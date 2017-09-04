First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IND in SL | 5th ODI Sep 03, 2017
SL Vs IND
India beat Sri Lanka by 6 wickets
IND in SL | 4th ODI Aug 31, 2017
SL Vs IND
India beat Sri Lanka by 168 runs
IND in SL | 06 Sep 2017
SL vs IND
R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
The Wisden Trophy | 07 Sep 2017
ENG vs WI
Lord's, London
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

IPL media rights auction LIVE updates: BCCI receives 14 bids; Facebook, Airtel and Star India among bidders

  • Amit Banerjee, Web producer

    Just a clarification, the 14 bidders mentioned before had submitted documents for their eligibility for the auction in the first stage. After Deloitte go through the documents, they will deem whether each of the 14 companies are eligible to bid. That will be the second stage of this process. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Amit Banerjee, Web producer

    BeIn Sports have been asked to furnish their financial details, but the latter have replied by saying that Qatar laws prohibit them from divulging financial details. So the BCCI have asked BeIn to send an email in this regard.

    Full Scorecard

  • News just coming in from the auction, BAMTech has been disqualified for not providing certain documents.

    Full Scorecard

  • Until the 2017 edition, Sony held the broadcast rights of the IPL after it paid Rs 8,200 crore for a 10-year deal in 2008. Star India, through its wholly owned subsidiary Novi Digital Entertainment Private Limited, owned the digital rights of IPL.

    Full Scorecard
  • Amit Banerjee, Web producer

    Going back in time, the World Sports Group had won the bid for TV and digital rights for a sum of $918 million for the inaugural IPL. A year later, the Sony group purchased the rights for a sum of $1.63 billion, with their deal expiring after the 10th edition of the league that took place earlier this year. The bid back then was for a 10-year cycle, although the current bid will be for the five-year period between 2018-2022.

    Full Scorecard

  • Full Scorecard

  • Here's what we know so far: 14 companies have submitted their bids. Among them are some heavyweights like Facebook, Airtel, Star India, Times Internet, Sony and Reliance Jio. Surprisingly, companies like Amazon, ESPN digital and Yahoo, which had also picked up bid documents, did not register bids. 

    Full Scorecard

  • The evaluation of the bids is still on. The winners of all the seven bids are expected to be announced shortly. You can watch the live streaming of the auction on the BCCI website here: http://www.bcci.tv/

    Full Scorecard

  • Full Scorecard

  • There are a set of seven rights which are being bid on. Two bids for the Indian market: television and digital. The other five bids are for the USA, Europe, Middle East, Africa regions and the rest of the world markets, where the winning companies will manage both television and digital rights.

    Full Scorecard
  • Amit Banerjee, Web producer

    Deloitte is analysing the bids for eligibility right now. After the agency is done, Johri will announce the highest bidder.

    Full Scorecard
  • Amit Banerjee, Web producer

    As is BeIN Sport.

    Full Scorecard

  • Important to note that all rights have a five-year span: 2018-2022.

    Full Scorecard
  • Amit Banerjee, Web producer

    Econet and Perform Group are also among the bidders. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Amit Banerjee, Web producer

    Reliance Jio too has put in a bid.

    Full Scorecard
  • Amit Banerjee, Web producer

    The next three names are biggies: Facebook, Airtel and Star India.

    Full Scorecard

  • BAMTech, an American internet video provider, was established only in 2015.

    Full Scorecard
  • Amit Banerjee, Web producer

    Next up is BAMTech.

    Full Scorecard

  • BCCI CEO Rahul Johri is announcing the names! 

    Diana Edulji, CK Khanna, Amitabh Choudhary and Anirudh Chaudhry, IPL COO Hemang Amin, PV Shetty and Johri among those present. Sourav Ganguly will join them soon. The press is sitting in another room at the Taj, with the bid being streamed to us. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Amit Banerjee, Web producer

    Next up: OSN.

    Full Scorecard

  • OSN, or Orbit Showtime Network, is a direct-broadcast satellite provider serving the Middle East and North Africa based out of United Arab Emirates.

    Full Scorecard

  • For those wondering, YuppTV is a content provider for South Asian content, with its headquarters in Atlanta, Georgia

    Full Scorecard
  • Amit Banerjee, Web producer

    Next is Follow On and Yupp TV. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Amit Banerjee, Web producer

    The order is as per the submission of bids this morning.

    Next, Times Internet

    Full Scorecard
  • Amit Banerjee, Web producer

    The event is underway. DSport (Discovery Channel) and SuperSport submit their bids

    Full Scorecard

  • That the Indian Premier League is the most lucrative property in global cricket is well established. But how lucrative is it really? We'll find out today.

    Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the IPL media rights auction. With as many as 24 companies having picked up the bid documents, there are expectations that the IPL rights could cross the billion-dollar mark. We will bring you all the updates from the auction from Mumbai.  

    Full Scorecard
Load More

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is expecting a windfall from the Indian Premier League (IPL) media rights auction, which gets underway in Mumbai on Monday with top companies from across the globe participating.

The IPL media rights auction, segregated into two categories — broadcast and digital (internet and mobile) rights — is expected to yield to the BCCI an estimated earning of over Rs 20,000 crore through the traditional bidding process.

Representative image. AFP

Representative image. AFP

BCCI Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Rahul Johri has said that the revenue generation from the upcoming IPL media rights auction could be "historic", considering the huge interest shown by various stakeholders.

A total of 24 bidders bought the bid document, including Facebook, Amazon, Twitter, Yahoo, Reliance Jio, Star India, Sony Pictures, Discovery, Sky, British Telecom, and ESPN Digital Media, according to a ESPNcricinfo report.

In 2008, when the IPL started, roughly six companies purchased the bid document for the first rights cycle.

All were television entities and, eventually, only two qualified for the bid — the Sony-World Sports Group alliance and Nimbus.

On Monday, as many as seven rights will be open for bidding. For the Indian market, bids are divided into television and digital; then there will be separate bids for the US, Europe, Middle East, Africa regions, and the rest of the world.

The rights will be awarded to the highest bidder in each category.

Previously, the BCCI, which owns the IPL, had sold the rights only for three categories: India television rights, India digital rights and rest of the world.

The 18 eligible companies which bought bid documents last year before the process was stalled were: Star India, Amazon Seller Services, Followon Interactive Media, Taj TV India, Sony Pictures Networks, Times Internet, Supersport International, Reliance Jio Digital, Gulf DTH FZ LLC, GroupM Media, beIN, Econet Media, SKY UK, ESPN Digital Media, BTG Legal Services, BT PLC, Twitter, Facebook Inc.


CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4493 125
2 South Africa 3395 110
3 England 4097 105
4 Australia 3087 100
5 New Zealand 3114 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 South Africa 5957 119
2 Australia 5505 117
3 India 5266 117
4 England 5645 113
5 New Zealand 5123 111
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 New Zealand 1625 125
2 England 1962 123
3 Pakistan 2417 121
4 West Indies 2222 117
5 India 2183 115
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all