to Bairstow. Unecessary, but he lives by the sword. Big break for England and Woakes. This should help lift their spirits. Wait...out comes Oz skipper Steve Smith.

Successful over for England as they get rid of the second opener. Khawaja and Warner were looking extremely comfortable, a timely break for England. Smith starts off with a stunning drive to the cover boundary.

Stuart Broad is here. Khawaja takes a single of the first ball. Chatter has begun, so that is the plan for the opposition captain, trying to rile him up, not just with words but a lot of fielders around the bat as well. Three slips, a gully, two silly mid-ons, short cover and short cover-point. Well, this is going to be interesting.

Woakes too has some words to welcome the Oz captain. He finds the edge but the ball falls way short of the second slip. Delivers a maiden to Smith. England is fired up to say the least.

Broad continues starts with a short ball to Khawaja and the left-handed batsman ducks under it. Another short ball but this time Khawaja pulls it safely and along the ground for a single. Broad gets another edge of Smith, it was bowled nicely but Smith has managed to keep it down.

FOUR! Woakes bowls on Khawaja's pads and all he has to do is get some bat. Runs down to fine leg boundary.

Woakes comes back to bowl three dots after missing his line on the first ball. Digs the fifth ball short and Khawaja swivels to play the pull to backward square leg for one. Smith defends it to short mid-wicket. Five runs off the over.

Anderson starts another spell with a ball that is slanted across, Khawaja lets it alone. Gets an inside edge onto his apds off the next ball.Khawaja's thickish outside edge goes through the gap between slip cordon and gully as Australia bring the 100 on the scoreboard.Straigtens after pitching and misses Smith's outside edge. Blocks the last ball and shouts out 'No'. Of course there wasn't any run there.

FOUR! Nicely timed there! Khawaja has split the gap between point and cover, didn't over hit, just timed it perfectly.

DROPPED! That is not good cricket from England. Root has set the field for that particular shot but Stoneman at long leg spills it. Khawaja has played the pull number of times today and this time he gets a top edge. That should been taken. Khawaja dropped on 44

Khawaja is lucky and Woakes must be frustrated, he kept bowling short and the plan would have worked perfectly for England but execution isn't there. Feel for Woakes. He was hit for a couple of boundaries and would have loved to get another wicket, but he will have to try again.

Tidy over by Anderson. He quickly slips in maiden to Smith. The Aussie captain still seems to get his eye in, despite striking a couple of lovely shots to boundary, he is still maneuver the strike around.

Loud shout for a leg before against Smith. But looked as if the ball was going over the stumps, Root signals the same to his players and seems that is the reason for not taking the review. Smith lives dangerously as he almost ends up returning a catch to Overton, he had get low in his follow through, tried his best but just fell short, instead Smith gets three runs.

Smith continues to take awkward looking runs, went for the drive when he was in no position to play it, ends up getting a single to square leg off an inside edge. You do wonder he has an average over 60 with this technique! Special! Anderson completes another tidy over with five dots to Khawaja.

FOUR! Half-volley and Smith thumps the drive and there was no stopping that. He has moved to 17.

Smith Overton is not express neither is he getting any movement as of now, Smith has looked out of shape on couple of occasions but not against the debutant. He takes a single to square leg after shuffling across his stumps to make it five runs off the over.

The weather is cool, damp and a bit overcast. So the English captain must be relishing looking at it. England wins the toss and opts to bowl first . Lot of talk around the pink ball behaviour specially in the evening conditions, could give England's seam and swing bowlers greater assistance.

England's new ball bowlers have been a little off-colour this morning. Anderson primarily. Doesn't seem like he is in complete flow. Barely running in and bowling it too short. Handful of deliveries that asked the Australian openers any kind of questions.

Opps! The play is stopped due to rain . Commentators suggest it is going to be a passing shower. After 11.2 overs Australia 24/0

Play can be extended up to 30mins to get through the 87 overs required today

Preview: Australia skipper Steve Smith on Friday confirmed that the hosts would field an unchanged XI for the historic day-night second Ashes Test against England at the Adelaide Oval from Saturday.

England, on the other hand, added seamer Craig Overton to the eleven that played in the first Test in Brisbane, which they lost by 10 wickets.

Going into the pink ball fixture, England will be aiming to make full use of the moisture and seaming conditions from their pace bowling spearheads James Anderson and Stuart Broad.

In terms of pink-ball experience, England have played their first day-night Test in August this year against the West Indies, which they won by an innings and 209 runs.

This will be Australia's third consecutive day-night Test at the Adelaide Oval, besides the one played in Brisbane. Australia have won them all.

The England camp in particular seems to have retained some bitterness from the Jonny Bairstow head-butt saga and are expected to return the favour here.

Coming to team selection, the tourists' have added an extra pace option in Overton, who is likely to challenge Jake Ball for a berth. However, there was no room for leg-spinner Mason Crane, despite concerns over off-spinner Moeen Ali's finger.

In the batting department, England will expect veteran Alaistar Cook to repeat his career-best 243, which he stroked against the West Indies in the day-night affair in Birmingham.

While Cook failed to deliver in the opening Test, his partner Mark Stoneman looked good and so did the other Ashes debutant James Vince. Skipper Joe Root will look to extend his rich vein of form and guide the middle order comprising Dawid Malan, Moeen Ali and stumper Jonny Bairstow.

On the other hand, the hosts look a formidable unit with most of their top-order batsmen getting among the runs in the opening game. The opening duo of David Warner and Cameron Bancroft chased down England's target of 173 without any fuss while skipper Steve Smith set the tone in the first innings with an unbeaten 141.

It will, however, be interesting to see how No.3 Usman Khawaja deals with his weakness against spin bowling in the second game.

In the run-up to the second Test, the only concern for the Australians was the fitness of their three stellar fast bowlers Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins, but after successfully completing Thursday's practice session without a worry the trio will line up together again.

Teams:

Australia: Cameron Bancroft, David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Steven Smith (Captain), Peter Handscomb, Shaun Marsh, Tim Paine (WK), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon.

England: Alastair Cook, Mark Stoneman, James Vince, Joe Root (Captain), Dawid Malan, Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow (WK), Chris Woakes, Jake Ball, Stuart Broad, James Anderson.