IPL media rights auction: Star India wins rights for all markets with bid of Rs 16,347.5 crore
Amit Banerjee,
Sep, 04 2017
With a whopping bid of Rs 16,347.5 crore, Star India claimed the Indian Premier League’s (IPL) media rights for all the markets (digital and television) for the next five years. The bid amount, worth approximately $2.5 billion dollars, is nearly twice as much as the amount that World Sports Group had bid eight years ago.
The IPL trophy. Image courtesy: Twitter/@BCCI
To put things to perspective, the combined bids of all the other 13 companies submitted on Monday for all the media rights on offer tallied at Rs 15,819.15 crore.
There are a set of seven rights which were being bid for. While the Indian market had been divided into two separate bids — television and for digital — the other five bids were for the USA, Europe, Middle East, Africa regions and the rest of the world markets, where the winning companies were to manage both TV and digital rights.
However, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had also allowed companies the option of bidding for overall media rights across all seven markets — the option chosen by Star India, who are the current holders of the broadcast rights for international cricket in India as well as ICC events.
Until the 2017 edition, Sony held the broadcast rights of the IPL after it paid Rs 8,200 crore for a 10-year deal in 2008. Star India, through its wholly owned subsidiary Novi Digital Entertainment Private Limited, owned the digital rights of IPL.
More to follow.
Published Date:
Sep 04, 2017
| Updated Date: Sep 04, 2017
