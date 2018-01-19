First Cricket
LIVE Australia vs England, 2nd ODI at Brisbane: Cricket Score and updates

Catch the live score and updates from the second ODI between Australia and England at Brisbane's Gabba stadium.

FirstCricket Staff, Jan,19 2018

181/3
Overs
34.0
R/R
5.32
Fours
15
Sixes
2
Extras
6
Aaron Finch Batting 89 91 8 1
Chris Woakes 5 0 21 0

Preview: Australian quick Josh Hazlewood has been ruled out of Friday's second one-day international against England in Brisbane with illness, while gloveman Alex Carey has been called up to cover for Tim Paine.

Australia skipper Steve Smith and England captain Eoin Morgan. Agencies

The Aussies lost the first of the five-match series against the tourists in Melbourne last Sunday, and with Hazelwood on Thursday determined too unwell to play, paceman Jhye Richardson appears set to make his debut on a Gabba pitch expected to provide plenty for fast bowlers.

"You're always confident as an Australian batsman when you come and look at this wicket, that's for sure," Australian vice captain David Warner told Cricket Australia's official website on Thursday.

"It's always got good bounce and carry for the bowlers as well."

Hazlewood is among several players in both the Australian and English locker rooms to be hit by illness in recent weeks, with team mates Paine, Warner, Steve Smith and Patrick Cummins all stuck down by a bug.

England Test captain Joe Root suffered through stomach problems during the Ashes test series, while batsman James Vince has also been affected during the tour.

Paine remains in doubt for Friday's clash, with Carey on standby, after he made a dashing century off just 56 balls for the Adelaide Strikers in Australia's Twenty20 Big Bash League on Wednesday, to beat the Hobart Hurricanes.

The 26-year-old, who was previously floated as a potential wicket-keeper for the Ashes, is set to make his international ODI debut if Paine is not cleared to play.

"He's taken his game to another level," Australia opener Aaron Finch told reporters.

"To come out this year when there was a lot of talk about the Ashes' keeping spot–and who was going to play—the way that he put his hand up and has continued to do so for such a young guy is really impressive."

Squad:

Australia: Steve Smith (capt), David Warner, Pat Cummins, Aaron Finch, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Tim Paine, Jhye Richardson, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Andrew Tye, Cameron White, Adam Zampa.

England: Eoin Morgan (capt), Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Jake Ball, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler, Tom Curran, Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.

Published Date: Jan 19, 2018 | Updated Date: Jan 18, 2018

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4969 124
2 South Africa 3888 111
3 Australia 4174 104
4 New Zealand 3489 100
5 England 4829 99
6 Sri Lanka 4058 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 South Africa 6386 120
2 India 6680 119
3 England 6320 115
4 New Zealand 6404 114
5 Australia 6012 113
6 Pakistan 4811 96
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 New Zealand 2262 126
2 Pakistan 2843 124
3 India 3385 121
4 England 2029 119
5 West Indies 2538 115
6 South Africa 2238 112
Full Ranking

