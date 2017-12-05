LIVE, Australia vs England, 2nd Test at Adelaide, cricket score and updates, Day 4: Root, Vince look to rebuild

Players have taken the Tea break. So we have exactly 5 sessions left in the match. Here we go!

The highest run-chase at Adelaide of 315 in 1902 by Australia was only achieved because England's best bowler Barnes was injured.Same again?

Can they defy history to go to Perth 1-1?

Starc is warming up nicely. Finds the right channel straightaway. Cook is looking as composed as ever, getting his trigger movement going. Taps the ball on the offside off the last ball to get off the mark.

Hazlewood like his partner has found the right line and length too. Clocking in and around 140s. Cook leaves a few deliveries, je knows where is off stumps is, some brave leaves as well. Hazlewood is getting some movement off the pitch, especially some inward movement that comes with the angle. Maiden.

Mark Stoneman to face his first ball in the second innings.

Starc gets the ball to shape away from the left hander. He beats Stoneman a few times in the over, he came very close on the last ball with the opener trying to drive rather than just defend. Starc pauses everytime after his follow through stares Stoneman and walks back to his mark.

Hazlewood begins with a ball that fired onto the stumps and raps on Cook's pads, he falls over. LOUD SHOUT! Not given! There is a discussion for a review but Smith thinks it is probably a little high. Tell you what if they had reviewed it, the on-field call would have been overturned as the ball was crashing into the leg stump. Cook is fortunate. Smith is livid after he sees it one the big screen, he cannot believe it. Well, well... Cook stays . How important with this be?

Stoneman with hat-trick of boundaries through mid wicket! Starc is looking for the lbw. The one that curls from leg stump to middle. But Stoneman has played the flick superbly. The first and third boundaries very identical with second shot played slightly uppishly but was still in the gap. Starc tries to break the rhythm by bowling a short one that has been called by the leg umpire as one over the shoulder, Starc is not happy with that decision, in fact he is upset with it, it is probably the three boundaries. The last ball is worked away in the same vacant mid wicket region but is cut off just inside the ropes but not before the players run three.

Here is a fun fact: Australia's 138 is the highest ever Test total where no player scored more than 20.

Stoneman is looking good here, the boundaries must done a world of good to his confidence, he completes the over with a crunchy drive past mid off for a couple.

Cook gets into the act. Thumps the pull to mid wicket fence. He gets into the position so quickly. Loves to play the pull, doesn't he? Starc goes for the yorker to finish the over. Cook brings the bat down just in time.

This is good counter attacking cricket by England. They have come out with a positive intent and don't look bogged down by the humongous task they have in front of them. Hazlewood goes for three boundaries in his fourth over. First, Cook plays the pull this time in front of mid wicket, comes off the sweet spot. After he turned the strike, Stoneman got the last couple of deliveries past the boundary line. The first one through the gully region and the second one down the ground.

Pat Cummins comes into the attack. He starts off well! Round the wicket, Cook is watchful. Maiden.

Double Change – Nathan Lyon into the attack. Lyon hasn't got in his groove yet Stoneman guides it past the slip for a couple. Controlled shot by the England opener.

Cummins continues. Cook leaves the first ball assuredly and prods forward in defence on the second. He cuts the third ball and Lyon at cover-point makes a one-handed stop. No run taken. Leaves the ball that was slanting away safely. Goes over the wicket. Picks a single off the final ball by flicking it backward square leg.

What a spiteful over by Lyon! Couple of unplayable deliveries by the offie. The second ball pitched on good length on leg stump that gripped and bounced sharply, in fact it took a chunk out of the pitch, and beat Cook to end around fourth stump forcing Paine to bring is top game behind the stumps, collects i t on the rise and whips the bails off. There is an appeal which was referred upstairs, but Cook had the tip of toe well grounded. Cook looks to sweep the fourth ball and the ball turns to hit on his pads, there is loud appeal which is turned down by the umpire. Lyon suggest some bat was involved. No review. Another ball beats his outside edge.

Cummins' good over is finished by an impressive shot by Stoneman. That is his sixth boundary thus far. Played in the gap between gully and backward point. Again it was in air for a while but was placed well.

Lyon has certainly found his rhythm but former England captain is a wonderful player of spin bowling. He might have gotten out to off-spinner a few times but with huge stride and deft hands he negates most of the problems.

Cummins continues. Cook gets the single off the first ball, taking the inside part of the bat. The ball rolls to backward square leg for one. Stoneman plays out the remaining five deliveries with some ease. He struck good looking defensive shot that made a nice sound on impact with the bat to mid off.

England must be satisfied with a a very positive period of play as drinks are called on the field.

Good battle to watch this. Quality spinner in operation against two confident batsmen. Paine keeps the tempo up by cheering 'Garry' every now and then. Cook slaps one off the back foot for a single on the off side.

That's the 50-run opening stand for Cook and Stoneman. Just the start England hoped for. They have built on the confidence that Anderson and Woakes provided last night. This good for Test cricket in general.

