IPL media rights auction LIVE updates: BCCI receives 14 bids; Facebook, Airtel and Star India among bidders

- India in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2017 SL Vs IND India beat Sri Lanka by 6 wickets
- India in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2017 SL Vs IND India beat Sri Lanka by 168 runs
- India in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2017 SL Vs IND India beat Sri Lanka by 6 wickets
- Australia in Bangladesh, 2 Test Series, 2017 BAN Vs AUS Bangladesh beat Australia by 20 runs
- The Wisden Trophy, 2017 ENG Vs WI West Indies beat England by 5 wickets
- India in Sri Lanka, Only T20 International, 2017 SL vs IND - Sep 6th, 2017, 07:00 PM IST
- The Wisden Trophy, 2017 ENG vs WI - Sep 7th, 2017, 03:30 PM IST
- Independence Cup, 2017 PAK vs WRE - Sep 12th, 2017, 08:00 PM IST
- West Indies in Ireland, Only ODI, 2017 IRE vs WI - Sep 13th, 2017, 02:45 PM IST
- Independence Cup, 2017 PAK vs WRE - Sep 13th, 2017, 08:30 PM IST
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4493
|125
|2
|South Africa
|3395
|110
|3
|England
|4097
|105
|4
|Australia
|3087
|100
|5
|New Zealand
|3114
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|South Africa
|5957
|119
|2
|Australia
|5505
|117
|3
|India
|5266
|117
|4
|England
|5645
|113
|5
|New Zealand
|5123
|111
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|1625
|125
|2
|England
|1962
|123
|3
|Pakistan
|2417
|121
|4
|West Indies
|2222
|117
|5
|India
|2183
|115
HIGHLIGHTS
News just coming in from the auction, BAMTech has been disqualified for not providing certain documents.
Here's what we know so far: 14 companies have submitted their bids. Among them are some heavyweights like Facebook, Airtel, Star India, Times Internet, Sony and Reliance Jio. Surprisingly, companies like Amazon, ESPN digital and Yahoo, which had also picked up bid documents, did not register bids.
There are a set of seven rights which are being bid on. Two bids for the Indian market: television and digital. The other five bids are for the USA, Europe, Middle East, Africa regions and the rest of the world markets, where the winning companies will manage both television and digital rights.
Important to note that all rights have a five-year span: 2018-2022.
BCCI CEO Rahul Johri is announcing the names!
Diana Edulji, CK Khanna, Amitabh Choudhary and Anirudh Chaudhry, IPL COO Hemang Amin, PV Shetty and Johri among those present. Sourav Ganguly will join them soon. The press is sitting in another room at the Taj, with the bid being streamed to us.
Just a clarification, the 14 bidders mentioned before had submitted documents for their eligibility for the auction in the first stage. After Deloitte go through the documents, they will deem whether each of the 14 companies are eligible to bid. That will be the second stage of this process.
BeIn Sports have been asked to furnish their financial details, but the latter have replied by saying that Qatar laws prohibit them from divulging financial details. So the BCCI have asked BeIn to send an email in this regard.
News just coming in from the auction, BAMTech has been disqualified for not providing certain documents.
Until the 2017 edition, Sony held the broadcast rights of the IPL after it paid Rs 8,200 crore for a 10-year deal in 2008. Star India, through its wholly owned subsidiary Novi Digital Entertainment Private Limited, owned the digital rights of IPL.
Going back in time, the World Sports Group had won the bid for TV and digital rights for a sum of $918 million for the inaugural IPL. A year later, the Sony group purchased the rights for a sum of $1.63 billion, with their deal expiring after the 10th edition of the league that took place earlier this year. The bid back then was for a 10-year cycle, although the current bid will be for the five-year period between 2018-2022.
Here's what we know so far: 14 companies have submitted their bids. Among them are some heavyweights like Facebook, Airtel, Star India, Times Internet, Sony and Reliance Jio. Surprisingly, companies like Amazon, ESPN digital and Yahoo, which had also picked up bid documents, did not register bids.
The evaluation of the bids is still on. The winners of all the seven bids are expected to be announced shortly. You can watch the live streaming of the auction on the BCCI website here: http://www.bcci.tv/
There are a set of seven rights which are being bid on. Two bids for the Indian market: television and digital. The other five bids are for the USA, Europe, Middle East, Africa regions and the rest of the world markets, where the winning companies will manage both television and digital rights.
Deloitte is analysing the bids for eligibility right now. After the agency is done, Johri will announce the highest bidder.
As is BeIN Sport.
Important to note that all rights have a five-year span: 2018-2022.
Econet and Perform Group are also among the bidders.
Reliance Jio too has put in a bid.
The next three names are biggies: Facebook, Airtel and Star India.
BAMTech, an American internet video provider, was established only in 2015.
Next up is BAMTech.
BCCI CEO Rahul Johri is announcing the names!
Diana Edulji, CK Khanna, Amitabh Choudhary and Anirudh Chaudhry, IPL COO Hemang Amin, PV Shetty and Johri among those present. Sourav Ganguly will join them soon. The press is sitting in another room at the Taj, with the bid being streamed to us.
Next up: OSN.
OSN, or Orbit Showtime Network, is a direct-broadcast satellite provider serving the Middle East and North Africa based out of United Arab Emirates.
For those wondering, YuppTV is a content provider for South Asian content, with its headquarters in Atlanta, Georgia
Next is Follow On and Yupp TV.
The order is as per the submission of bids this morning.
Next, Times Internet
The event is underway. DSport (Discovery Channel) and SuperSport submit their bids
That the Indian Premier League is the most lucrative property in global cricket is well established. But how lucrative is it really? We'll find out today.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the IPL media rights auction. With as many as 24 companies having picked up the bid documents, there are expectations that the IPL rights could cross the billion-dollar mark. We will bring you all the updates from the auction from Mumbai.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is expecting a windfall from the Indian Premier League (IPL) media rights auction, which gets underway in Mumbai on Monday with top companies from across the globe participating.
The IPL media rights auction, segregated into two categories — broadcast and digital (internet and mobile) rights — is expected to yield to the BCCI an estimated earning of over Rs 20,000 crore through the traditional bidding process.
Representative image. AFP
BCCI Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Rahul Johri has said that the revenue generation from the upcoming IPL media rights auction could be "historic", considering the huge interest shown by various stakeholders.
A total of 24 bidders bought the bid document, including Facebook, Amazon, Twitter, Yahoo, Reliance Jio, Star India, Sony Pictures, Discovery, Sky, British Telecom, and ESPN Digital Media, according to a ESPNcricinfo report.
In 2008, when the IPL started, roughly six companies purchased the bid document for the first rights cycle.
All were television entities and, eventually, only two qualified for the bid — the Sony-World Sports Group alliance and Nimbus.
On Monday, as many as seven rights will be open for bidding. For the Indian market, bids are divided into television and digital; then there will be separate bids for the US, Europe, Middle East, Africa regions, and the rest of the world.
The rights will be awarded to the highest bidder in each category.
Previously, the BCCI, which owns the IPL, had sold the rights only for three categories: India television rights, India digital rights and rest of the world.
The 18 eligible companies which bought bid documents last year before the process was stalled were: Star India, Amazon Seller Services, Followon Interactive Media, Taj TV India, Sony Pictures Networks, Times Internet, Supersport International, Reliance Jio Digital, Gulf DTH FZ LLC, GroupM Media, beIN, Econet Media, SKY UK, ESPN Digital Media, BTG Legal Services, BT PLC, Twitter, Facebook Inc.