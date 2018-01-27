Harshal Patel in with a base price of Rs 20 lakh. DD open the bidding. And that is the closing bid. RCB may use the RTM. No, they won’t. Sold to DD for Rs 20 lakh.

The mighty talented Kamlesh Nagarkoti in focus next. Base price of Rs 20 lakh. KKR start the bidding. KXIP enter the fray. It’s KKR vs KXIP. Rs 1 crore offered by KKR. SRH enter at Rs 1.1 crore. The bid crosses Rs 2 crore. KKR bid Rs 2.4 crore. Rs 3 crore, say SRH. KKR offer Rs 3.2 crore. Sold to KKR.

Kamlesh Nagarkoti is known for bowling over 140 kph consistently in Youth ODIs.

Kamlesh Nagarkoti, barely old enough to ride a bike on Indian roads, has bagged a KKR deal worth 3.2 Cr, that's more than Gill and Shaw combined. He will open KKR's attack with Mitchell Starc. What an opportunity for the young man!

Krunal Pandya , one of the success stories of IPL 2017 next up. Rs 40 lakh is the base price. RCB open the bidding. RR interested too. RCB say Rs 2 crore. Rs 3 crore offered by RR. Rs 4 crore now. RCB willing to pay Rs 4.8 crore. The bid crosses Rs 5 crore. And... Rs 6 crore. SRH enter the fray now. Rs 8.8 crore. Quite a jump from Rs 40 lakh. RCB offers Rs 8.8 crore. MI use the RTM and they are ecstatic. Sold to MI for Rs 8.8 crore.

Krunal Pandya was player of the match in last year's IPL final. His IPL strike rate is 158.42 and economy rate is of 7.15.

As expected, MI have retained Krunal Pandya for 8.8 Cr. They have exhausted their RTMs, but at that price, one has to believe its a good deal. And the cheer at MI camp suggests it might actually be the case.

Nitish Rana is next up. Base price of Rs 20 lakh. RR and KKR tussle over the stylish left-hander. MI come in with Rs 80 lakh. Rs 1 crore crossed... Rs 2 crore crossed. MI and KKR are going full throttle after Rana. Rana, one would remember, put up some stellar performances last year for MI. KKR bid Rs 3.4 crore. Sold to KKR for Rs 3.4 crore.

D’Arcy Short n ow in focus. Base price of Rs 20 lakh. There is a lot of curiosity on how he goes... one of the stars of the BBL. CSK open the bidding. SRH join the battle. Rs 1 crore now. DD come in at Rs 1.1 crore. DD and RR battling it out. Rs 2 crore reached and breached. The bid soon reaches Rs 4 crore. DD are out. RR take D’Arcy Short for Rs 4 crore.

Nitish Rana scored 613 runs at an average of 55.72 in Ranji Trophy 2017/18. He had a good last IPL season as he scored 333 runs at a strike rate of 126.14.

Krunal Pandya (8.8 crores to MI) is now the highest paid uncapped player in the history of IPL going past Pawan Negi (8.5 crore to DD) in 2016.

DJM Short is the highest run-getter in the ongoing BBL season. He has scored 504 runs at an average of 56.00 and a strike rate of 147.80. He has hit 22 sixes in the ongoing BBL which is also a record.

Joffra Archer is the new player in focus. West Indian pacer who has been doiung very well in the BBL. Base price of Rs 40 lakh. DD and CSK after him. Rs 1 crore and Rs 2 crore reached in no time. The price is going up pretty fast. CSK bid Rs 3.4 crore. DD are out. KXIP come in with Rs 3.8 crore. CSK back out at Rs 4.8 crore. SRH enter at Rs 5 crore. This is turning out to be a really gripping battle. KXIP back out. SRH have bid Rs 5.4 crore. RR come in now with Rs 5.6 crore. Rs 7 crore is the bid now. Finally sold to RR for Rs 7.2 crore.

Another round over. The focus is now on uncapped wicketkeepers.

West Indies' Jofra Archer, a proven young star in the Big Bash and English county cricket was always expected to be hot property. Wonderfully gifted all rounder. Fast bowler, hard hitting batsman and brilliant fielder. Terrific athleticism in the field. A major star in the making. Trying to qualify for England. Won't be eligible till 2022. As expected created big buzz at auction. Sold for a whopping Rs 7.2 crore to Rajasthan

Jofra Archer has taken 15 wickets in the ongoing BBL which is the joint third most by any bowler. He is known for bowling good yorkers.

Ishan Kishan the next player in at Rs 40 lakh. CSK and MI in the battle. CSK out at Rs 1.9 lakh, but come back in at Rs 2 crore. MI bid Rs 3 crore. RCB come in at Rs 3.2 crore. Rs 4.2 crore offered by MI. RCB look really interested. Some lull in the proceedings. And they resume the bidding. Rs 6 crore the bid by RCB. RCB exit at Rs 6.2 crore. MI get Ishan Kishan for Rs 6.2 crore.