Cries of 'CAATTCCHH' as Stoneman's sweep flies to long leg. Top edge and Hazlewood couldn't hold onto it cleanly. Just seemed to dip at him in the end. Maybe he was a tad slow off the blocks. Half-chance but it is gone down begging. Stonemen gets a bottom edge that falls beside his wickets, couple of false strokes for Stoneman in this over.

Cook takes the single off the last ball to finish the over to keep the strike. He chased a wide ball which luckily didn't take the edge.

OUT! Was full ball by Lyon on the leg stump. Cook played inside the line, looked to work it on the onside. Chris Gaffeney the on field umpire thinks it was going straight with the arm. But Smith decided to review this and the replays showed the ball would have turned and crashed into the leg stump. Decision is overturned. Cook is on his way.

James Vince is in at number 3. Lyon has 10 wickets in the series, nine of them left-handers. Lyon maintains tight lines.

Couple of plays a misses for Stoneman, just seem to have lost his momentum here. The breaks in between looks to have disturbed him, he hasn't got much of the strike. England are going into a shell. Another Maiden from Hazlewood.

Lyon continues to bowl round the wicket to Vince, who works him around for a single behind square on the leg side. Lyon gets one to bounce slightly extra, this might play with Stoneman's mind. He needs to forget the delivery and focus on the next one. Only one run off it.

The runs have dried up, after a confide, positive start, ever since drinks break, the Aussies are ruling the roost. Hazlewood gets through another maiden.

Looked to play it in the gap through gully, ends up giving catching practice to Khawaja. England in trouble. Out walks their captain – Joe Root.

OUT! Stoneman falls! Oh well, he looked uncomfortable in the last couple of overs and it the fatal shot was round the corner.

Bringing Starc back into the attack, immediately pays off for Smith. Joe Root walks in with his team in a spot of a bother. He really needs to play a big innings today for his team and country.

Vince finishes the over with a delightful cover drive off Hazlewood. This is the sort of a shot that helps a batsman keep going! Vince had shown how much he loves the shot when he smashed a half-century Brisbane, he needs to play more of those. It has been a while since we have had a boundary.

Root's turn to finish Starc's over with a boundary. Though it wasn't as convincing as Vince's shot in the previous over as this one was played uppishly behind point.

Nathan Lyon has been brought back. Not a long break for him, but he wouldn't mind.

'Nice Garry!', 'NOOICCE Garry!' 'Gaarrryy' . Paine encouraging Australia's ace spinner, as he completes another maiden. He has had terrific figures so far. 8 overs 4 maiden 6 runs for a wicket.

Root and Vince have managed to play out the tricky time before the dinner break without any further loss. Vince's shot down the ground off the penultimate ball of the session earns him three runs after Root giving him the strike off the fourth ball with a single to cover. Starc has a smile after Root's inside edge crashes into his thigh pads off the final ball, some advice for him as well, something Root need not focus on as the players walk towards the pavilion for dinner.

The loss of openers will hurt England dearly, especially after providing an extremely positive start. Nathan Lyon and Mitchell Starc the two wicket takers, douse the rising hopes and expectations of the English fans. All hopes now pinned on the 26-year old lad from Yorkshire. If there is any chance England posses, skipper Joe Root needs to step up and play the big innings. In the process he will have to battle a trial under the lights against Australian quicks, who swear to bowl over 90 clicks. If Root and Co are able to put up fight it will be a thrilling passage of play, if they falter, it will be a story you have known before. Join us after the Dinner break.

Players are back on for the final session of play on Day 4. Smith to begin with spin, Nathan Lyon, will bowl the first over.

Lyon begins round the wicket, floats a few, which are played out by Vince. Couple of singles to finish the over.

Root opens the face of the bat to guide it to third man boundary off the first ball of Starc's over, not entirely in controlled of that one, but he earns a boundary. But he is in complete control of the flick of his pads for three. Vince also showing signs he is on good touch with drive through covers for three more.

Lyon has a forward short leg, slip and leg slip in place as he continues round the wicket. Root gets off strike with a single to mid off. Vince glances it off his hips to the right of leg slip, the players were interested in it, but it was well controlled, Warner gives it a chase. Three more to England's total.

Root looks much more settled now, presses forward confidenttly for a couple past cover. Starc tests him with a short ball which Root flat bats to deep square leg for a single. Three runs off the over.

Root has started to use his feet to Lyon, shouts of catch on the third ball that comes off the pads and fall short of Warner at leg slip. And again on the fourth ball the ball falls short of leg slip, this time around Root had got some bat there. Vince plays out couple of dots to finish the over.

OUT! Just when England were building a partnership, Vince chases a wide ball from Starc, he has fallen into the trap. Unwanted flash at the sucker ball that flies to Handscomb at first slip. Australia 7 away.

