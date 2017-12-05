LIVE, Australia vs England, 2nd Test at Adelaide, cricket score and updates, Day 4: Visitors fight as Root goes past fifty

James Vince is in at number 3. Lyon has 10 wickets in the series, nine of them left-handers. Lyon maintains tight lines.

Couple of plays a misses for Stoneman, just seem to have lost his momentum here. The breaks in between looks to have disturbed him, he hasn't got much of the strike. England are going into a shell. Another Maiden from Hazlewood.

Lyon continues to bowl round the wicket to Vince, who works him around for a single behind square on the leg side. Lyon gets one to bounce slightly extra, this might play with Stoneman's mind. He needs to forget the delivery and focus on the next one. Only one run off it.

The runs have dried up, after a confide, positive start, ever since drinks break, the Aussies are ruling the roost. Hazlewood gets through another maiden.

Looked to play it in the gap through gully, ends up giving catching practice to Khawaja. England in trouble. Out walks their captain – Joe Root.

Bringing Starc back into the attack, immediately pays off for Smith. Joe Root walks in with his team in a spot of a bother. He really needs to play a big innings today for his team and country.

Vince finishes the over with a delightful cover drive off Hazlewood. This is the sort of a shot that helps a batsman keep going! Vince had shown how much he loves the shot when he smashed a half-century Brisbane, he needs to play more of those. It has been a while since we have had a boundary.

Root's turn to finish Starc's over with a boundary. Though it wasn't as convincing as Vince's shot in the previous over as this one was played uppishly behind point.

Nathan Lyon has been brought back. Not a long break for him, but he wouldn't mind.

'Nice Garry!', 'NOOICCE Garry!' 'Gaarrryy' . Paine encouraging Australia's ace spinner, as he completes another maiden. He has had terrific figures so far. 8 overs 4 maiden 6 runs for a wicket.

Root and Vince have managed to play out the tricky time before the dinner break without any further loss. Vince's shot down the ground off the penultimate ball of the session earns him three runs after Root giving him the strike off the fourth ball with a single to cover. Starc has a smile after Root's inside edge crashes into his thigh pads off the final ball, some advice for him as well, something Root need not focus on as the players walk towards the pavilion for dinner.

The loss of openers will hurt England dearly, especially after providing an extremely positive start. Nathan Lyon and Mitchell Starc the two wicket takers, douse the rising hopes and expectations of the English fans. All hopes now pinned on the 26-year old lad from Yorkshire. If there is any chance England posses, skipper Joe Root needs to step up and play the big innings. In the process he will have to battle a trial under the lights against Australian quicks, who swear to bowl over 90 clicks. If Root and Co are able to put up fight it will be a thrilling passage of play, if they falter, it will be a story you have known before. Join us after the Dinner break.

Players are back on for the final session of play on Day 4. Smith to begin with spin, Nathan Lyon, will bowl the first over.

Lyon begins round the wicket, floats a few, which are played out by Vince. Couple of singles to finish the over.

Root opens the face of the bat to guide it to third man boundary off the first ball of Starc's over, not entirely in controlled of that one, but he earns a boundary. But he is in complete control of the flick of his pads for three. Vince also showing signs he is on good touch with drive through covers for three more.

Lyon has a forward short leg, slip and leg slip in place as he continues round the wicket. Root gets off strike with a single to mid off. Vince glances it off his hips to the right of leg slip, the players were interested in it, but it was well controlled, Warner gives it a chase. Three more to England's total.

Root looks much more settled now, presses forward confidenttly for a couple past cover. Starc tests him with a short ball which Root flat bats to deep square leg for a single. Three runs off the over.

Root has started to use his feet to Lyon, shouts of catch on the third ball that comes off the pads and fall short of Warner at leg slip. And again on the fourth ball the ball falls short of leg slip, this time around Root had got some bat there. Vince plays out couple of dots to finish the over.

OUT! Just when England were building a partnership, Vince chases a wide ball from Starc, he has fallen into the trap. Unwanted flash at the sucker ball that flies to Handscomb at first slip. Australia 7 away.

Root takes the single off the fifth ball, allowing Lyon only to have a single delivery to bowl at the new man, Dawid Malan, but Lyon bowls a beauty. Loves bowling to the lefties. Turned sharply from good length, Malan hangs the bat having little clue about it.

Root begins with spectacular cover drive off the first ball of the over. Cummins comes back well with five dots.

Root rocks back seeing the ball pitched on the shorter side to pull it for a boundary but on the next ball...MY WORD! What just happened there! Joe Root seemed to have switched off for a minute. Lyon pitches it on the good length on the middle stump and Root is two minds to play or leave, thinking it would turn down the leg side, he prefers leaving and the ball goes on straight with the arm. Umpire raise the finger. Crowd errupts. Root asks for a referral. And the ball tracking shows it was rising over the stumps! He has survived by the skin of his teeth. Incredible scenes. The English fans who are awake at this hour, dont sleep just yet!

