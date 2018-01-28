IPL Auction 2018: Rajeev Shukla unperturbed by criticism aimed at league, says viewership, revenues are growing every year
Indian Premier League (IPL) chairman Rajeev Shukla on Sunday said he is not bothered if critics speak ill about the League, when viewership and revenue from the event is increasing steadily.
PTI,
Jan,28 2018
Bengaluru: Indian Premier League (IPL) chairman Rajeev Shukla on Sunday said he is not bothered if critics speak ill about the League, when viewership and revenue from the event is increasing steadily.
Former India captain Bishen Singh Bedi recently alleged that IPL is a platform for money laundering and questioned the source of big bucks being spent during the IPL auction.
File image of Rajiv Shukla. Image credit: Twitter/@ShuklaRajiv
"Let them (including Bedi) say whatever they want. Every year, eyeballs for IPL is increasing. Viewership is going up and revenues are increasing," he told reporters on the sidelines of the second day of the IPL actions.
Shukla said Bedi should remember many former Indian players have benefitted from it.
"If you remember, all our former players benefited from the IPL. They have been given one-time benefit.
They all have taken that. Bedi should remember this."
Rajasthan Royals Chairman and CEO Ranjit Barthakur said one should be carfeul about making statements in public.
"India is very liberal with freedom of speech. I just think, we must also be responsible when we speak and not gain eyeballs," Barthakur said.
"We will continue to respect him but we do not want to see him make such statements," he said.
Published Date:
Jan 28, 2018
| Updated Date: Jan 28, 2018
