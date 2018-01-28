First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
U-19 WC | Plate Championship Final Jan 28, 2018
SL Vs WI
Sri Lanka Under-19 beat West Indies Under-19 by 3 wickets
U-19 WC | 5th Place Play-off 2nd Semi Final Jan 28, 2018
ENG Vs BAN
Bangladesh Under-19 beat England Under-19 by 5 wickets
SL in BAN Jan 31, 2018
BAN vs SL
Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chittagong
IND in SA Feb 01, 2018
SA vs IND
Kingsmead, Durban
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

IPL Auction 2018: Rajasthan Royals splurge to make Jaydev Unadkat the costliest Indian buy so far; Dale Steyn goes unsold

Unadkat became the costliest Indian buy at the auction so far with his price skyrocketing to Rs 11.5 crore from a base price of Rs 1.5 crore

PTI, Jan,28 2018

Bengaluru: Indian fast bowler Jaydev Unadkat claimed a Rs 11.5 crore deal with the usually thrifty Rajasthan Royals even as South African pace ace Dale Steyn went unsold on the second day of the IPL players' auction.

The Royals, known for their wise spending, splurged some more to also clinch Karnataka off-spinner Krishnappa Gowtham for Rs 6.2 crore.

Pune's bowling, at the 'death', led by Jayadev Unadkat (L). has been fantastic . Sportzpics

File image of Jayadev Unadkat who turned up for the Rising Pune Supergiant in the previous edition. Sportzpics

Unadkat became the costliest Indian buy at the auction so far with his price skyrocketing to Rs 11.5 crore from a base price of Rs 1.5 crore after a bidding war between Chennai Super Kings and Kings XI Punjab. Rajasthan Royals, however, had the last laugh.

Unadkat was sought after because of his specialist T20 skills and the fact that he took 24 wickets at 13.41 for Rising Pune Supergiant last season.

Royals had also made the auction's most expensive buy on Saturday, picking up England all-rounder Ben Stokes for Rs 12.5 crore.

Their other costly purchase of the day was offie Gowtham, who was sold for 31 times his base price of Rs 20 lakh.

Teams continued with their strategy of going after the Indian players, be it spinners or pacers.

Bowling all-rounder Washington Sundar was sold to RCB for Rs 3.2 crore, Punjab pacer Sandeep Sharma went to Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 3 crore, Kings XI Punjab used Right to Match to retain Mohit Sharma for Rs 2.4 crore, Jharkhand spinner Shahbaz Nadeem was bought back by Delhi Daredevils for Rs 3.2 crore and Mohammad Siraj was picked up by RCB for Rs 2.6 crore.

There were no takers for big international names like Steyn, England's Eoin Morgan and New Zealand's Corey Anderson.

Published Date: Jan 28, 2018 | Updated Date: Jan 28, 2018

Also See



CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5313 121
2 South Africa 4484 115
3 Australia 4174 104
4 New Zealand 3489 100
5 England 4829 99
6 Sri Lanka 4058 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 South Africa 6386 120
2 India 6680 119
3 England 6708 116
4 New Zealand 6550 115
5 Australia 6310 113
6 Pakistan 4875 96
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 New Zealand 2508 125
2 Pakistan 3097 124
3 India 3385 121
4 England 2029 119
5 West Indies 2538 115
6 South Africa 2238 112
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all