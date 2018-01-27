Delhi Daredevils have retained their pace attack: Shami and Rabada for a combined tally of 7.2 Cr. Smart retentions. Both are quick through the air, which means Kotla's slow track may not be much of an issue with them. Malinga going unsold was expected; poor fitness and dwindling skills. MI fans may not be too amused though.

Imran Tahir at Rs 1 crore. CSK start the bidding. Sold at base price. Tahir sold to CSK for Rs 1 crore.

Ish Sodhi up next. Expected to be a good purchase. Base price of Rs 50 lakh. UNSOLD , surprisingly.

Piyush Chawla had four-way bid with Chennai, Mumbai, Rajasthan all bidding for him. Based at Rs 1 Cr was eventually bought by CSK but KKR used the RTM to retain the player for Rs 4.2 Cr

Imran Tahir is the No.2 ranked ODI and No.7 T20I bowler. His strike rate of 15.23 in IPL history is the best among all the leg-spinners. (Min.20 wickets)

Piyush Chawla has taken 126 wickets in IPL from 129 matches which is the fourth most by any bowler.

Ish Sodhi is the No.1 ranked T20I bowler currently and he remained unsold.

Karn Sharma up next. Base price of Rs 2 crore. MI open the bidding. RR come in with Rs 2.2 crore. RR are out at Rs 2.4 crore. CSK come in at Rs 2.6 crore. CSK are really going after the spinners. Rs 4.6 crore now the bid. Rs 5 crore now. CSK take Karn Sharma for Rs 5 crore.

How the pacers fared: Mustafizur Rahman is sold to Mumbai Indians Rs 2.2 Cr Mitchell Johnson goes unsold Josh Hazlewood goes unsold Pat Cummins is sold to Mumbai Indians Rs 5.4 Cr Umesh Yadav is sold to Kolkata Knight Riders (RTM) for Rs 4.2 Cr Tim Southee g oes unsold Ishant Sharma goes unsold Mohammad Shami is sold to Delhi Daredevils (RTM) for Rs 3 Cr Mitchell McClenegan goes unsold Kagiso Rabada is sold to Delhi Daredevils (RTM) for Rs 4.2 Cr Lasith Malinga goes unsold

Rashid Khan now. Brace yourselves. Base price of Rs 2 crore. KXIP open the bid. RR come in with Rs 2.2 crore. The bid is now Rs 4 crore. DD come in at Rs 4.6 crore. Rs 5 crore is the bid now. Delhi have the bid. Rs 7 crore at the moment. KXIP go out. RCB enter the fray with Rs 7.2 crore. DD not willing to let go. They bid Rs 7.4 crore. DD have asked for time at Rs 7.6 crore. DD pull out. KXIP come back in at Rs 7.8 crore. RCB offer Rs 8 crore. Rs 8.2 crore, say KXIP. A lot of discussions going on at the KXIP and RCB tables. KXIP offer Rs 9 crore. SRH have the option to use RTM and they use the option amidst claps alll around the auditorium. Rashid Khan goes to SRH for Rs 9 crore.

Rashid Khan is currently the highest wicket-taker in Big Bash League 2017-18. He has picked up 17 wickets from 10 matches. He took 17 wickets in the last season of IPL which was the second most by any spinner. He is currently No.3 ranked bowler in ICC T20I rankings.

Clear strategy in this lot of auctions. The trick is to drive up the price of the RTM cards. This lot has many of the best performing spinners of IPL and franchises are expected to retain their prized spinners. So others working to drive up the price. Piyush Chawla and Rashid Khan part of that strategy to make their retentions expensive for their franchises .

Amit Mishra in focus. Base price of Rs 1.5 crore. RCB and KXIP in fray. RR come in with Rs 1.8 crore. Intense action over Mishra now. DD come in at Rs 2.4 crore. The bid is now Rs 4 crore by DD. RCB are out. Mishra sold to DD at Rs 4 crore.

Former India batsman Aakash Chopra: I don't think Gautam Gambhir is a long term option for KKR anymore, maybe for 2-3 years. Think its all but given that Gambhir will lead Delhi. Mumbai Indians have a wonderful all-round pace attack now, though Mitchell Mclenaghan going unsold is a bit of a surprise.