So Rajasthan Royals have retained both the BBL sensations: Darcy Short and Jofra Archer for 4 Cr and 7.2 Cr. They also have Jos Buttler at 4.4 Cr and Sanju Samson at 8 Cr. Those are crazy numbers and a very fearsome strike force. ​

Ishan Kishan scored 277 runs at a strike rate of 134.47 in his inaugural season of IPL. In the recently concluded Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, he scored 273 runs at a strike rate of 145.98.

We are starting with Kulwant Khejroliya. Base price of Rs 20 lakh. MI open the bidding. RCB come in at Rs 25 lakh. It’s MI vs RCB for Khejroliya. Rs 50 lakh now. It is an MI bid. New bidder and SRH come in at Rs 55 lakh. SRH bid Rs 65 lakh. MI back in at Rs 70 lakh. SRH go out. RCB back in at Rs 75 lakh. RCB offers Rs 85 lakh. Sold to RCB.

Siddharth Kaul i s the next player to be auctioned. Rs 30 is his base price. KXIP open the bidding. SRH come in. Rs 1 crore crossed for Kaul. Rs 2 crore... Rs 3 crore. KXIP exit at Rs 3.8 crore. Sold to SRH for Rs 3.8 crore.

Kulwant Khejroliya took 14 wickets in the recently concluded Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy at an economy rate of 6.56 which was the joint fourth most by any bowler.

Siddharth Kaul took 16 wickets in IPL 2017 which was the third most by a Sunrisers Hyderabad bowler. He was recently included in India's ODI squad against Sri Lanka.

T Natarajan is the next player to be auctioned. Base price of Rs 40 lakh. SRH open the bidding. No more bids. KXIP won’t be using the RTM. Sold to SRH for Rs 40 lakh.

Uncapped all-rounders: Rahul Tewatia sold to Delhi Daredevils for Rs 3 Cr Deepak Hooda sold to Sun Risers Hyderabad (RTM) for Rs 3.6 Cr Vijay Shankar sold to Delhi Daredevils for Rs 3.2 Cr Harshal Patel sold to Delhi Daredevils for Rs 20 L Kamlesh Nagarkoti sold to Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 3.2 Cr Krunal Pandya sold to Mumbai Indians for Rs 8.8 Cr Nitish Rana sold to Delhi Daredevils for Rs 3.4 Cr D'Arcy Short sold to Rajasthan Royals for Rs 4 Cr Shivam Dube unsold Jofra Archer sold to Rajasthan Royals for Rs 7.2 Cr

Basil Thampi in for Rs 30 lakh. KXIP bid Rs 35 lakh. MI come in at Rs 40 lakh. SRH enter at Rs 85 lakh. Sold to SRH at Rs 95 lakh.

Rajneesh Gurbani , the hero of the Ranji final this year is the next player to be auctioned. No takers.

Aniket Chaudhary in with base price of Rs 30 lakh. RCB open the bidding. Sold to RCB at Rs 30 lakh.

Basil Thampi took 11 wickets in IPL-2017 which was the second most by a Gujarat Lions bowler. He was recently picked in India's T20I squad against Sri Lanka.

Rajneesh Gurbani took 39 wickets in Ranji Trophy 2017/18 which was the most by a pacer but he remained unsold.

So while U-19 and BBL stars have justifiably earned big bucks, Ranji Trophy heroes would believe they have got a raw deal. Ranji top-scorer Mayank Agarwal has gone for just 1 crore, while second highest wicket-taker Rajneesh Gurbani has gone unsold.

Syed Khaleel Ahmed for Rs 20 lakh. KXIP and DD interested. Rs 1 crore reached. SRH come in at Rs 2.2 crore. Some more bidding. Rs 3 crore now. Sold to SRH for Rs 3 crore.

Navdeep Saini up next. Base price of Rs 20 lakh. KXIP and DD after him. DD bid Rs 1.6 crore. RCB enter the fray here. RCB bid Rs 2.2 crore and then Rs 3 crore. Sold for Rs 3 crore to RCB.

Navdeep Saini took 34 wickets in Ranji Trophy 2017/18 which was the joint fourth most by any bowler.

Avesh Khan for Rs 20 lakh. DD and MI in the fray. MI out at Rs 50 lakh. KKR come in at Rs 55 lakh. DD still in there. KKR go out. DD offer Rs 70 lakh. RCB not using RTM. Sold to DD for Rs 70 lakh.

Avesh Khan has taken eight wickets from six T20 matches at an economy rate of 6.66. He has a good pace and control.

Ankit Rajpoot at Rs 30 lakh. KKR open the bidding. KXIP interested too. The two ladies at the KXIP and KKR tables are having a giggle. KXIP bid Rs 1.5 crore. KKR in a huddle and continues. Rs 2 crore now offered by KXIP. Rs 3 crore is the bid now. KKR back out. Rajpoot roped in by KXIP for Rs 3 crore.

