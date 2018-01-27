Brendon McCullum is the highest run-scorer in T20Is. He scored 2140 runs from 71 matches at a strike rate of 136.21. He has hit 426 sixes in T20 cricket which I the third most by any player. He can be used a captain if any team is looking for and he has the experience of playing in 103 IPL matches. In the ongoing BBL tournament, he has scored 243 runs from nine matches at a strike rate of 139.65.

England's Jason Roy under the hammer. Delhi open the bid for Rs 1.5 crore. Sold at base price.

So Bangalore haven't retained KL Rahul, and he has gone for a whopping 11cr, the highest among Indians. Smart leave there by RCB, since they really needed to have a lighter top order. But they have let go of both Gayle and Rahul now. But Brendon McCullum as an opener for 3.6cr is awesome for Bangalore. He will open with Kohli now. Wow!

Jason Roy’s batting strike rate of 106.80 in ODIs in last two years is the third highest among players who have scored minimum 1000 runs. However, in IPL 2017, he scored only 59 runs from three matches while playing for Gujarat Lions at an average of 29.50.

Chris Lynn' s name called out. A genuine match-winner! Base price of Rs 2 crore. MI and RR are really going after him. Remember KKR can't use RTM for him. Base price of Rs 2 crore. MI are out. KKR come in. Rs 5.6 crore now the bid and it is with KKR. Delhi come in at Rs 5.8 crore. Real battle between DD and KKR now. Rs 7 crore offered by DD. Both franchises going whole hog after Lynn. Rs 8 crore and the bid is with KKR. The DD think tank in a huddle. So is the KKR table. DD back out. RCB come in. Rs 9 crore now. KKR not ready to give up. Rs 9.4 crore... Rs 9.6 crore. RCB are out. Lynn sold to KKR for Rs 9.6 crore. A massive purchase.

Amazing price for Chris Lyn. Rs 9.6 crores paid by KKR. He was out of the game for close to 2 years through a shoulder injury. Reputed to be a monstrous striker.

Chris Lynn is known for hitting sixes at his will in world cricket. He is the only player who has hit 100 sixes in Big Bash League. In IPL 2017, he scored 295 runs at a strike rate of 179.88 while playing for Kolkata Knight Riders.

Hashim Amla up next. He was in fine form for KXIP last year, scoring hundreds after hundreds. Base price of Rs 1.5 crore. But no takers for now surprisingly.

Manish Pandey 's name called out. Base price of Rs 1 crore. Stiff fight between KXIP and CSK. MI come in at Rs 4.8 crore. It's KXIP vs MI now. Rs 6 crore the bid now. KXIP are going after almost everybody in this auctions. RCB come in now. The bid rises to Rs 7 crore. RCN bids Rs 8 crore. KXIP not ready to relent. They offer Rs 8.2 crore. RCB back out. SRH enter the fray with Rs 8.4 crore. Rs 9.6 crore bid by SRH. Preity Zinta at the KXIP table is very expessive. The bid touches Rs 10 crore. KXIP enter back, but back out at Rs 11 crore. SRH offer Rs 11 crore. KKR have the RTM option. Big discussion at the KKR table. They won't do it. Too costly, may be. Pandey goes to SRH for Rs 11 crore.

Hashim Amla was the only player to score two centuries in the last season of IPL. He scored 420 runs at a strike rate of 145.83 which was the most by any Kings XI Punjab player. He remained unsold so he can bought later in the auction though.

Manish Pandey has been regular member of India’s Limited Overs Internationals side. He was the first Indian batsman to score a century in the IPL. He amassed 396 runs at an average of 49.50 in the previous season of IPL and was the second highest run-scorer for Kolkata Knight Riders.

New Zealand batsman Martin Guptill i n focus now. Base price of Rs 75 lakhs. No takers for now. UNSOLD.

Whopper of an amount for Manish Pandey. Rs 11 crore. Sold to SRH. A proven hitter and match-winner in T20 cricket. He can also control the game. Brilliant fielder.

That concludes the third round. Big buys by KXIP in this round -- Karun Nair, KL Rahul, David Miller and Aaron Finch. Their batting looks really good now. But the biggest purchase of this round had to be Manish Pandey getting Rs 11 crore. There was a tremendous battle over him. The fight over Chris Lynn also was the defining part of this round. Next up will be the all-rounders.

Martin Guptill scored 132 runs at an average of 22.00 in the last season of IPL. However, he is the third highest run-getter in T20Is with 1954 runs. It is surprising that he remained unsold with his known power hitting abilities.

So Manish Pandey is the joint most expensive Indian player so far. Quite a leap from his base price of 1 Cr. He has been bought by SRH for 11 Cr, who now have two batsmen in similar mould; remember they have a sedate batsman in Kane Williamson. Pandey's strike rate of 119 is also a worry, and unless they make him bat in top three, he might be a bit of a drain.

