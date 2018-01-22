IPL Auction 2018: When and where to watch, coverage on TV and live streaming
When and where to watch, coverage on TV and live streaming of IPL Auction 2018
FirstCricket Staff,
Jan,22 2018
- ICC Under-19 World Cup, 2018 ZIM Vs NAM Zimbabwe Under-19 beat Namibia Under-19 by 7 wickets
- ICC Under-19 World Cup, 2018 CAN Vs PNG Canada Under-19 beat Papua New Guinea Under-19 by 80 runs
- ICC Under-19 World Cup, 2018 NZ Vs SA New Zealand Under-19 beat South Africa Under-19 by 71 runs
- ICC Under-19 World Cup, 2018 ENG Vs CAN England Under-19 beat Canada Under-19 by 282 runs
- ICC Under-19 World Cup, 2018 WI Vs KEN West Indies Under-19 beat Kenya Under-19 by 222 runs
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4969
|124
|2
|South Africa
|3888
|111
|3
|Australia
|4174
|104
|4
|New Zealand
|3489
|100
|5
|England
|4829
|99
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4058
|94
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|South Africa
|6386
|120
|2
|India
|6680
|119
|3
|New Zealand
|6650
|117
|4
|England
|6483
|116
|5
|Australia
|6077
|113
|6
|Pakistan
|4875
|96
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|2262
|126
|2
|Pakistan
|2843
|124
|3
|India
|3385
|121
|4
|England
|2029
|119
|5
|West Indies
|2538
|115
|6
|South Africa
|2238
|112
Mumbai: After a gap of ten years, all teams at the Indian Premier League (IPL) may wear a fresh look, thanks to the mega auction scheduled for 27 and 28 January in Bengaluru. A total of 578 players — pruned from the initial list of 1122 — will go under the hammer under eight distinct slabs.
While there is considerable buzz about who the top buys could be, names of 16 'marquee players' have been confirmed, and they include English duo of Ben Stokes and Joe Root, besides India's premier off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin .
A total of 62 capped and 298 uncapped Indian cricketers will vie for the available slots with 182 capped overseas cricketers, 34 uncapped overseas players and two cricketers from Associate nations.
Here's all you need to know about catching all the action from the IPL Auction 2018 live:
Mumbai Indians won the 2017 edition of IPL. AFP
When and where will the IPL Auction 2018 take place?
The IPL auction will be held on 27 and 28 January, 2018 in Bengaluru.
How do I watch IPL Auction 2018 live?
The tournament will be broadcast on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD.
What time will live coverage start?
The coverage will start at 9 am.
Where can you follow the matches online?
You can follow all the live news and updates on Firstpost. The auction will be streamed online on Hotstar.
Published Date:
Jan 22, 2018
| Updated Date: Jan 22, 2018
Also See
Ahead of IPL auction, BCCI reverts to old format in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy to boost players' chances of getting bids
IPL Auctions 2018: Ish Sodhi to Jofra Archer, five players who might punch above their weight
IPL Auction 2018: Ben Stokes, Ravichandran Ashwin among 16 marquee players to go under the hammer