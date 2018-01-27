First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
U-19 WC | 5th Place Play-off 1st Semi Final Jan 27, 2018
SA Vs NZ
South Africa Under-19 beat New Zealand Under-19 by 73 runs
U-19 WC | 15th Place Play-off Jan 27, 2018
PNG Vs KEN
Kenya Under-19 beat Papua New Guinea Under-19 by 14 runs
ENG in AUS Jan 28, 2018
AUS vs ENG
Perth Stadium, Perth
PAK in NZ Jan 28, 2018
NZ vs PAK
Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News
Auto Refresh

IPL Auction 2018 LIVE Updates: Prithvi Shaw to play for Delhi; MI add Surya Kumar Yadav to their squad

  • Starting with Rahul Tewatia . Base price of Rs 20 lakh. DD and KXIP contesting it out. Rs 1 crore the price nbow, in no time. DD bid Rs 1.1 crore. KXIP comes back straightaway. KXIP are out at Rs 1.3 crore. RCB offers Rs 1.4 crore. And... Rs 2 crore bid by RCB. DD bid Rs 2.2 crore. RCB go out. SRH enter now at Rs 2.4 crore. Rs 3 crore offered now by DD. KXIP have the option to use the RTM. They discuss and decide against it. Sold to DD at Rs 3 crore.  

  • We are back again. In focus now are uncapped all-rounders.

  • Prithvi Shaw in First-Class Cricket: Matches - 9 Runs - 961 Average - 56.52 Strike rate - 73.63

  • Manan Vohra scored 229 runs at a strike rate of 144.03 in the last season of IPL. He was the second highest run-getter for Punjab in this year's Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

  • How the uncapped batsmen fared: Surya Kumar Yadav is sold to Mumbai Indians for Rs 3.2 Cr Shubman Gill is sold to KKR  for Rs 1.8 Cr Ishan Jaggi is sold to KKR for Rs 20 L Ricky Bhui is sold to SRH for Rs 20 L Mayank Agarwal is sold to KXIP for Rs 1 Cr Himanshu Rana is unsold Rahul Tripathi is sold to Rajasthan Royals for Rs 3.4 Cr Manan Vohra is sold to KXIP for Rs 1.1 Cr Siddhesh Lad goes unsold Prithvi Shaw is sold to Delhi Daredevils for Rs 1.2 Cr.

  • Where the spinners went and for how much:  Piyush Chawla is sold to KKR (RTM) for 4.2 Cr Imran Tahir is sold to CSK for 1 Cr Ish Sodhi goes unsold Karn Sharma i s sold to CSK f or Rs 5 Cr Rashid Khan is sold to SRH (RTM) for Rs 9 Cr Amit Mishra is sold to DD for Rs 4 Cr Samuel Badree goes unsold Yuzvendra Chahal is sold to RCB (RTM) for Rs 6 Cr Adam Zampa goes unsold Kuldeep Yadav is sold to KKR (RTM) for Rs 5.8 Cr

  • Tea break now. The action resumes after 15 minutes.

  • Prithvi Shaw in focus with base price of Rs 20 lakh. DD and MI interested. Rs 1 crore now. DD offer Rs 1.2 crore. Sold to DD.

  • Rahul Tripathi was the second highest run-scorer for Rising Pune Supergiant in IPL – 2017. He scored 391 runs at a strike rate of 146.44.

  • Siddhesh Lad with a base price of Rs 20 lakh. UNSOLD.

  • Manan Vohra in with Rs 20 lakh. RCB offer Rs 65 lakh. DD interested too. Offered Rs 1.1 lakh by RCB . KXIP don't use the RTM. Sold to RCB for Rs 1.1 crore.

  • Rahul Tripathi in for Rs 20 lakh. Some tug of war between KXIP and RR. The bid touches Rs 1 crore. RR has it. KXIP bid Rs 1.1 crore. DD come in with Rs 1.2 crore. KXIP reply back with Rs 1.3 crore. DD go out. RCB come in Rs 1.4 crore. KXIP exit. RR back in. RCB bid Rs 2 crore. RR ask for time. RR bid Rs 3 crore. RCB not willing to relent, but they do eventually.    Tripathi sold to RR for Rs 3.4 crore

  • Ricky Bhui scored 226 runs at an average of 75.33 and a strike rate of 141.25 in the recently concluded Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

  • Ricky Bhui scored 226 runs at an average of 75.33 and a strike rate of 141.25 in the recently concluded Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

  • Himanshu Rana in with base price of Rs 20 lakh. UNSOLD .

