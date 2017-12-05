LIVE, Australia vs England, 2nd Test at Adelaide, cricket score and updates, Day 4: Anderson dismisses both overnight batsmen

Stay with us for the rest of the day for the live score and updates from Day 4 of the day/night Test at Adelaide

Steve Smith's men start Day 4 at 53/4 and would hope to put decent number of runs on the board and set a challenging total for the visitors to chase down.

Hello and welcome to what promises to be a crackling day of cricket at the Adelaide Oval. Steve Smith's decision to not enforce the follow-on backfired remarkably as the English pacers took quick wickets to rattle the top order.

The all-important first hour of Day 4 awaits, it has a potential chance of defining the outcome of the match, perhaps series. Anderson and Woakes have kept England just in it but will they be able carry last night’s momentum ahead?

Nightwatchman Lyon will take strike for the first ball of Day 4. Peter Handscomb at the other end.

England nearly got their breakthrough with Handscomb’s wicket off the third ball. Dar has had a hot and cold Test so far. On this occasion his decision is questioned by Handscomb, who has been given out, but the review suggests differently. Australia review successfully. Anderson beats him the one that goes away. Good start for him.

Broad begins with a maiden. Barring the odd ball. Broad has not been as penetrative.

Handscomb works around his hips for a couple. Australia seem to be in no hurry to get going on Day 4 morning. Handscomb looks to get his eye in, making sure Lyon doesn’t have to play all the deliveries.

Broad bangs in short and hit on the helmet. He took his eyes off the ball and has been struck on the grille. English players express their concern. Some medical assistance for the nightwatchman. Lyon is not holding back anymore, smashes couple of boundaries off the short ball, he expected Broad to follow up with it. He is meeting fire with fire.

OUT! Lyon wasn't going to last long after the hit he had on the helmet. Tries to hit Anderson out of the park, hits it straight up for Broad to complete the catch at mid off.

Centurion from the first innings, Shaun Marsh, walks out and gets off the mark immediately. Easy pickings off the pads. England still need couple of quick wickets as the lead inches to 300

Stuart Broad completes another over. Its a maiden. Beats Handscomb off the third ball, and he hasn't really assured out in the middle.

OUT! There is the nick. Anderson has his fourth. Malan takes a good low catch leaning forward and sideways. Handscomb the man who has to go. Never looked in control.

Anderson is well and truly on his way to pick his first five-for in Australia. Always been criticized for not being the same bowler he is in home friendly conditions, yes he has had the assistance from the pink ball nipping around under the lights, but you still need to get in right areas, which he has and hence he has reaped the rewards. Time to doff your hats and applaud it.

Broad, from around the wicket, steams in and angles one on a length and nips it back in, Marsh gets forward to bury it. His second delivery straigtens after pitching and is outside off, Marsh shoulders his arms. Goes full and on the pads, Marsh works it around to fine leg for a single. Back of a length, on the sticks, Paine rides the bounce and dead-bats it. Pitches it up and on middle, Paine nudges it to the leg side and calls Marsh across. His final delivery, to Marsh, is full and outside off, the southpaw prods forward in defence.

Beaten all ends up! Anderson pitches it up, Paine plays inside the line and the ball seams past the outside edge. The Tasmanian leaves the second delivery alone. Strides forward to ball three and drills it through the vacant cover region for three. Marsh leaves the fourth ball and blocks the penultimate delivery confidently. Plays a good-looking straight drive in front of mid on and steals a quick single.

Marsh solidly behind the ball, plays out another Broad over that's a maiden. Australia lead by 296. They will require this pair to hang around as this match is changing and slipping out from their grasps. Need to see off Anderson's spell. Must target the other bowlers. Need to set the target close to 400 to be certain. This might well be enough with the night session coming, but you do not want to take that chance.

Calculated batting by these two. Paine and Marsh are the reason the Aussies went past 400. They are at it again. Paine is leaving good balls outside off and playing it on the merit. Takes two off the last ball, which was bowled on the pads.

