- Pakistan Super League, 2018 IU Vs KK Islamabad United beat Karachi Kings by 8 wickets
- Pakistan Super League, 2018 IU Vs KK Karachi Kings beat Islamabad United by 7 wickets
- Pakistan Super League, 2018 PZ Vs LQ Peshawar Zalmi beat Lahore Qalandars by 7 wickets
- West Indies Women in New Zealand, 5 T20I Series, 2018 NZW Vs WIW New Zealand Women beat West Indies Women by 1 run
- Australia Women in India, 3 ODI Series, 2018 INDW Vs AUSW Australia Women beat India Women by 97 runs
- West Indies Women in New Zealand, 5 T20I Series, 2018 NZW Vs WIW New Zealand Women beat West Indies Women by 106 runs
- ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers, 2018 WI Vs ZIM West Indies beat Zimbabwe by 4 wickets
- Nidahas Tri-Series, 2018 IND Vs BAN India beat Bangladesh by 4 wickets
- ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers, 2018 IRE Vs SCO Ireland beat Scotland by 25 runs
- ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers, 2018 WI vs SCO - Mar 21st, 2018, 01:00 PM IST
- England in New Zealand, 2 Test Series, 2018 NZ vs ENG - Mar 22nd, 2018, 06:30 AM IST
- ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers, 2018 UAE vs ZIM - Mar 22nd, 2018, 01:00 PM IST
- Australia in South Africa, 4 Test Series, 2018 SA vs AUS - Mar 22nd, 2018, 02:00 PM IST
- ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers, 2018 IRE vs AFG - Mar 23rd, 2018, 01:00 PM IST
- ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers, 2018 TBC vs TBC - Mar 25th, 2018, 01:00 PM IST
- England in New Zealand, 2 Test Series, 2018 NZ vs ENG - Mar 30th, 2018, 03:30 AM IST
- Australia in South Africa, 4 Test Series, 2018 SA vs AUS - Mar 30th, 2018, 01:30 PM IST
- West Indies in Pakistan, 3 T20I Series, 2018 PAK vs WI - Apr 1st, 2018, 07:30 PM IST
- West Indies in Pakistan, 3 T20I Series, 2018 PAK vs WI - Apr 2nd, 2018, 07:30 PM IST
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5313
|121
|2
|South Africa
|4484
|115
|3
|Australia
|4174
|104
|4
|New Zealand
|3489
|100
|5
|England
|4829
|99
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4374
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|7594
|122
|2
|South Africa
|6911
|117
|3
|England
|7496
|117
|4
|New Zealand
|7081
|114
|5
|Australia
|6376
|112
|6
|Pakistan
|4877
|96
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|3272
|126
|2
|Australia
|2513
|126
|3
|India
|4341
|124
|4
|New Zealand
|3013
|116
|5
|West Indies
|2538
|115
|6
|England
|2402
|114
Mumbai: England women notched up their second successive win as they comprehensively thrashed India A by six wickets in a warm-up T20 game on Tuesday.
The visitors, who had defeated India A by 45 runs in the first practice match on Monday, continued their winning streak at the Brabourne Stadium.
After restricting India A to a paltry 85 for nine, the England women overhauled the target and went on to post 210 for four on the board as they batted for the entire 20 overs.
Katie George took a hat-trick in the warm-up game. Image Courtesy: Twitter @Englandcricket
It was left-arm medium pacer Katie George, who wrecked havoc on the hosts after they choose to bat, as she returned exceptional figures of 4 for 6.
Her scalps included D Hemalatha (9), H B Deol (0), Monikha Das (0) and Radha Yadav (3).
George was superbly aided by skipper Danielle Wyatt (2-7), Natalie Sciver (1-5), Danielle Hazell (1-10) and Alice Davidson Richards (1-14).
For the India A side, Vanitha VR (40 in 51 balls) showed some resistance, but she did not get support at the other end.
While chasing, England batswomen made a mockery of a listless India A attack with Sciver (54 retired out) hitting a fine half-century.
Skipper Wyatt (46 retired out), Tamsin Beaumont (31), wicketkeeper Amy Jones (21), Alice Davidson Richards (26 not out) and Jennifer Gun (16 not out) got much needed batting practice ahead of the three-nation T20 series, which begins on Thursday at the same venue.
Besides England, India and Australia are the other two nations competing in the Tri-Series.
Brief Scores: India A 85/9 (Vanitha VR 40, Katie George 4-6) lost to England Women 210/4 (Natalie Sciver 54, Shannti Kumari 2-34) by six wickets.
Published Date:
March 20, 2018
| Updated Date: March 20, 2018
