Katie George's hat-trick helps England Women run through India 'A' line-up to win second warm-up game

The visitors, who had defeated India A by 45 runs in the first practice match on Monday, continued their winning streak at the Brabourne Stadium.

PTI, March 20, 2018

Mumbai: England women notched up their second successive win as they comprehensively thrashed India A by six wickets in a warm-up T20 game on Tuesday.

After restricting India A to a paltry 85 for nine, the England women overhauled the target and went on to post 210 for four on the board as they batted for the entire 20 overs.

After restricting India A to a paltry 85 for nine, the England women overhauled the target and went on to post 210 for four on the board as they batted for the entire 20 overs.

Katie George took a hat-trick in the warm-up game. Image Courtesy: Twitter @Englandcricket

Katie George took a hat-trick in the warm-up game. Image Courtesy: Twitter @Englandcricket

It was left-arm medium pacer Katie George, who wrecked havoc on the hosts after they choose to bat, as she returned exceptional figures of 4 for 6.

Her scalps included D Hemalatha (9), H B Deol (0), Monikha Das (0) and Radha Yadav (3).

George was superbly aided by skipper Danielle Wyatt (2-7), Natalie Sciver (1-5), Danielle Hazell (1-10) and Alice Davidson Richards (1-14).

For the India A side, Vanitha VR (40 in 51 balls) showed some resistance, but she did not get support at the other end.

While chasing, England batswomen made a mockery of a listless India A attack with Sciver (54 retired out) hitting a fine half-century.

Skipper Wyatt (46 retired out), Tamsin Beaumont (31), wicketkeeper Amy Jones (21), Alice Davidson Richards (26 not out) and Jennifer Gun (16 not out) got much needed batting practice ahead of the three-nation T20 series, which begins on Thursday at the same venue.

Besides England, India and Australia are the other two nations competing in the Tri-Series.

Brief Scores: India A 85/9 (Vanitha VR 40, Katie George 4-6) lost to England Women 210/4 (Natalie Sciver 54, Shannti Kumari 2-34) by six wickets.

Published Date: March 20, 2018 | Updated Date: March 20, 2018

