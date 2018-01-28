First Cricket
U-19 WC | Plate Championship Final Jan 28, 2018
SL Vs WI
Sri Lanka Under-19 beat West Indies Under-19 by 3 wickets
U-19 WC | 5th Place Play-off 2nd Semi Final Jan 28, 2018
ENG Vs BAN
Bangladesh Under-19 beat England Under-19 by 5 wickets
SL in BAN Jan 31, 2018
BAN vs SL
Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chittagong
IND in SA Feb 01, 2018
SA vs IND
Kingsmead, Durban
IPL Auction 2018: Rajeev Shukla unperturbed by criticism aimed at league, says viewership, revenues are growing every year

Indian Premier League (IPL) chairman Rajeev Shukla on Sunday said he is not bothered if critics speak ill about the League, when viewership and revenue from the event is increasing steadily.

PTI, Jan,28 2018

Bengaluru: Indian Premier League (IPL) chairman Rajeev Shukla on Sunday said he is not bothered if critics speak ill about the League, when viewership and revenue from the event is increasing steadily.

Former India captain Bishen Singh Bedi recently alleged that IPL is a platform for money laundering and questioned the source of big bucks being spent during the IPL auction.

File image of Rajiv Shukla. Image credit: Twitter/@ShuklaRajiv

"Let them (including Bedi) say whatever they want. Every year, eyeballs for IPL is increasing. Viewership is going up and revenues are increasing," he told reporters on the sidelines of the second day of the IPL actions.

Shukla said Bedi should remember many former Indian players have benefitted from it.

"If you remember, all our former players benefited from the IPL. They have been given one-time benefit.

They all have taken that. Bedi should remember this."

Rajasthan Royals Chairman and CEO Ranjit Barthakur said one should be carfeul about making statements in public.

"India is very liberal with freedom of speech. I just think, we must also be responsible when we speak and not gain eyeballs," Barthakur said.

"We will continue to respect him but we do not want to see him make such statements," he said.

Published Date: Jan 28, 2018 | Updated Date: Jan 28, 2018

CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5313 121
2 South Africa 4484 115
3 Australia 4174 104
4 New Zealand 3489 100
5 England 4829 99
6 Sri Lanka 4058 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 South Africa 6386 120
2 India 6680 119
3 England 6708 116
4 New Zealand 6550 115
5 Australia 6310 113
6 Pakistan 4875 96
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 New Zealand 2508 125
2 Pakistan 3097 124
3 India 3385 121
4 England 2029 119
5 West Indies 2538 115
6 South Africa 2238 112
Full Ranking