Woakes gets one to jump off the length, Paine does well to steer it towards the slips and keep it down. Malan has been terrific at third slip, who dives and saves it past through gap between him and gully. Chance of run out at the non-strikers end off the next ball. Marsh has to put in the dive. The shy doesn't hit the stumps. But more agony for England as Broad, who was backing up doesn't collect the ball, he was in the most comfortable position to simply to gather but the ball passes under his hands which is only stopped by the boundary ropes. Bonus runs for Australia that take their lead over 300.

Anderson goes round the stumps to Marsh. Hopes to get through him, probably straighten from the angle and get the edge, but the man is in prime form, gets forward and blocks it nicely. One run off the over.

Woakes slants one across Marsh but he blocks the first one, leaves the second ball comfortably, but the third ball he attempts to play it straight but it comes back a touch and beats him on the inside edge. Beautiful bowling. Marsh ably negates the final three balls. Woakes completes his first maiden of this innings. Drinks are on the field.

Spin for the first time on Day 4. Moeen Ali to start after drinks.

There is spin for Moeen early on he has a slip and forward short leg in position. A tumbling Woakes save a couple of runs. Paine takes a single to deep cover. Two slips for Marsh, no forward short leg. Marsh comes down the track to work it through mid wicket but ends up hitting onto his boots.

Day 3 Report: Steve Smith chose not to enforce the follow-on against England and it backfired when the Australia skipper was trapped lbw in a top-order collapse Monday that altered the complexion of the inaugural day-night Ashes test.

Nathan Lyon took a stunning return catch among his four wickets as Australia bowled England out for 227 on the third day, a 215-run deficit that gave Smith the option of sending the tourists straight back in and attempt to compound their woes under lights.

The pink ball swings further and moves more off the seam in night conditions that are ideally suited to veteran England paceman James Anderson, but Smith decided to bat again in a bid to build a big lead.

Anderson duly stepped in. He and Chris Woakes took two wickets each to have Australia's second innings in deep trouble at 53-4 at stumps, an overall lead of 268 runs.

Anderson had Cameron Bancroft caught behind in the third over with the total at 5 and trapped Usman Khawaja (20) lbw to make it 2-39.

Woakes had David Warner (14) caught at second slip in the next over and then — after Smith was lucky to get an lbw decision overturned against Anderson before he had scored — he dismissed the Australia captain for six to make it 50-4.

Peter Handscomb was 3 not out at the close and Lyon, who went in as night-watchman ahead of first-innings century maker Shaun Marsh, was 3 not out after facing 10 balls.

"We're still very much in the driving seat," said Mitchell Starc, who took 3-49 in 20 overs that troubled the England batsmen. "The night sessions are the toughest time to bat. England has only done it for about 10 overs and if they want to win this test they're probably going to have to do it twice."

Momentum in the first half of the test went almost entirely the way of Australia, which posted 442-8 declared after England skipper Joe Root won the toss and broke with tradition by fielding first in Adelaide.

The Australian bowlers were right on top after England resumed Monday at 29-1 and slid to 142-7 before a 66-run eighth-wicket stand between Craig Overton, who finished 41 not out, and Woakes (36) restored the innings.

"We fought back nicely but are still behind in the game," Woakes said. "It is good to see a fight back and we showed good character and put them under pressure.

"Anything is chase-able really ... It's a good batting surface."

England lost four 4-99 in the first session — including Root (9) and Alastair Cook (37).

Lyon struck early in the second session, breaking up the partnership between the last of the recognized batsmen when he dived at full length to his left to catch Moeen Ali's mistimed drive as England slid to 132-6.

Starc took a reflex catch, on the second grab, to dismiss Jonny Bairstow (21) off his own bowling with the addition of 10 to the England total. The Australia paceman then ended the rearguard eighth-wicket partnership in the same mode when Woakes popped up an easy chance just before the dinner break.

Lyon took the last two wickets within four balls — getting Stuart Broad caught behind and Anderson adjudged lbw attempting a sweep shot — to finish with 4-60 from 24.1 overs.

Australia won the series-opener by 10 wickets in Brisbane last week and appeared to be in complete control of the second test, but England's four-wicket burst late on the third day keeps the contest alive in Adelaide.

England holds the Ashes after winning at home in 2015 but was swept 5-0 in the last series held in Australia in 2013-14.

With inputs from AP