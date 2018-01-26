The Indian Premier League (IPL) auction is almost upon us, and it is going to be a mega auction this time round. Apart from the handful of players retained by the various franchises, everybody else — big or small — will go under the hammer.

The IPL has served as a major launch pad for a number of players. Indeed, it is because of the IPL that current India regulars such as Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah have been brought to the limelight. Not just Indians, overseas players have gained from the might of the cash-rich league. Case in point: Shaun Marsh, who made the Australian selectors take notice after a stellar 2008 season with the Kings XI Punjab. With its glitz, glamour and exposure, the IPL can make a player's career.

But not just catapulting a performer to stardom, the IPL can help resurrect careers too. Such is the reach, clout and importance of the IPL that a good showing in the tournament can impress the men who matter.

Let's look then at five players who would desperately be wanting a break in the auctions this year:

Yuvraj Singh

He is the biggest name in this list. Once a darling of franchises, he was bought in the 2014 auction by the Royal Challengers Bangalore for a whopping Rs 14 crore and next year, bought by the Delhi Daredevils for a record sum of Rs 16 crore, and not without reason too.

Yuvraj was a player who, during his heydays, could change the course of a match all by himself, could hit sixes in an over with ease, was an electrifying fielder and more than a handy bowler. However, he has not had the best of times in 2017, and after the first match of the Champions Trophy against Pakistan, in which he hit a quickfire half-century, he couldn't contribute much in India colours. Failing the yo-yo fitness test multiple times added to his woes. He subsequently fell out of favour with the national selectors, but there was some good news for him towards the end of the year when he went ahead and cleared the test.

Talking about his IPL record, he has scored 2587 runs in 120 matches at an average of 25.61. Surely, his IPL record could have been much, much better. Would the franchises be keen on a player who is clearly not what he used to be, or do they think Yuvraj still has it in him to turn matches? The national selectors seem to have moved on. What the profit-minded IPL franchise owners do would be interesting to see.

Mohit Sharma

The Haryana all-rounder impressed one and all during the 2015 World Cup, but saw his career lose steam thereafter. The last time he played in India colours was back in October, 2015 against South Africa.

Mohit had a fine IPL 2017 for Kings XI Punjab, and seemed to have mastered the difficult art of bowling knuckle balls. He used the art to good effect, proving to be more than a handful for opposition batsmen, especially in the death overs. A Rs 1.5 crore base price may just put franchises off, but a good deal and good tournament can bring him back into reckoning as a utility player for India, especially in limited-overs cricket.

Amit Mishra

The leg-spinner has flattered to deceive in India colours time and again. He made his ODI debut way back in 2003, but has not been able to establish himself as the lead spinner of the side. There have been top-notch performances here and there. One remembers the 5/18 in the last ODI of the series against New Zealand in 2016, but sadly, he did not feature in any ODI since.

He featured in a couple of T20Is against England after that, but did not exactly set the stage on fire. And that really has been the story of his career. What has been severely lacking is a modicum of consistency. His IPL record, on the contrary, has been better. He has taken 134 wickets in 126 matches so far at a perfectly acceptable economy rate of 7.41. Don't forget, he is the only player to have taken three hat-tricks in the IPL. Mishra will hope his IPL pedigree would be kept in mind by the franchises while weighing in their options, but his Rs 1.5 crore base price could well turn them off.

Unmukt Chand

If somebody desperately needs a break at the IPL auctions this year, it has to be Unmukt Chand. India's 2012 U-19 World Cup-winning skipper, who smashed a century in the final of that tournament, did not live up to the immense expectations of him. He could not break into the Indian team even five years after that 2012 triumph, nor have his IPL exploits been anything to write home about.

All he has managed is two matches in 2011, two in 2012, nine in 2013, one in 2014, six in 2015 and one in 2016 — not even touching double figures in terms of matches played. To add to his woes, he was dropped from the Delhi team. It is no denying the fact though that it would be mighty difficult for Unmukt to get a look in, but he does, it would be a godsend opportunity for him to revive his career.

Parvez Rasool

The Jammu and Kashmir all-rounder has not exactly had the greatest of successes in international cricket or IPL. The last time he played for India was exactly a year back, in a T20I against England, but contributed precious little. Unfortunately for him, not only did he not have a good outing in terms of the cricket, he also faced some flak for apparently chewing gum while the Indian national anthem was on. Discarded from the IPL, he went and played the Dhaka Premier Divison Cricket League in Bangladesh last year. Being from a region marred by strife and insurgency, one imagines, would have made his job much tougher. Rasool would be hoping the auctions this year changes his fortune.