  • Mayank Agarwal f or Rs 20 lakh. KXIP open the bidding. DD interested. Rs 50 lakh now. RCB come in at Rs 65 lakh. Rs 1 crore now is the bid.   Mayank Agarwal sold to KXIP for Rs 1 crore.

  • Ishank Jaggi has scored 1459 in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy at an average of 39.39 which is the most by any player.

  • Shubman Gill, the U-19 star, has gone for 1.8cr, a cool nine times his base price. The 18-year-old is currently setting the U-19 World Cup on fire in New Zealand and that's some serious encouragement ahead of the semifinal against Pakistan. What a day for the 18-year-old!

  • Shubham Gill is the fastest to score 1,000 runs in Youth ODIs. He achieved the feat in 13 innings.

  • Ricky Bhui for Rs 20 lakh. SRH open the bid. Sold to SRH for Rs 20 lakh.

  • Ishank Jaggi now. Base price of Rs 20 lakh. KKR open the bidding.  Jaggi sold at base price to KKR.

  • Shubman Gill , U-19 India batsman next in focus. DD and KXIP going after him. Base price of Rs 20 lakh. RR come in. KXIP out at Rs 75 lakh. KKR come in at Rs 80 lakh. The bid rises to Rs 1.6 crore. RR are out at Rs 1.8 crore. Shubman Gill sold to KKR at Rs 1.8 crore.

  • Next set comprises uncapped batsmen, and we are starting with Suryakumar Yadav . Base price of Rs 30 lakh. DD and KKR fighting it out. MI come in at Rs 1.2 crore. KKR bid Rs 1.7 crore. MI bid Rs 1.8 crore. Rs 2 crore now. KKR exit at Rs 2.8 crore. DD come in with Rs 3 crore. MI bid Rs 3.2 crore. DD go out.  Suryakumar sold to MI for Rs 3.2 crore.

  • KKR now have two wrist spinners in Piyush Chawla and Kuldeep Yadav at 4.2 Cr and 5.8 Cr respectively, though RCB did bid competitively for the latter. Kings XI, who really pushed for Rashid Khan and ultimately bought him for 9 Cr before SRH retained him, don't have a wrist spinner.

  • KKR let pacer Umesh Yadav go as he had become expensive at the auction. They wanted to keep their purse intact for retaining Kuldeep Yadav. They got him at Rs 5.8 crore. They've spent quite a bit for their three spinners, Sunil Naraine, Chawla and now Yadav.

  • Kuldeep Yadav has been India's main weapon in LOIs since a year. He has taken 18 wickets in IPL which is the second most by a chinaman bowler.

  • Kuldeep Yadav , the ace Chinaman at Rs 1.5 crore. KXIP and MI go after him. Madley, the auctioneer is a bit irritated. One of the franchises apparently raised their hand and then went into a conversation without bidding. Told off by Madley. RCB come in now. Kuldeep offered Rs 5.8 crore by RCB. KKR take ages to make up their mind and use the RTM card. Kuldeep goes to KKR for Rs 5.8 crore.

  • Guess RCB must thank Delhi Daredevils for 'buying' Yuzuvendra Chahal for 6cr. Using the RTM card for that much is a steal really for RCB.

  • Yuzi Chahal at Rs 6 Crore a steal for RCB. 

  • Yuzvendra Chahal picked up 23 wickets from 11 T20Is in 2017 which was the most by any bowler. ​

  • Adam Zampa , the Aussie leg-spinner under the hammer next. UNSOLD.

  • Yuzvendra Chahal next up. RR and KXIP go after him straightaway. Chahal has been in prime form for India of late. Expected to be a top pick in these auctions. KXIP offer Rs 4.6 crore. DD offer Rs 4.8 crore. DD now with Rs 5.2 crore. MI come in at Rs 5.4 crore. DD reply with Rs 5.6 crore. Rs 6 crore offered by DD. RCB calmly uses the RTM. Chahal goes to RCB for Rs 6 crore.