Amit Mishra has taken 134 wickets in IPL from 126 matches which is the most by any spinner.

Yuzvendra Chahal next up. RR and KXIP go after him straightaway. Chahal has been in prime form for India of late. Expected to be a top pick in these auctions. KXIP offer Rs 4.6 crore. DD offer Rs 4.8 crore. DD now with Rs 5.2 crore. MI come in at Rs 5.4 crore. DD reply with Rs 5.6 crore. Rs 6 crore offered by DD. RCB calmly uses the RTM. Chahal goes to RCB for Rs 6 crore.

Yuzvendra Chahal picked up 23 wickets from 11 T20Is in 2017 which was the most by any bowler. ​

Guess RCB must thank Delhi Daredevils for 'buying' Yuzuvendra Chahal for 6cr. Using the RTM card for that much is a steal really for RCB.

Kuldeep Yadav , the ace Chinaman at Rs 1.5 crore. KXIP and MI go after him. Madley, the auctioneer is a bit irritated. One of the franchises apparently raised their hand and then went into a conversation without bidding. Told off by Madley. RCB come in now. Kuldeep offered Rs 5.8 crore by RCB. KKR take ages to make up their mind and use the RTM card. Kuldeep goes to KKR for Rs 5.8 crore.

Kuldeep Yadav has been India's main weapon in LOIs since a year. He has taken 18 wickets in IPL which is the second most by a chinaman bowler.

KKR let pacer Umesh Yadav go as he had become expensive at the auction. They wanted to keep their purse intact for retaining Kuldeep Yadav. They got him at Rs 5.8 crore. They've spent quite a bit for their three spinners, Sunil Naraine, Chawla and now Yadav.

KKR now have two wrist spinners in Piyush Chawla and Kuldeep Yadav at 4.2 Cr and 5.8 Cr respectively, though RCB did bid competitively for the latter. Kings XI, who really pushed for Rashid Khan and ultimately bought him for 9 Cr before SRH retained him, don't have a wrist spinner.

Next set comprises uncapped batsmen, and we are starting with Suryakumar Yadav . Base price of Rs 30 lakh. DD and KKR fighting it out. MI come in at Rs 1.2 crore. KKR bid Rs 1.7 crore. MI bid Rs 1.8 crore. Rs 2 crore now. KKR exit at Rs 2.8 crore. DD come in with Rs 3 crore. MI bid Rs 3.2 crore. DD go out. Suryakumar sold to MI for Rs 3.2 crore.

Shubman Gill , U-19 India batsman next in focus. DD and KXIP going after him. Base price of Rs 20 lakh. RR come in. KXIP out at Rs 75 lakh. KKR come in at Rs 80 lakh. The bid rises to Rs 1.6 crore. RR are out at Rs 1.8 crore. Shubman Gill sold to KKR at Rs 1.8 crore.

Ishank Jaggi now. Base price of Rs 20 lakh. KKR open the bidding. Jaggi sold at base price to KKR.

Shubham Gill is the fastest to score 1,000 runs in Youth ODIs. He achieved the feat in 13 innings.

Shubman Gill, the U-19 star, has gone for 1.8cr, a cool nine times his base price. The 18-year-old is currently setting the U-19 World Cup on fire in New Zealand and that's some serious encouragement ahead of the semifinal against Pakistan. What a day for the 18-year-old!

Ishank Jaggi has scored 1459 in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy at an average of 39.39 which is the most by any player.

Mayank Agarwal f or Rs 20 lakh. KXIP open the bidding. DD interested. Rs 50 lakh now. RCB come in at Rs 65 lakh. Rs 1 crore now is the bid. Mayank Agarwal sold to KXIP for Rs 1 crore.

