Mumbai: After a gap of ten years, all teams at the Indian Premier League (IPL) may wear a fresh look, thanks to the mega auction scheduled for 27 and 28 January in Bengaluru. A total of 578 players — pruned from the initial list of 1122 — will go under the hammer under eight distinct slabs.

While there is considerable buzz about who the top buys could be, names of 16 'marquee players' have been confirmed, and they include English duo of Ben Stokes and Joe Root, besides India's premier off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin .

A total of 62 capped and 298 uncapped Indian cricketers will vie for the available slots with 182 capped overseas cricketers, 34 uncapped overseas players and two cricketers from Associate nations.

Here's all you need to know about catching all the action from the IPL Auction 2018 live:

When and where will the IPL Auction 2018 take place?

The IPL auction will be held on 27 and 28 January, 2018 in Bengaluru.

How do I watch IPL Auction 2018 live?

The tournament will be broadcast on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD.

What time will live coverage start?

The coverage will start at 9 am.

Where can you follow the matches online?

You can follow all the live news and updates on Firstpost. The auction will be streamed online on Hotstar.