Root leaves the first ball. On the second ball he is nicely on the top off the ball to tap it down on the offside and scamper off for a single. Quick call by the captain, Vince was alert as well. Excellent running by Root and Vince. Natural light seems to be fading rapidly and so are England's chances, with the fall of Vince's wicket. Has the affinity for the cover drive, Starc just provides him the ideal ball for it to be driven instead Vince ends up edging it.

OUT! Lyon wasn't going to last long after the hit he had on the helmet. Tries to hit Anderson out of the park, hits it straight up for Broad to complete the catch at mid off.

OUT! There is the nick. Anderson has his fourth. Malan takes a good low catch leaning forward and sideways. Handscomb the man who has to go. Never looked in control.

OUT! Short of a length, Paine goes for the pull, mistimes it and Overton runs in from long leg to take very good catch. England fielders have backed their bowlers. England get the 7th wicket. Australia reeling.

OUT! Bowled! Woakes gets one through Shaun Marsh, he got a faint inside edge, but was pitched up and Woakes has been rewarded. Good time to take a wicket, these two were building a min partnership that was taking the game away from England. Can they wipe out the tail quickly.

OUT! Starc becomes Anderson's 5th wicket. He goes to hit him over long off, gets the toe end of the bat, ending up giving Moeen Ali simplest of catches at mid off. England's all time leading wicket taker has his first five wicket haul in Australia.

OUT! Short length delivery directed towards Hazlewood's helmet from round the wicket, does the trick. Tries to protect himself rather than play a shot, gets the shoulder of the bat and the leading edge pops up to gully for Malan to come forward and take the catch.

Cummins gets to the other end with a single past point. Hazlewood returns the strike with a nice looking drive past mid off. Overton bowls a couple off cutters into Cummins who gives himself room to flat bat it on the off side, gets it on the penultimate ball.

(P.S. Amongst those 5 sessions, two will be played under lights, ICYMI)

Australia bowled out for 138 in the 2nd innings. Anderson shines with a five-for, giving England a target of 354. The two teams have over five full sessions to achieve their target, England 354 runs, Australia 10 wickets.

Day 3 Report: Steve Smith chose not to enforce the follow-on against England and it backfired when the Australia skipper was trapped lbw in a top-order collapse Monday that altered the complexion of the inaugural day-night Ashes test.

Nathan Lyon took a stunning return catch among his four wickets as Australia bowled England out for 227 on the third day, a 215-run deficit that gave Smith the option of sending the tourists straight back in and attempt to compound their woes under lights.

The pink ball swings further and moves more off the seam in night conditions that are ideally suited to veteran England paceman James Anderson, but Smith decided to bat again in a bid to build a big lead.

Anderson duly stepped in. He and Chris Woakes took two wickets each to have Australia's second innings in deep trouble at 53-4 at stumps, an overall lead of 268 runs.

Anderson had Cameron Bancroft caught behind in the third over with the total at 5 and trapped Usman Khawaja (20) lbw to make it 2-39.

Woakes had David Warner (14) caught at second slip in the next over and then — after Smith was lucky to get an lbw decision overturned against Anderson before he had scored — he dismissed the Australia captain for six to make it 50-4.

Peter Handscomb was 3 not out at the close and Lyon, who went in as night-watchman ahead of first-innings century maker Shaun Marsh, was 3 not out after facing 10 balls.

"We're still very much in the driving seat," said Mitchell Starc, who took 3-49 in 20 overs that troubled the England batsmen. "The night sessions are the toughest time to bat. England has only done it for about 10 overs and if they want to win this test they're probably going to have to do it twice."

Momentum in the first half of the test went almost entirely the way of Australia, which posted 442-8 declared after England skipper Joe Root won the toss and broke with tradition by fielding first in Adelaide.

The Australian bowlers were right on top after England resumed Monday at 29-1 and slid to 142-7 before a 66-run eighth-wicket stand between Craig Overton, who finished 41 not out, and Woakes (36) restored the innings.

"We fought back nicely but are still behind in the game," Woakes said. "It is good to see a fight back and we showed good character and put them under pressure.

"Anything is chase-able really ... It's a good batting surface."

England lost four 4-99 in the first session — including Root (9) and Alastair Cook (37).

Lyon struck early in the second session, breaking up the partnership between the last of the recognized batsmen when he dived at full length to his left to catch Moeen Ali's mistimed drive as England slid to 132-6.

Starc took a reflex catch, on the second grab, to dismiss Jonny Bairstow (21) off his own bowling with the addition of 10 to the England total. The Australia paceman then ended the rearguard eighth-wicket partnership in the same mode when Woakes popped up an easy chance just before the dinner break.

Lyon took the last two wickets within four balls — getting Stuart Broad caught behind and Anderson adjudged lbw attempting a sweep shot — to finish with 4-60 from 24.1 overs.

Australia won the series-opener by 10 wickets in Brisbane last week and appeared to be in complete control of the second test, but England's four-wicket burst late on the third day keeps the contest alive in Adelaide.

England holds the Ashes after winning at home in 2015 but was swept 5-0 in the last series held in Australia in 2013-14.

With inputs from AP