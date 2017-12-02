LIVE, Australia vs England, 2nd Test, Day 1 in Adelaide, Ashes 2017 Scores and Updates: England opt to bowl first

Hello and Welcome to the coverage of the 2nd Ashes Test at Adelaide. Play starts at 9 AM IST. Follow this space for live scores and updates.

Alrighty then! The first ever day-nighter, the first in men's Ashes cricket is here as the Adelaide Oval is set to host the first pink-ball Ashes Test, providing Joe Root's men with an excellent opportunity to draw level in the series.

The weather is cool, damp and a bit overcast. So the English captain must be relishing looking at it. England wins the toss and opts to bowl first . Lot of talk around the pink ball behaviour specially in the evening conditions, could give England's seam and swing bowlers greater assistance.

Bancroft looks like a seasoned customer, drops and run off the first ball. Some movement early for Anderson as one shapes down Warner's pads on which he doesn't get any connection the fifth ball is better delivery, beating him on the outside edge. Warner leaves the last ball carefully.

Stuart Broad runs in for the second over.

Oh! Whenever he does he wrecks havoc, can he do it with the Pink ball

Broad begins with a maiden to Bancroft. Rolls the fingers over to bowl a leg cutter that causes the right-handed opener a little problem hits it round the midriff. Haven't seen bowlers do that early on in the match, isn't it always using the new ball all aboput pitching it up.

FOUR! Touch short and wide and Warner doesn't require any invite on such deliveries. Gets on top off it and is off the mark as well with a boundary through point.

Anderson is getting some movement alright. But still haven't found his line or length. Wavering at the moment. Australian openers getting their eye in and aren't really tested early on. Some strong winds blowing around the ground.

Bancroft tucks it on the onside for a couple of the third ball and gets off strike off the fourth. Broad goes round the wicket and bowls two stunning deliveries, Warner has wisely decided not to flirt around with it. The last ball was very close to the off stump but slight away movement and the bounce takes it away, stunning delivery, brave leave.

Anderson slowly getting into his rhythm, the first hits Bancroft around the box and he is on his clutches. Defends a couple, but bunts the last ball, which deviates into the batsman, to mid on for a quick but a calculated single.

The weather is cool, damp and a bit overcast. So the English captain must be relishing looking at it. England wins the toss and opts to bowl first . Lot of talk around the pink ball behaviour specially in the evening conditions, could give England's seam and swing bowlers greater assistance.

Australia vs England, 2nd Test, Day 1: Anderson slowly getting into his rhythm, the first hits Bancroft around the box and he is on his clutches. Defends a couple, but bunts the last ball, which deviates into the batsman, to mid on for a quick but a calculated single.

Preview: Australia skipper Steve Smith on Friday confirmed that the hosts would field an unchanged XI for the historic day-night second Ashes Test against England at the Adelaide Oval from Saturday.

England, on the other hand, added seamer Craig Overton to the eleven that played in the first Test in Brisbane, which they lost by 10 wickets.

Going into the pink ball fixture, England will be aiming to make full use of the moisture and seaming conditions from their pace bowling spearheads James Anderson and Stuart Broad.

In terms of pink-ball experience, England have played their first day-night Test in August this year against the West Indies, which they won by an innings and 209 runs.

This will be Australia's third consecutive day-night Test at the Adelaide Oval, besides the one played in Brisbane. Australia have won them all.

The England camp in particular seems to have retained some bitterness from the Jonny Bairstow head-butt saga and are expected to return the favour here.

Coming to team selection, the tourists' have added an extra pace option in Overton, who is likely to challenge Jake Ball for a berth. However, there was no room for leg-spinner Mason Crane, despite concerns over off-spinner Moeen Ali's finger.

In the batting department, England will expect veteran Alaistar Cook to repeat his career-best 243, which he stroked against the West Indies in the day-night affair in Birmingham.

While Cook failed to deliver in the opening Test, his partner Mark Stoneman looked good and so did the other Ashes debutant James Vince. Skipper Joe Root will look to extend his rich vein of form and guide the middle order comprising Dawid Malan, Moeen Ali and stumper Jonny Bairstow.

On the other hand, the hosts look a formidable unit with most of their top-order batsmen getting among the runs in the opening game. The opening duo of David Warner and Cameron Bancroft chased down England's target of 173 without any fuss while skipper Steve Smith set the tone in the first innings with an unbeaten 141.

It will, however, be interesting to see how No.3 Usman Khawaja deals with his weakness against spin bowling in the second game.

In the run-up to the second Test, the only concern for the Australians was the fitness of their three stellar fast bowlers Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins, but after successfully completing Thursday's practice session without a worry the trio will line up together again.

Teams:

Australia: Cameron Bancroft, David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Steven Smith (Captain), Peter Handscomb, Shaun Marsh, Tim Paine (WK), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon.

England: Alastair Cook, Mark Stoneman, James Vince, Joe Root (Captain), Dawid Malan, Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow (WK), Chris Woakes, Jake Ball, Stuart Broad, James Anderson.