Ricky Bhui scored 226 runs at an average of 75.33 and a strike rate of 141.25 in the recently concluded Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Rahul Tripathi in for Rs 20 lakh. Some tug of war between KXIP and RR. The bid touches Rs 1 crore. RR has it. KXIP bid Rs 1.1 crore. DD come in with Rs 1.2 crore. KXIP reply back with Rs 1.3 crore. DD go out. RCB come in Rs 1.4 crore. KXIP exit. RR back in. RCB bid Rs 2 crore. RR ask for time. RR bid Rs 3 crore. RCB not willing to relent, but they do eventually. Tripathi sold to RR for Rs 3.4 crore

Manan Vohra in with Rs 20 lakh. RCB offer Rs 65 lakh. DD interested too. Offered Rs 1.1 lakh by RCB . KXIP don't use the RTM. Sold to RCB for Rs 1.1 crore.

Rahul Tripathi was the second highest run-scorer for Rising Pune Supergiant in IPL – 2017. He scored 391 runs at a strike rate of 146.44.

Prithvi Shaw in focus with base price of Rs 20 lakh. DD and MI interested. Rs 1 crore now. DD offer Rs 1.2 crore. Sold to DD.

Where the spinners went and for how much: Piyush Chawla is sold to KKR (RTM) for 4.2 Cr Imran Tahir is sold to CSK for 1 Cr Ish Sodhi goes unsold Karn Sharma i s sold to CSK f or Rs 5 Cr Rashid Khan is sold to SRH (RTM) for Rs 9 Cr Amit Mishra is sold to DD for Rs 4 Cr Samuel Badree goes unsold Yuzvendra Chahal is sold to RCB (RTM) for Rs 6 Cr Adam Zampa goes unsold Kuldeep Yadav is sold to KKR (RTM) for Rs 5.8 Cr

How the uncapped batsmen fared: Surya Kumar Yadav is sold to Mumbai Indians for Rs 3.2 Cr Shubman Gill is sold to KKR for Rs 1.8 Cr Ishan Jaggi is sold to KKR for Rs 20 L Ricky Bhui is sold to SRH for Rs 20 L Mayank Agarwal is sold to KXIP for Rs 1 Cr Himanshu Rana is unsold Rahul Tripathi is sold to Rajasthan Royals for Rs 3.4 Cr Manan Vohra is sold to KXIP for Rs 1.1 Cr Siddhesh Lad goes unsold Prithvi Shaw is sold to Delhi Daredevils for Rs 1.2 Cr.

Manan Vohra scored 229 runs at a strike rate of 144.03 in the last season of IPL. He was the second highest run-getter for Punjab in this year's Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

We are back again. In focus now are uncapped all-rounders.

Starting with Rahul Tewatia . Base price of Rs 20 lakh. DD and KXIP contesting it out. Rs 1 crore the price nbow, in no time. DD bid Rs 1.1 crore. KXIP comes back straightaway. KXIP are out at Rs 1.3 crore. RCB offers Rs 1.4 crore. And... Rs 2 crore bid by RCB. DD bid Rs 2.2 crore. RCB go out. SRH enter now at Rs 2.4 crore. Rs 3 crore offered now by DD. KXIP have the option to use the RTM. They discuss and decide against it. Sold to DD at Rs 3 crore.

SRH take him by using RTM for Rs 5.2 crore.

The first player to go under the auction is Shikhar Dhawan. KXIP start with Rs 2 crore. RR into the mix. Tug of war between KXIP and RR. Rs 4 lakh the price now. RTM available for SRH. MI in with Rs 420 lakh. Three-pronged contest. MI back out at Rs 500 lakh. Dhawan offered to KXIP at Rs 5.20 crore.

Ashwin is the next player under the hammer. KXIP and CSK fighting it out. RR into the mix. Real tug of war between KXIP and RR. Rs 6.4 crore now the price. Rs 7.20 crore now. RR out of the bidding.

DD offer Rs 5.4 crore. But MI use the RTM. MI take Pollard for Rs 5.4 crore.

Pollard the next player in for the auction. KXIP into the mix again. MI the contenders. KXIP are really going at it aggressively in the opening stages. Delhi into the fray now at Rs 4.2 crore. Rs 5.4 crore now the bid. KXIP are out.

Right then. Time for Chris Gayle to go under the hammer. Surprise surprise! No bids.