Cummins is such a workhorse! He will bowl the long overs and bend his back over after over. His wickets column may not show much, but he is Australia's unsung hero. Delivers another tight over. Maiden.

Malan started to use his feet as well, takes the single off the last ball, after Root took the single off the second ball. Need to rotate the strike and find a way to score of Lyon, cannot let him bowl 5 or 6 balls to one batsman.

Cummins is doing what he does best. Letting the spinner attack from the other end and maintain pressure from his side. Another tight over, giving nothing away. Malan is happy to shoulder arms to the pacer coming from round the wicket. Cummins has silently bowled 7 overs for 10 runs including 3 maidens.

Root begins with a spanking sweep to mid wicket, has enough legs on it to beat the fielder in the deep, who puts in a dive that ends in vain. Root presses forward, blocks, defends, he looks a different batsman when he uses his bat.

Cummins continues round the wicket. Malan lets the first one pass under his eyes. Gets the single to off the fourth ball to long leg. A vicious inswinger beats Root all ends up. Smith though he had an inside edge and asked for a DRS, nothing on hotSpot no spike on snicko. Root will carry on.

Hazlewood got one to nip into Malan that raps him just over the knee roll, Smith has decided to review this as well after the umpire has called it 'Not out'. Aleem Dar's decision stands as the ball tracking shows the delivery was going above the stumps. Ball has started to dart around a little.

Pattrick Cummins completes another maiden. This is a tough period for the batsmen, still 23 overs remaining in the day's play. Need to bring out their A game to weather the storm.

After a couple of dot balls, Hazlewood strays in his line slightly, as the ball brushes the thigh pad to run down fine leg boundary. First runs after 17 deliveries. The pressure was mounting on the English players.Malan will retain the strike for the first ball of the next over with a single to backward square leg.

Malan creams Cummins' first ball through covers. Pleasant looking shot that, Cummins has not got for a lot of runs, this will hurt him. He has bowled excellently so far. The boundary has hurt Cummins' ego. Cummins reply is a vicious bouncer and some expletives. Oh That must have ruffled his feathers. Malan shies away and takes the blow on his hands, looked in bad shape there, fortunately the all didn't fly to the slips. Expectedly a short leg has been called for. Cummins cranking the speed gun! 141 clicks. Bouncer after a bouncer. No run after the first boundary.

Drinks have been called on the field. What an hour of cricket we have had! Phew!

Hazlewood to start after drinks. He has missed his lines a few times in last couple of overs. Bowls one too straight on Root's legs and he has no problems in whipping it away through midwicket for boundary. Oops! Hazlewood angles another one on Roots' pads and it has been dispatched again on the onside for another boundary. Root moves to 45.

Cummins squares up Malan a couple of times and ever since the boundary off the first ball of his last over, he hasn't given anything away. Malan is not looking at his comfortable best against the pacer. But he needs to hang around his captain. Cummins delivers his 5th maiden from the 11 overs he has bowled so far.

DROPPED! Smith puts a tough chance down at first slip. Dawid Malan gets a reprieve at 8. Malan living dangerously.

FIFTY! Brilliant half-century from England's captain. He gets there in 78 balls, but his work hardly done. Root needs to get a big one here and cannot throw it away when he is in his 70s or 80s. Must get a 150, needs to make it count. He got to his landmark with glide through gully using Starc's pace.

Starc is brought into the attack. He begins with a full toss to Malan who taps it to mid wicket for a single. Root gets to his half-century with a sublime boundary to third man.

Gripping stuff this! Three runs come off Lyon's over, there was bad-pad chance against Cook, Bancroft was ready to pouch anything that pops up, he did put in the dive but the ball still eluded him. Root needs to be more careful against Lyon especially.

Malan looks a different player when he gets some length to play with. Mitchell Starc bowls it short and wide and is cut off the first ball, he finishes with another short ball that is a little straighter that bisects two fielders on the onside in the deep for another boundary via a pull shot. The one that was pitched slightly towards the batsman, he managed to get an inside edge that went down to fine leg fence. Lot of boundaries, lot of runs.

Malan has got a move on after three boundaries in the last over, suddenly the feet are moving in right direction as he comes down the track to Lyon a couple of times. Three runs come off the over. Root took the single off the first ball and Malan brought out the paddle sweep to run two. England exactly 200 runs away.

Root gets top off first two deliveries to block it safely. Pushes it cover and point. Finishes with a good looking stroke to cover for no run. Maiden after a while.

Loud shout for a leg before wicket against Malan, as the ball hits his pads before it goes onto his bat, Dar calls it not out. The Barmies love it. They mock Smith signaling a referral, he can't take it, as they have used up the two they receive at the start of the innings. For the record it would have remained as umpire's call if it had been referred.

Starc begins with a wayward delivery down the leg side. Root defends a couple of deliveries before taking a single to point, Lyon doies well in the field to keep it to one. Malan defends the last ball off the over.