First up - Chris Woakes from England. Base price of Rs 2 crore. CSK open the bid. RCB come in with Rs 2.4 crore. Rs 3 crore now... Rs 4 crore. Neither CSK nor RCB willing to cede ground. Rs 5 crore from RCB. Rs 5.2 crore straight back from CSK. Rs 6 crore now... Rs 6.6 crore. CSK are out, but change their mind and enter back. Rs 7 crore the bid now. CSK bid Rs 7.2 crore. RCB come back with Rs 7.4 crore. Woakes sold to RCB at Rs 7.4 crore.

Chris Woakes was the joint highest wicket-taker for Kolkata Knight Riders in the last season of IPL. He took 17 wickets from 13 matches. His career T20 batting strike rate is 134.34 which tells us that he can be a decent lower middle-order batsman.

Carlos Brathwaite's name called. The player of the 'Remember the name' fame. Base price of Rs 1 crore. SRH and KXIP going after the West Indies all-rounder. Brathwaite offered Rs 2 crore by SRH. DD won't use the RTM. Brathwaite sold to SRH for Rs 2 crore.

Carlos Brathwaite scored 12 runs and took only a wicket from two matches in the last season of IPL. It is awesome for him that he got a team on the basis of his T20 career strike rate of 151.12.

SRH have gone heavy on batsmen thus far: Warner, Pandey, Williamson, Dhawan, Brathwaite,Shakib. Bhuvi too is capable of batting. They need to get a bowling unit going around him.

Shane Watson in focus next up. Opening bid from CSK. RR into the fray too. Base price of Rs 1 crore. The bid is now at Rs 2.8 crore. Delhi in a discussion. Requests Madley to wait. RR have backed out. The wait is on... "Can't wait for ever," says Madley. Finally DD join the battle. CSK take the bid to Rs 4 crore. DD keep everybody waiting. Will have to hurry you,” says Madley. DD back out. CSK offer Rs 4 crore for Watson. RCB won’t use the RTM. C SK take Watson for Rs 4 crore.

Shane Watson is the only player to have won two Man of the Series awards in IPL - in 2007/08 and in 2013. He is the only player in the history of the IPL to have scored 2500-plus runs and taken 50-plus wickets.

Kedar Jadhav is next to be under the hammer. RR open the bidding. CSK come in. The India all-rounder has a base price of Rs 2 crore. KXIP come in. But a real fight between CSK and RR. Rs 5 crore now. SRH come in at Rs 5.2 crore. Rs 7 crore. RR back out at Rs 7.8 crore. The bid is with CSK. RCB won’t use RTM. Jadhav sold to CSK at Rs 7.8 crore.

Kedar Jadhav was the second highest run-getter for RCB in the last season of IPL as he scored 267 runs at a strike rate of 143.55. He can bowl, play the role of a finisher and keep wickets if needed.

Anil Kumble interview So Anil Kumble reckons its a surprise that Hashim Amla has not been picked. "We know Hashim how good a player he is. He might not be someone like Gayle or McCullum, but he scored two centuries last season." On McCullum : I think RCB have swapped the opening slot with Gayle. Its a good buy for them. He might not be the same player as he was ten years back, but he will still give good starts.

New Zealand’s Colin de Grandhomme under the hammer. Did a reasonably good job for KKR last year. Base price of Rs 75 lakh. RCB open the bid. SRH come in with Rs 80 lakh. SRH back out at Rs 2.2 crore. RCB take de Grandhomme for Rs 2.2 crore.

Colin de Grandhomme's batting strike rate of 168.28 in T20 cricket is the highest among players who have scored atleast 2000 runs in T20 cricket.

James Faulkner scored only 199 runs at an average of 22.11 and taken only 14 wickets in T20 cricket in 2017. He is not in the current Australian team and his base price was also high which might be the reason why he remained unsold.

Yusuf Pathan under the hammer at Rs 75 lakh. SRH open the bidding. DD challenge the bid. Rs 1.5 crore. DD back out. The bid is with SRH. KKR have the RTM option. KXIP come in at Rs 1.6 crore. SRH offer Rs 1.9 crore. KKR won’t use RTM. Pathan sold to SRH for Rs 1.9 crore.

Colin Munro. Expect a big battle over the Kiwi all-rounder. Base price of Rs 50 lakh. MI come in. So do DD. Rs 1 crore is the bid. MI back out at Rs 1.1 crore. RR come in now. Delhi bid f0r Rs 1.9 crore. Munro sold to DD for Rs 1.9 crore.

Colin Munro is the only player in T20Is to have hit three centuries.

Stuart Binny at a base price of Rs 50 lakh is the next player under the hammer. RR open the bidding. That’s the closing bid. Would RCB use the RTM for him? No. Binny sold to RR for Rs 50 lakh.

Stuart Binny scored only 78 runs at an average of 15.60 and took only four wickets in IPL 2017. He is lucky to have a team in the auction. ​

Marcus Stoinis is the next all-rounder to be auctioned. Base price of Rs 2 crore. RR open the bidding. RCB come in now. Rs 3 crore... Rs 4 crore offered by RR. RCB come back with Rs 4.2 crore. The bid crosses Rs 5 crore. It’s at Rs 6 crore now. RCB request for time. They bid Rs 6.2 crore. KXIP use the RTM. Stoinis goes to KXIP for Rs 6.2 crore.

