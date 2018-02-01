First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
U-19 WC | 3rd Place Play-off Feb 01, 2018
AFG Vs PAK
Match Abandoned
U-19 WC | 5th Place Play off Jan 31, 2018
SA Vs BAN
South Africa Under-19 beat Bangladesh Under-19 by 8 wickets
IND in SA Feb 01, 2018
SA vs IND
Kingsmead, Durban
Trans-Tasman T20I Tri-Series Feb 03, 2018
AUS vs NZ
Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), Sydney
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Khalid Latif's appeal against 5-year ban rejected by PCB's appellate tribunal, Rs 1 million fine waived off

An appellate tribunal of Pakistan Cricket Board has rejected an appeal by international batsman Khalid Latif to set aside a five-year ban imposed on him by the Anti-Corruption unit of the PCB

PTI, Feb,01 2018

Karachi: An appellate tribunal of Pakistan Cricket Board has rejected an appeal by international batsman Khalid Latif to set aside a five-year ban imposed on him by the Anti-Corruption unit of the PCB.The appellate tribunal, however, waived off a one million rupees fine which was also imposed on Latif last year by the anti-corruption unit.

Suspended Pakistani cricketer Khalid Latif (L) leaves with his lawyer after appearing before a tribunal in Lahore on March 31, 2017. Pakistan batsman Khalid Latif will contest spot-fixing charges against him, his lawyer said March 31, in an ongoing scandal which has tainted Pakistani cricket and threatened years of work to clean up the country's image. The 31-year-old is one of five players under investigation in the case, which surfaced during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) held in February-March 2017. / AFP PHOTO / ARIF ALI

File image of Khalid Latif. AFP

Latif was banned last September for five years and fined one million rupees after being found guilty of six breaches of the PCB's anti-corruption code of conduct which included a charge of meeting with a suspected bookmaker, instigating other players and accepting an offer to spot-fix.

The anti-corruption tribunal had also imposed a five-year ban on Test batsman Sharjeel Khan for five breaches but suspended half of his ban. The PCB had also suspended other cricketers, Mohammad Irfan, Shahzaib Hasan and Nasir Jamshed in the Pakistan Super League spot-fixing scandal.

Sharjeel had also appealed his ban but the appellate tribunal dismissed his appeal. The left-handed batsman has now filed a petition in the Islamabad High Court against his ban and the anti-corruption code of the Board.

Latif had also appealed against the ban but the PCB did not file any appeal for increasing the ban period on the batsman. PCB's lawyer Taffazal Rizvi, however, said the Board did not appeal because it considered it enough.

While Sharjeel could be eligible to play cricket again after mid-2019, Latif's ban will run until 2022.

Published Date: Feb 01, 2018 | Updated Date: Feb 01, 2018

Also See



CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5313 121
2 South Africa 4484 115
3 Australia 4174 104
4 New Zealand 3489 100
5 England 4829 99
6 Sri Lanka 4058 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 South Africa 6386 120
2 India 6680 119
3 England 6871 116
4 New Zealand 6550 115
5 Australia 6376 112
6 Pakistan 4875 96
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 3272 126
2 New Zealand 2582 123
3 India 3385 121
4 England 2029 119
5 West Indies 2538 115
6 South Africa 2238 112
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all