OUT! Lyon wasn't going to last long after the hit he had on the helmet. Tries to hit Anderson out of the park, hits it straight up for Broad to complete the catch at mid off.

OUT! There is the nick. Anderson has his fourth. Malan takes a good low catch leaning forward and sideways. Handscomb the man who has to go. Never looked in control.

OUT! Short of a length, Paine goes for the pull, mistimes it and Overton runs in from long leg to take very good catch. England fielders have backed their bowlers. England get the 7th wicket. Australia reeling.

OUT! Bowled! Woakes gets one through Shaun Marsh, he got a faint inside edge, but was pitched up and Woakes has been rewarded. Good time to take a wicket, these two were building a min partnership that was taking the game away from England. Can they wipe out the tail quickly.

OUT! Starc becomes Anderson's 5th wicket. He goes to hit him over long off, gets the toe end of the bat, ending up giving Moeen Ali simplest of catches at mid off. England's all time leading wicket taker has his first five wicket haul in Australia.

OUT! Short length delivery directed towards Hazlewood's helmet from round the wicket, does the trick. Tries to protect himself rather than play a shot, gets the shoulder of the bat and the leading edge pops up to gully for Malan to come forward and take the catch.

Cummins gets to the other end with a single past point. Hazlewood returns the strike with a nice looking drive past mid off. Overton bowls a couple off cutters into Cummins who gives himself room to flat bat it on the off side, gets it on the penultimate ball.

Australia bowled out for 138 in the 2nd innings. Anderson shines with a five-for, giving England a target of 354. The two teams have over five full sessions to achieve their target, England 354 runs, Australia 10 wickets.

OUT! Was full ball by Lyon on the leg stump. Cook played inside the line, looked to work it on the onside. Chris Gaffeney the on field umpire thinks it was going straight with the arm. But Smith decided to review this and the replays showed the ball would have turned and crashed into the leg stump. Decision is overturned. Cook is on his way.

Day 3 Report: Steve Smith chose not to enforce the follow-on against England and it backfired when the Australia skipper was trapped lbw in a top-order collapse Monday that altered the complexion of the inaugural day-night Ashes test.

Nathan Lyon took a stunning return catch among his four wickets as Australia bowled England out for 227 on the third day, a 215-run deficit that gave Smith the option of sending the tourists straight back in and attempt to compound their woes under lights.

The pink ball swings further and moves more off the seam in night conditions that are ideally suited to veteran England paceman James Anderson, but Smith decided to bat again in a bid to build a big lead.

Anderson duly stepped in. He and Chris Woakes took two wickets each to have Australia's second innings in deep trouble at 53-4 at stumps, an overall lead of 268 runs.

Anderson had Cameron Bancroft caught behind in the third over with the total at 5 and trapped Usman Khawaja (20) lbw to make it 2-39.

Woakes had David Warner (14) caught at second slip in the next over and then — after Smith was lucky to get an lbw decision overturned against Anderson before he had scored — he dismissed the Australia captain for six to make it 50-4.

Peter Handscomb was 3 not out at the close and Lyon, who went in as night-watchman ahead of first-innings century maker Shaun Marsh, was 3 not out after facing 10 balls.

"We're still very much in the driving seat," said Mitchell Starc, who took 3-49 in 20 overs that troubled the England batsmen. "The night sessions are the toughest time to bat. England has only done it for about 10 overs and if they want to win this test they're probably going to have to do it twice."

Momentum in the first half of the test went almost entirely the way of Australia, which posted 442-8 declared after England skipper Joe Root won the toss and broke with tradition by fielding first in Adelaide.

The Australian bowlers were right on top after England resumed Monday at 29-1 and slid to 142-7 before a 66-run eighth-wicket stand between Craig Overton, who finished 41 not out, and Woakes (36) restored the innings.

"We fought back nicely but are still behind in the game," Woakes said. "It is good to see a fight back and we showed good character and put them under pressure.

"Anything is chase-able really ... It's a good batting surface."

England lost four 4-99 in the first session — including Root (9) and Alastair Cook (37).

Lyon struck early in the second session, breaking up the partnership between the last of the recognized batsmen when he dived at full length to his left to catch Moeen Ali's mistimed drive as England slid to 132-6.

Starc took a reflex catch, on the second grab, to dismiss Jonny Bairstow (21) off his own bowling with the addition of 10 to the England total. The Australia paceman then ended the rearguard eighth-wicket partnership in the same mode when Woakes popped up an easy chance just before the dinner break.

Lyon took the last two wickets within four balls — getting Stuart Broad caught behind and Anderson adjudged lbw attempting a sweep shot — to finish with 4-60 from 24.1 overs.

Australia won the series-opener by 10 wickets in Brisbane last week and appeared to be in complete control of the second test, but England's four-wicket burst late on the third day keeps the contest alive in Adelaide.

England holds the Ashes after winning at home in 2015 but was swept 5-0 in the last series held in Australia in 2013-14.

With inputs from AP