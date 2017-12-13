First Cricket
Kings XI Punjab appoint former Australia batsman Brad Hodge as head coach for three years

PTI, Dec, 14 2017

New Delhi: Former Australia batsman Brad Hodge has been appointed as the head coach of the Indian Premier League franchise Kings XI Punjab for a three-year term.

Hodge, 42, held a similar role with Gujarat Lions for the last two seasons and will now report to KXIP's mentor-cum director of cricket, Virender Sehwag.

File image of Australian player Brad Hodge. AFP

File image of Australian player Brad Hodge. AFP

KXIP's head coach's job was informally held by Sehwag after India team's batting coach Sanjay Bangar resigned in December 2016.

"We have signed a three-year agreement with Brad, who will be our head coach," Kings XI Punjab co-owner Ness Wadia was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

"Viru (Sehwag) will be actively involved, too, as our director of cricket."

Hodge continues to play as an active player and will be playing for Melbourne Renegades in the 2017-18 Big Bash League (BBL) before joining KXIP as the head coach.