  • Amit Mishra has taken 134 wickets in IPL from 126 matches which is the most by any spinner.

  • Former India batsman Aakash Chopra: I don't think Gautam Gambhir is a long term option for KKR anymore, maybe for 2-3 years. Think its all but given that Gambhir will lead Delhi. Mumbai Indians have a wonderful all-round pace attack now, though Mitchell Mclenaghan going unsold is a bit of a surprise.

  • Samuel Badree in focus. Base price of Rs 1 crore. UNSOLD!

  • Amit Mishra in focus. Base price of Rs 1.5 crore. RCB and KXIP in fray. RR come in with Rs 1.8 crore. Intense action over Mishra now. DD come in at Rs 2.4 crore. The bid is now Rs 4 crore by DD. RCB are out.  Mishra sold to DD at Rs 4 crore.

  • Karn Sharma has taken 49 wickets in his IPL career. His T20 strike rate of 123.02 suggests that he can be a decent lower-order batsman.

  • Clear strategy in this lot of auctions. The trick is to drive up the price of the RTM cards. This lot has many of the best performing spinners of IPL and franchises are expected to retain their prized spinners. So others working to drive up the price.  Piyush Chawla and Rashid Khan part of  that strategy to make their retentions expensive for their franchises . 

  • Rashid Khan is currently the highest wicket-taker in Big Bash League 2017-18. He has picked up 17 wickets from 10 matches. He took 17 wickets in the last season of IPL which was the second most by any spinner. He is currently No.3 ranked bowler in ICC T20I rankings.

  • Rashid Khan now. Brace yourselves. Base price of Rs 2 crore. KXIP open the bid. RR come in with Rs 2.2 crore. The bid is now Rs 4 crore. DD come in at Rs 4.6 crore. Rs 5 crore is the bid now. Delhi have the bid. Rs 7 crore at the moment. KXIP go out. RCB enter the fray with Rs 7.2 crore. DD not willing to let go. They bid Rs 7.4 crore. DD have asked for time at Rs 7.6 crore. DD pull out. KXIP come back in at Rs 7.8 crore. RCB offer Rs 8 crore. Rs 8.2 crore, say KXIP. A lot of discussions going on at the KXIP and RCB tables. KXIP offer Rs 9 crore. SRH have the option to use RTM and they use the option amidst claps alll around the auditorium. Rashid Khan goes to SRH for Rs 9 crore.

  • Karn Sharma has taken 49 wickets in his IPL career. His T20 strike rate of 123.02 suggests that he can be a decent lower-order batsman.

  • How the pacers fared: Mustafizur Rahman is sold to Mumbai Indians Rs 2.2 Cr Mitchell Johnson goes unsold Josh Hazlewood goes unsold Pat Cummins is sold to Mumbai Indians Rs 5.4 Cr Umesh Yadav is sold to Kolkata Knight Riders  (RTM) for Rs 4.2 Cr Tim Southee g oes unsold Ishant Sharma goes unsold Mohammad Shami is sold to Delhi Daredevils (RTM) for Rs 3 Cr Mitchell McClenegan goes unsold Kagiso Rabada is sold to Delhi Daredevils (RTM) for Rs 4.2 Cr Lasith Malinga goes unsold

  • Karn Sharma up next. Base price of Rs 2 crore. MI open the bidding. RR come in with Rs 2.2 crore. RR are out at Rs 2.4 crore. CSK come in at Rs 2.6 crore. CSK are really going after the spinners. Rs 4.6 crore now the bid. Rs 5 crore now.  CSK take Karn Sharma for Rs 5 crore.

  • Ish Sodhi is the No.1 ranked T20I bowler currently and he remained unsold.

  • Piyush Chawla has taken 126 wickets in IPL from 129 matches which is the fourth most by any bowler.

  • Imran Tahir is the No.2 ranked ODI and No.7 T20I bowler. His strike rate of 15.23 in IPL history is the best among all the leg-spinners. (Min.20 wickets)

  • Piyush Chawla had four-way bid with Chennai, Mumbai, Rajasthan all bidding for him. Based at Rs 1 Cr was eventually bought by CSK but KKR used the RTM to retain the player for Rs 4.2 Cr

  • Ish Sodhi up next. Expected to be a good purchase. Base price of Rs 50 lakh. UNSOLD , surprisingly.