Marcus Stoinis in T20 cricket: Batting strike-rate: 120.28 Bowling strike-rate: 18.5 Numbers tell a different story but he can play spinners well, hit big sixes and take wickets at crucial stages of the game.

England all-rounder Moeen Ali in focus with a base price of Rs 1.5 crore. RCB open the bid. CSK come in at Rs 1.6 crore. RCB offer Rs 1.7 crore. Moeen Ali sold to RCB for Rs 1.7 crore.

Stuart Binny went to Rajasthan Royals for 50 lacs which is the cheapest buy so far in this year's auction.

Yusuf Pathan won 16 Man of the Match awards in IPL which is the second most by any player. A very good buy for Sunrisers Hyderabad.

This is how the all-rounders fared: Chris Woakes sold to RCB for Rs 7.4 crore Carlos Brathwaite sold to SRH for Rs 2 crore Shane Watson sold to CSK for Rs 4 crore Kedar Jadhav sold to CSK for Rs 7.8 crore Colin de Grandhomme sold to RCB for 2.2 crore James Faulkner goes unsold Yusuf Pathan sold to SRH for 1.9 crore Colin Munro sold to DD for 1.9 crore Stuart Binny sold to RR for 50 lakhs Marcus Stoinis sold to KXIP for 6.2 crore Moeen Ali sold to RCB for 1.7 crore

Must say RCB have got two utility players really cheap: Colin de Grandhomme for 2.2 Cr and Moeen Ali for 1.7 Cr. They have let go of Stuart Binny, who fitted the similar slot, but the all-round quality they have now is great. Also Colin Munro for 1.9 Cr is a terrific buy for Delhi Daredevils; remember Munro has three T20I centuries to his name and has the experience of playing in India.

Moeen Ali is one of the nine players to have hit a fifty and taken a five-for in a T20 match. He is a genuine all-rounder and can be helpful on M.Chinnaswamy by if the pitch will be also like last year.

Subramanian Badrinath, former India player: Not surprised that Joe Root hasn't been picked. I think he is not an IPL material. He has never played IPL and he doesn't fit the bill. I'm really surprised for Chris Gayle though.

KXIP needs bowlers. DD needs lower order batsmen and bowlers. RR, KKR and MI need to start the process soon. 3, 4 and 4 players respectively.

Preview: Ben Stokes, who went for a record $2.16m to Rising Pune Supergiant last year, is among the top 16 players and will carry a starting price of $312,500 when bidding starts Saturday in Bangalore.

The strong, aggressive all-rounder totted up 316 runs in 12 matches for Pune last year, along with 12 wickets, justifying his hefty price tag – which was a record for a foreign player.

Stokes, 26, has been cleared by the England and Wales Cricket Board to play in the IPL despite facing charges of affray, following a nightclub incident which saw him suspended during the Ashes Test series.

Franchises have an option to release a player midway or give him leave during the tournament, which could give them flexibility if Stokes is absent because of the court case.

Delhi Daredevils CEO Hemant Dua told AFP that Stokes' legal advisors have also said he will be available for the April 4-May 31 tournament. His first court appearance is on 13 February.

"He is an invaluable asset and a prize pick, there is no debate about that. On his day he can knock it out of the park," Dua said.

"Yes, he has got a legal case announced against him, so he has to go through that. But his legal advisors have said he is available and there wouldn't be any problem for him.

"But again you are not just buying him for this year you are looking at the next year or longer. So all those things put together the teams will weigh in to get him."

Hot topic at Test

England Test skipper Joe Root, West Indies batsman Chris Gayle and South Africa captain Faf du Plessis will also be the subject of intense bidding for the world's most popular Twenty20 league.

India captain Virat Kohli has already pocketed a record $2.7 million after Royal Challengers Bangalore opted to retain their star batsman.

Australian batsmen Steve Smith and David Warner were also retained by their teams for $1.9 million each, making them the highest-paid foreigners so far this year.

But the numbers could skyrocket in the auction for the IPL's 11th edition, after the wage cap was increased by 20 percent to a total of $12 million per team.

"The eight franchises have given us an indication of what their core would be with their player retentions," IPL chairman Rajeev Shukla said.

There is also a unique feature called right to match (RTM) on offer for teams that wish to get back their players from the previous season who they could not retain.

Gayle, who was not retained by Bangalore, could still return to the franchise with the new 'right to match' rule, which states that teams can retain players by equalling the final bid.

Du Plessis, who is leading South Africa in the third Test against India, said players had been told not to discuss the auction during play.

"The IPL plays a big part in all of our lives. For the management and myself it's important to keep the focus and the energy driving towards the Test match," Du Plessis said ahead of the match in Johannesburg.

"At the end of the day's play, if you want to talk about the auction for a bit, you can do it."