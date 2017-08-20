First Cricket
Jhulan Goswami's Women's World Cup 2017 semifinal jersey to adorn walls of Kolkata's Fanattic Sports Museum

PTI, Aug, 20 2017

Kolkata: Indian woman pacer Jhulan Goswami's World Cup semifinal winning jersey will now adorn the walls of Fanattic Sports Museum.

"A lot of memory is attached with this jersey," Jhulan said, referring to India's sensational 36-run victory over defending champions Australia in the Women's World Cup semifinal.

File image of Jhulan Goswami. AP

Jhulan Goswami during ICC Women's World Cup 2017. AP

Jhulan's jersey will share the 7000 square feet space with the likes of Pele, Usain Bolt, Roger Federer, Abhinav Bindra, Sachin Tendulkar, Vishwanathan Anand and PV Sindhu among others.

"The jersey I wore in the final is at the Lord's along with (captain) Mithali Raj's. I have heard the museum has an amazing collection, so hope this sporting memorabilia will inspire youngsters to take up sport."

India's first multi-sport museum's collection includes Bindra's signed gloves from 2008 Beijing Olympics, Pele's autographed jersey, Bolt's shoes and the British Empire-Indian passport of Col CK Nayudu, first Indian cricket captain, and his Bank of Allahabad passbook showing a balance of Rs 306.

Published Date: Aug 20, 2017 | Updated Date: Aug 20, 2017

