Ireland to host India for two T20 matches before Virat Kohli and co travel to England

AFP, Jan,10 2018

Dublin: Ireland will play 2007 World Twenty20 champions India in two T20 internationals in Dublin in June, Cricket Ireland announced on Wednesday.

Ireland, who were awarded Test status alongside Afghanistan last year, will host India in Dublin on 27 June and 29 June for two Twenty20 games.

India last toured Ireland in 2007, playing a one-day international in Belfast which they won by nine wickets.

File image of Virat Kohli. AP

The games will be the first T20 internationals for Ireland head coach Graham Ford, and the South African is relishing the prospect of pitting his wits against such high profile opposition.

"It's fantastic news for the lads and fans alike," said Ford, who only took the reins of the Irish side last month.

"The matches will of course be a huge challenge for the team, but what an opportunity for everyone to showcase their talents in front of a huge audience, both at the games and live on television," added the 57-year-old former South Africa head coach.

Ford, who has also coached Sri Lanka, said there was a potentially rich reward awaiting anyone who impressed.

"I'm sure the players will respond positively to the occasion with the added incentive of knowing eye-catching displays could result in a possible IPL contract," said Ford.

"We haven't played our best cricket in the format in recent years which is reflected in the rankings, but what better time to start climbing the ladder again.

"We have a number of players ideally suited to the short-form and on home soil it's a great opportunity to cause a shock or two," added Ford.

The two sides have met only once for a match in the shortest format, squaring off in Nottingham during the 2009 World T20.

India have tours of both England and Australia lined up for the 2018 season.

Published Date: Jan 10, 2018 | Updated Date: Jan 10, 2018