Ben Stokes comes up for auction. An intense fight between CSK and KXIP. KKR come in now. KXIP still in. The bid touches Rs 10 crore. Rs 12 crore. KKR are out. RR enter at Rs 12.5 crore.

Rahane gets Rs 4 crore from KXIP. RR use RTM. Rahane goes to RR for Rs 4 crore.

Ajinkya Rahane under the hammer. KXIP into the fray. MI comes in. MI back out.

Mitchell Starc up for auction . KXIP again start aggressively. KKR come in. Rs 7 crore now... Rs 8 crore... Rs 9 crore... KXIP out at Rs 9.4 crore.

Harbhajan sold at base price of Rs 2 crore to CSK . MI think about it, but don't use the RTM.

Shakib Al Hasan under the hammer. SRH and RR fighting it out. No KKR. That's surprising. Base price of Rs 1 crore.

DD offer Rs 9 crore for Maxwell. Will KXIP use the RTM? A big conference going on in the Punjab table. They decide against it. Maxwell sold to DD at Rs 9 crore.

Next up... Glenn Maxwell . SRH and RR fighting it out. Base price of Rs 2 crore. The bid is Rs 5 crore now. Rs 6 core. Simultaneous bids... RCB come in. Delhi come in at Rs 7 crore. SRH and DD into bit of a slugfest and might as well. Maxwell can turn a game on its head. A big impact player. Rs 8 crore now is the bid from SRH. DD reply with Rs 8.2 crore. SRH think tank in a deep conversation. SRH bid Rs 8.4 crore, DD come straight back at Rs 8.6 crore. Rs 9 crore bid Delhi. Tom Moody is on the phone at the SRH table. They are out.

KXIP offer Rs 6.4 crore. CSK have the option to use the RTM. They do. Preity Zinta at the KXIP table looks resigned to fate!

Bidding for Dwayne Bravo now. KXIP and MI fighting it out. An ding dong battle. Rs 5 crore bid now from a base price of Rs 2 crore. Mumbai are really going after the brilliant West Indies all-rounder. MI are out.

SRH buy Williamson for Rs 3 crore. Leaving it for using RTM would have inflated the price.

Kane Williamson under the hammer now. SRH and RCB going after the Kiwi captain. Base p rice of Rs 1.5 crore. The bid is at Rs 3 crore now. RCB are out of it now.

Joe Root under the hammer. No takers for now.

Yuvraj taken at base price of Rs 2 crore by KXIP. SRH decide against using the RTM.

Yuvraj Singh is the last marquee player to go under the hammer. Base price of Rs 2 crore. KXIP open the bid.

KL Rahul sold to KXIP for Rs 11 crore. No use of RTM from RCB.

KL Rahul comes in. A real slugfest between RR and MI. Base price of Rs 2 crore. The bid is at Rs 6 crore. RR offers Rs 6 crore. MI back out. New bidder! SRH come in with Rs 6.2 crore. KXip come in at Rs 6.4 crore. Madley seemed to have had hit his hammer. The bid is still open. The bid is with the hammer he says. Rs 10 crore. Big bucks those! Rs 11 crore now from KXIP.

KXIP can use RTM for Miller and they do at Rs 3 crore.

David Miller now. A massive T20 player. No bids yet. There comes the opening bid from MI. Base price of Rs 1.5 crore. Delhi come in at Rs 1.6 crore. Rs 2.2 crore now. Mumbai are out. SRH come in at Rs 2.4 crore. SRH back out at Rs 3 crore. The bid is with MI.

The gladiator Brendon McCullum next up. Base price of Rs 2 crore. RR and RCB fighting it out. RCB have been a bit silent so far in these auctions. Rs 3 crore the bid now from RR. Delhi come in at Rs 3.4 crore. RCB come back with Rs 3.6 crore. Lot of discussions on the RCB and Delhi tables. Delhi back out.