  • Imran Tahir at Rs 1 crore. CSK start the bidding. Sold at base price.  Tahir sold to CSK for Rs 1 crore.

  • Delhi Daredevils have retained their pace attack: Shami and Rabada for a combined tally of 7.2 Cr. Smart retentions. Both are quick through the air, which means Kotla's slow track may not be much of an issue with them. Malinga going unsold was expected; poor fitness and dwindling skills. MI fans may not be too amused though.

Load More

IPL Auction, 2018, Latest update: Starting with Rahul Tewatia. Base price of Rs 20 lakh. DD and KXIP contesting it out. Rs 1 crore the price nbow, in no time. DD bid Rs 1.1 crore. KXIP comes back straightaway. KXIP are out at Rs 1.3 crore. RCB offers Rs 1.4 crore. And... Rs 2 crore bid by RCB. DD bid Rs 2.2 crore. RCB go out. SRH enter now at Rs 2.4 crore. Rs 3 crore offered now by DD. KXIP have the option to use the RTM. They discuss and decide against it.

Sold to DD at Rs 3 crore.

Preview: Ben Stokes, who went for a record $2.16m to Rising Pune Supergiant last year, is among the top 16 players and will carry a starting price of $312,500 when bidding starts Saturday in Bangalore.

General view of the IPL Trophy. Sportzpics

The IPL Trophy. Sportzpics

The strong, aggressive all-rounder totted up 316 runs in 12 matches for Pune last year, along with 12 wickets, justifying his hefty price tag – which was a record for a foreign player.

Stokes, 26, has been cleared by the England and Wales Cricket Board to play in the IPL despite facing charges of affray, following a nightclub incident which saw him suspended during the Ashes Test series.

Franchises have an option to release a player midway or give him leave during the tournament, which could give them flexibility if Stokes is absent because of the court case.

Delhi Daredevils CEO Hemant Dua told AFP that Stokes' legal advisors have also said he will be available for the April 4-May 31 tournament. His first court appearance is on 13 February.

"He is an invaluable asset and a prize pick, there is no debate about that. On his day he can knock it out of the park," Dua said.

"Yes, he has got a legal case announced against him, so he has to go through that. But his legal advisors have said he is available and there wouldn't be any problem for him.

"But again you are not just buying him for this year you are looking at the next year or longer. So all those things put together the teams will weigh in to get him."

Hot topic at Test

England Test skipper Joe Root, West Indies batsman Chris Gayle and South Africa captain Faf du Plessis will also be the subject of intense bidding for the world's most popular Twenty20 league.

India captain Virat Kohli has already pocketed a record $2.7 million after Royal Challengers Bangalore opted to retain their star batsman.

Australian batsmen Steve Smith and David Warner were also retained by their teams for $1.9 million each, making them the highest-paid foreigners so far this year.

But the numbers could skyrocket in the auction for the IPL's 11th edition, after the wage cap was increased by 20 percent to a total of $12 million per team.

"The eight franchises have given us an indication of what their core would be with their player retentions," IPL chairman Rajeev Shukla said.

There is also a unique feature called right to match (RTM) on offer for teams that wish to get back their players from the previous season who they could not retain.

Gayle, who was not retained by Bangalore, could still return to the franchise with the new 'right to match' rule, which states that teams can retain players by equalling the final bid.

Du Plessis, who is leading South Africa in the third Test against India, said players had been told not to discuss the auction during play.

"The IPL plays a big part in all of our lives. For the management and myself it's important to keep the focus and the energy driving towards the Test match," Du Plessis said ahead of the match in Johannesburg.

"At the end of the day's play, if you want to talk about the auction for a bit, you can do it."



CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4969 124
2 South Africa 3888 111
3 Australia 4174 104
4 New Zealand 3489 100
5 England 4829 99
6 Sri Lanka 4058 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 South Africa 6386 120
2 India 6680 119
3 England 6646 117
4 New Zealand 6550 115
5 Australia 6143 112
6 Pakistan 4875 96
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 New Zealand 2508 125
2 Pakistan 3097 124
3 India 3385 121
4 England 2029 119
5 West Indies 2538 115
6 South Africa 2238 112
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all