First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
WI in NZ | 2nd T20I Jan 01, 2018
NZ Vs WI
Match Abandoned
WI in NZ | 1st T20I Dec 29, 2017
NZ Vs WI
New Zealand beat West Indies by 47 runs
WI in NZ | 03 Jan 2018
NZ vs WI
Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui
The Ashes | 04 Jan 2018
AUS vs ENG
Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), Sydney
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

IPL auction 2018: Mumbai Indians likely to retain captain Rohit Sharma, Pandya brothers; Rishabh Pant favoured to stay with Delhi Daredevils

Mumbai Indians in all likelihood will be retaining Rohit Sharma along with Pandya brothers, Hardik and Krunal, in the IPL auction while Delhi Daredevils may keep Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer.

PTI, Jan, 01 2018

New Delhi: Defending champions Mumbai Indians in all likelihood will be retaining skipper Rohit Sharma along with Pandya brothers, Hardik and Krunal, while under-performing Delhi Daredevils may keep Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer in their stable ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) auction on 27 January.

While the last date of submission for the player retention is 4 January, the franchises are more or less certain about the kind of players they would like to retain and the ones they would buy back with Right To Match (RTM) cards.

Rohit Sharma and the Pandya brothers, Hardik and Krunal, are part of what is considered to be the core of Mumbai Indians. AFP

Rohit Sharma and Hardik and Krunal Pandya are part of what is considered to be the core of Mumbai Indians. AFP

"Skipper Rohit Sharma is an automatic retention, having led the team to three IPL titles. Hardik Pandya is one of the big match-winners and the interesting third retention would be Krunal Pandya," a senior BCCI official in the know of things told PTI on Monday.

"Krunal being an uncapped Indian can be retained for only Rs 3 crore instead of Rs 7 crore for third capped player. Also Krunal was an exceptional performer last year," he added.

It is learnt that it is a strategic decision to retain Krunal as this will enable the franchise to buy back Kieron Pollard and Jasprit Bumrah with the 'Right To Match' cards.

"MI has been the biggest advocate of five retentions. These five are their core group of match winners and it will be surprising if they deviate from this strategy," the BCCI official said.

It is learnt that Delhi are still undecided about having two or three retentions but Pant and Iyer being India players are certain to be retained.

"If you retain two capped players, you spend Rs 21 crore (Rs 12.5 crore for Player 1 and Rs 8.5 for Player 2) instead of Rs 33 crore for three capped players (Rs 15 crore for Player 1, Rs 11 crore for Player 2 and Rs 7 crore for Player 3)," the official explained.

Steve Smith is expected to be retained by Rajasthan Royals after having spent two years at the Rising Pune Supergiants.

The Chennai Super Kings are set to retain three of their marquee players — skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni, IPL superstar Suresh Raina and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja while Dwayne Bravo, if fit, is all but certain to be bought back with Right To Match card.

David Warner looks certain to be retained by the Sunrisers Hyderabad who can also retain the immensely talented Deepak Hooda by paying Rs 3 crore for the uncapped player just like MI will be doing for Krunal.

Published Date: Jan 01, 2018 | Updated Date: Jan 01, 2018

Also See



CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4969 124
2 South Africa 3888 111
3 England 4497 105
4 New Zealand 3489 100
5 Australia 3294 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 South Africa 6386 120
2 India 6680 119
3 Australia 5948 114
4 England 6156 114
5 New Zealand 5812 112
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 2843 124
2 New Zealand 2095 123
3 India 3385 121
4 England 2029 119
5 West Indies 2465 117
Full Ranking

9 Months Episode 18: Know what to do and expect in the first year of having a baby — Part 2

More Stories

See all