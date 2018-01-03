IPL Player retention 2018, When and where to watch, coverage on TV and live streaming
Here's all you need to know about the coverage of IPL Player retention 2018.
FirstCricket Staff,
Jan, 03 2018
The Indian Premier League (IPL) fever is set to grip the subcontinent in the coming months, but for now the IPL retention is there to keep the fans and pundits on the edge of their seats.
Representational image. Image courtesy: Twitter @BCCI
Ahead of the 11th edition of the IPL, the franchisees have been given an opportunity to retain a core of their previous squad members by either retaining a player, or using a Right to Match(RTM) card to buy the player during the auction. All other player would head into the auction to discover their fates.
The event has garnered a few more eyeballs due to the return of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Rajasthan Royals after being out of the IPL for 2 years due to a spot-fixing verdict against them. It would be interesting to see if CSK go ahead with retaining MS Dhoni.
Here's all you need to know about the live coverage of IPL Player retention 2018.
When and where will the IPL Player retention 2018 be held?
The IPL Player retention 2018 will be held on 4 January 2018 in Maharashtra's Mumbai.
When will the live coverage of the event start?
The live coverage of the event will start from 7 pm onwards.
Where will the event be broadcast?
The event will be broadcast on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD and Star Sports Hindi 1 and Star Sports Hindi 1 HD.
Where can I follow the event online?
The event can be streamed online on Hotstar.
Published Date:
Jan 03, 2018
| Updated Date: Jan 03, 2018