Chris Lynn' s name called out. A genuine match-winner! Base price of Rs 2 crore. MI and RR are really going after him. Remember KKR can't use RTM for him. Base price of Rs 2 crore. MI are out. KKR come in. Rs 5.6 crore now the bid and it is with KKR. Delhi come in at Rs 5.8 crore. Real battle between DD and KKR now. Rs 7 crore offered by DD. Both franchises going whole hog after Lynn. Rs 8 crore and the bid is with KKR. The DD think tank in a huddle. So is the KKR table. DD back out. RCB come in. Rs 9 crore now. KKR not ready to give up. Rs 9.4 crore... Rs 9.6 crore. RCB are out.

SRH offer Rs 11 crore. KKR have the RTM option. Big discussion at the KKR table. They won't do it. Too costly, may be.

Manish Pandey 's name called out. Base price of Rs 1 crore. Stiff fight between KXIP and CSK. MI come in at Rs 4.8 crore. It's KXIP vs MI now. Rs 6 crore the bid now. KXIP are going after almost everybody in this auctions. RCB come in now. The bid rises to Rs 7 crore. RCN bids Rs 8 crore. KXIP not ready to relent. They offer Rs 8.2 crore. RCB back out. SRH enter the fray with Rs 8.4 crore. Rs 9.6 crore bid by SRH. Preity Zinta at the KXIP table is very expessive. The bid touches Rs 10 crore. KXIP enter back, but back out at Rs 11 crore.

Ishant Sharma in focus. There were no takers for him in the auction at Rs 2 crore. He has reduced his base price to Rs 75 lakh. But still no takers. UNSOLD once again.

MALINGA UNSOLD! How the mighty have fallen. And it also goes to show that the IPL auctions are governed only and solely by hard-nosed profit-motive.

Lasith Malinga , an IPL veteran and one of its greatest achievers. Base price of Rs 1 crore. No bids so far! MASSIVE SURPRISE!

Preview: Ben Stokes, who went for a record $2.16m to Rising Pune Supergiant last year, is among the top 16 players and will carry a starting price of $312,500 when bidding starts Saturday in Bangalore.

The strong, aggressive all-rounder totted up 316 runs in 12 matches for Pune last year, along with 12 wickets, justifying his hefty price tag – which was a record for a foreign player.

Stokes, 26, has been cleared by the England and Wales Cricket Board to play in the IPL despite facing charges of affray, following a nightclub incident which saw him suspended during the Ashes Test series.

Franchises have an option to release a player midway or give him leave during the tournament, which could give them flexibility if Stokes is absent because of the court case.

Delhi Daredevils CEO Hemant Dua told AFP that Stokes' legal advisors have also said he will be available for the April 4-May 31 tournament. His first court appearance is on 13 February.

"He is an invaluable asset and a prize pick, there is no debate about that. On his day he can knock it out of the park," Dua said.

"Yes, he has got a legal case announced against him, so he has to go through that. But his legal advisors have said he is available and there wouldn't be any problem for him.

"But again you are not just buying him for this year you are looking at the next year or longer. So all those things put together the teams will weigh in to get him."

Hot topic at Test

England Test skipper Joe Root, West Indies batsman Chris Gayle and South Africa captain Faf du Plessis will also be the subject of intense bidding for the world's most popular Twenty20 league.

India captain Virat Kohli has already pocketed a record $2.7 million after Royal Challengers Bangalore opted to retain their star batsman.

Australian batsmen Steve Smith and David Warner were also retained by their teams for $1.9 million each, making them the highest-paid foreigners so far this year.

But the numbers could skyrocket in the auction for the IPL's 11th edition, after the wage cap was increased by 20 percent to a total of $12 million per team.

"The eight franchises have given us an indication of what their core would be with their player retentions," IPL chairman Rajeev Shukla said.

There is also a unique feature called right to match (RTM) on offer for teams that wish to get back their players from the previous season who they could not retain.

Gayle, who was not retained by Bangalore, could still return to the franchise with the new 'right to match' rule, which states that teams can retain players by equalling the final bid.

Du Plessis, who is leading South Africa in the third Test against India, said players had been told not to discuss the auction during play.

"The IPL plays a big part in all of our lives. For the management and myself it's important to keep the focus and the energy driving towards the Test match," Du Plessis said ahead of the match in Johannesburg.

"At the end of the day's play, if you want to talk about the auction for a bit, you can do it."