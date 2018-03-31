Karachi set to host West Indies for three T20Is as international cricket returns to port city after nine years
Karachi last hosted an international game in 2009 when Sri Lanka played a Test match before an attack by gunmen on its team bus in Lahore shut the door on international cricket in the country.
PTI,
March 31, 2018
Pakistan will get another chance to showcase their ability to host international cricket when West Indies starts a three-match Twenty20 (T20) series on Sunday in Karachi.
The southern port city had a successful dress rehearsal for the April 1-3 games when it hosted the Pakistan Super League (PSL) final last week.
Although it was a domestic T20 final, several foreign players, including former West Indies captain Darren Sammy, South Africa's JP Duminy and Luke Ronchi of New Zealand took part and were provided with almost presidential-like security.
Pakistan's Babar Azam (R) practises in Karachi's National Stadium on 30 March, 2018. AFP
Karachi last hosted an international game in 2009 when Sri Lanka played a Test match before an attack by gunmen on its team bus in Lahore shut the door on international cricket in the country. Six policemen and two civilians were killed in that attack, and six members of the Sri Lanka team were injured.
But the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has accelerated its efforts to win back the confidence of overseas cricket teams in the last two years.
Lahore hosted Zimbabwe in 2015, and Sri Lanka returned in 2017.
The tour of West Indies, which will play three straight Twenty20s, is seen as another step toward the revival of full-fledged international cricket in Pakistan.
Around 6,000 security personnel will guard the area around the National Stadium and armed guards will travel with the West Indies team from its hotel to the stadium.
"This tour is a further major step for our friends at the PCB to bring their cricket back home, and we are pleased that our players and support staff have recognised this and supported this venture," Cricket West Indies chief executive Johnny Grave said.
"We have made it very clear to the players and support staff that had personal reservations about this tour that we fully understand and respect their position."
Jason Mohammed will lead what looks a weak West Indies squad on paper with Marlon Samuels, Denesh Ramdin and Samuel Badree the most experienced players. However, there's no Chris Gayle, Jason Holder, Devendra Bishoo, Carlos Brathwaite and Shai Hope.
West Indies was due to tour Pakistan last November but the tour was postponed due to heavy smog in Lahore.
Top-ranked T20 team Pakistan has given a chance to younger players like Asif Ali, Hussain Talat and Shaheen Afridi, who performed well in the PSL.
"For the young guys, there is nothing like playing at home," Pakistan coach Mickey Arthur said.
"I know that they have been very excited about the opportunity and I just can't wait to see the stadium full of green flags," he said.
Published Date:
March 31, 2018
| Updated Date: March 31, 2018
