KPIT MSLTA ATP Challenger: Yuki Bhambri comes from behind to beat Ramkumar Ramanathan to the title

Pune: Yuki Bhambri clinched his first title of the 2017 season on the ATP Challenger Tour following a come-from-behind win over compatriot Ramkumar Ramanathan in the final of the KPIT-MSLTA Challenger in Pune on Saturday.

Bhambri, the country's top singles player, overcame Ramanathan 4-6 6-3 6-4 in a little over two hours at the Balewadi Sports Complex.

Interestingly, Bhambri's last Challenger title had come at the same tournament and venue in 2015. He had broken into the top-100 after that trophy-winning effort and this win will again push him to the top-100 bracket.

He is ranked 137 now and 80 points earned from his event will put him close to 120, when the new rankings list is released on Sunday.

It is Bhambri's sixth singles title at the Challenger level.

His next event is the Bengaluru Open, where he is seeded third and faces N Sriram Balaji in his opening round.