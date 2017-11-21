First Cricket
Ireland pick Malahide to host their Test debut when Pakistan come calling in 2018

Ireland, who have been playing ODIs since 2006, were handed Test status in June, along with Afghanistan, and will make their debut in the five-day format in the 11-15 May, 2018 match.

AFP, Nov, 21 2017

Dublin: Ireland cricket bosses have chosen Malahide near Dublin to host the country's inaugural Test match against Pakistan next year.

Representational image. Getty

The side, who have been playing one-day internationals since 2006, were handed Test status in June, along with Afghanistan, and will make their debut in the five-day format in the 11-15 May, 2018 match.

"We are delighted that Malahide has agreed to host this historic game against Pakistan," Cricket Ireland chief executive Warren Deutrom said.

"Even in its short history of hosting our matches, the club has already given us some wonderful memories, and we trust that 11 May and its ensuing days will provide many more."

Malahide chairman Ciaran Keohane said: "Malahide Cricket Club is delighted to host the inaugural Test match in Ireland. We are looking forward to welcoming both teams to the village."

Cricket has been played in Ireland for nearly 200 years but it was not until 1969 that they made the rest of the world take notice when they bowled out the Windies for just 25 at Sion Mills in a televised match.

Ireland have since established themselves during the course of several World Cups, recording one-day international wins over Pakistan, the Windies and England.

Published Date: Nov 21, 2017 | Updated Date: Nov 21, 2017

