Jhulan Goswami's Women's World Cup 2017 semifinal jersey to adorn walls of Kolkata's Fanattic Sports Museum

- India in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2017 SL Vs IND India beat Sri Lanka by 9 wickets
- The Wisden Trophy, 2017 ENG Vs WI England beat West Indies by an innings and 209 runs
- India in Sri Lanka, 3 Test Series, 2017 SL Vs IND India beat Sri Lanka by an innings and 171 runs
- Basil D'Oliveira Trophy, 2017 ENG Vs SA England beat South Africa by 177 runs
- India in Sri Lanka, 3 Test Series, 2017 SL Vs IND India beat Sri Lanka by an innings and 53 runs
- India in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2017 SL vs IND - Aug 24th, 2017, 02:30 PM IST
- The Wisden Trophy, 2017 ENG vs WI - Aug 25th, 2017, 03:30 PM IST
- Australia in Bangladesh, 2 Test Series, 2017 BAN vs AUS - Aug 27th, 2017, 09:30 AM IST
- India in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2017 SL vs IND - Aug 27th, 2017, 02:30 PM IST
- India in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2017 SL vs IND - Aug 31st, 2017, 02:30 PM IST
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4493
|125
|2
|South Africa
|3395
|110
|3
|England
|4097
|105
|4
|Australia
|3087
|100
|5
|New Zealand
|3114
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|South Africa
|5957
|119
|2
|Australia
|5505
|117
|3
|India
|4579
|114
|4
|England
|5645
|113
|5
|New Zealand
|5123
|111
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|1625
|125
|2
|England
|1962
|123
|3
|Pakistan
|2417
|121
|4
|West Indies
|2222
|117
|5
|India
|2183
|115
Kolkata: Indian woman pacer Jhulan Goswami's World Cup semifinal winning jersey will now adorn the walls of Fanattic Sports Museum.
"A lot of memory is attached with this jersey," Jhulan said, referring to India's sensational 36-run victory over defending champions Australia in the Women's World Cup semifinal.
Jhulan Goswami during ICC Women's World Cup 2017. AP
Jhulan's jersey will share the 7000 square feet space with the likes of Pele, Usain Bolt, Roger Federer, Abhinav Bindra, Sachin Tendulkar, Vishwanathan Anand and PV Sindhu among others.
"The jersey I wore in the final is at the Lord's along with (captain) Mithali Raj's. I have heard the museum has an amazing collection, so hope this sporting memorabilia will inspire youngsters to take up sport."
India's first multi-sport museum's collection includes Bindra's signed gloves from 2008 Beijing Olympics, Pele's autographed jersey, Bolt's shoes and the British Empire-Indian passport of Col CK Nayudu, first Indian cricket captain, and his Bank of Allahabad passbook showing a balance of Rs 306.
Published Date:
Aug 20, 2017
| Updated Date: Aug 20, 2017
Also See
India's Jhulan Goswami reveals she asked coach to drop her after two bad games in World Cup
Jhulan Goswami felicitated by Air India following impressive performances in Women's World Cup 2017
World Cup's staggering TV ratings a lesson for BCCI to give women's cricket in India its due limelight