Ankit Rajpoot took 12 wickets in the recently completed Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy which was the second most by any UP bowler. He has the outswing and he can also do reverse swing.

SRH take him by using RTM for Rs 5.2 crore.

The first player to go under the auction is Shikhar Dhawan. KXIP start with Rs 2 crore. RR into the mix. Tug of war between KXIP and RR. Rs 4 lakh the price now. RTM available for SRH. MI in with Rs 420 lakh. Three-pronged contest. MI back out at Rs 500 lakh. Dhawan offered to KXIP at Rs 5.20 crore.

Ashwin is the next player under the hammer. KXIP and CSK fighting it out. RR into the mix. Real tug of war between KXIP and RR. Rs 6.4 crore now the price. Rs 7.20 crore now. RR out of the bidding.

DD offer Rs 5.4 crore. But MI use the RTM. MI take Pollard for Rs 5.4 crore.

Pollard the next player in for the auction. KXIP into the mix again. MI the contenders. KXIP are really going at it aggressively in the opening stages. Delhi into the fray now at Rs 4.2 crore. Rs 5.4 crore now the bid. KXIP are out.

Right then. Time for Chris Gayle to go under the hammer. Surprise surprise! No bids.

Ben Stokes comes up for auction. An intense fight between CSK and KXIP. KKR come in now. KXIP still in. The bid touches Rs 10 crore. Rs 12 crore. KKR are out. RR enter at Rs 12.5 crore.

Rahane gets Rs 4 crore from KXIP. RR use RTM. Rahane goes to RR for Rs 4 crore.

Ajinkya Rahane under the hammer. KXIP into the fray. MI comes in. MI back out.

Mitchell Starc up for auction . KXIP again start aggressively. KKR come in. Rs 7 crore now... Rs 8 crore... Rs 9 crore... KXIP out at Rs 9.4 crore.

Harbhajan sold at base price of Rs 2 crore to CSK . MI think about it, but don't use the RTM.

Shakib Al Hasan under the hammer. SRH and RR fighting it out. No KKR. That's surprising. Base price of Rs 1 crore.

DD offer Rs 9 crore for Maxwell. Will KXIP use the RTM? A big conference going on in the Punjab table. They decide against it. Maxwell sold to DD at Rs 9 crore.

Next up... Glenn Maxwell . SRH and RR fighting it out. Base price of Rs 2 crore. The bid is Rs 5 crore now. Rs 6 core. Simultaneous bids... RCB come in. Delhi come in at Rs 7 crore. SRH and DD into bit of a slugfest and might as well. Maxwell can turn a game on its head. A big impact player. Rs 8 crore now is the bid from SRH. DD reply with Rs 8.2 crore. SRH think tank in a deep conversation. SRH bid Rs 8.4 crore, DD come straight back at Rs 8.6 crore. Rs 9 crore bid Delhi. Tom Moody is on the phone at the SRH table. They are out.

KXIP offer Rs 6.4 crore. CSK have the option to use the RTM. They do. Preity Zinta at the KXIP table looks resigned to fate!

Bidding for Dwayne Bravo now. KXIP and MI fighting it out. An ding dong battle. Rs 5 crore bid now from a base price of Rs 2 crore. Mumbai are really going after the brilliant West Indies all-rounder. MI are out.

SRH buy Williamson for Rs 3 crore. Leaving it for using RTM would have inflated the price.

Kane Williamson under the hammer now. SRH and RCB going after the Kiwi captain. Base p rice of Rs 1.5 crore. The bid is at Rs 3 crore now. RCB are out of it now.

Joe Root under the hammer. No takers for now.

Yuvraj taken at base price of Rs 2 crore by KXIP. SRH decide against using the RTM.

Yuvraj Singh is the last marquee player to go under the hammer. Base price of Rs 2 crore. KXIP open the bid.

KL Rahul sold to KXIP for Rs 11 crore. No use of RTM from RCB.

KL Rahul comes in. A real slugfest between RR and MI. Base price of Rs 2 crore. The bid is at Rs 6 crore. RR offers Rs 6 crore. MI back out. New bidder! SRH come in with Rs 6.2 crore. KXip come in at Rs 6.4 crore. Madley seemed to have had hit his hammer. The bid is still open. The bid is with the hammer he says. Rs 10 crore. Big bucks those! Rs 11 crore now from KXIP.

KXIP can use RTM for Miller and they do at Rs 3 crore.

David Miller now. A massive T20 player. No bids yet. There comes the opening bid from MI. Base price of Rs 1.5 crore. Delhi come in at Rs 1.6 crore. Rs 2.2 crore now. Mumbai are out. SRH come in at Rs 2.4 crore. SRH back out at Rs 3 crore. The bid is with MI.

The gladiator Brendon McCullum next up. Base price of Rs 2 crore. RR and RCB fighting it out. RCB have been a bit silent so far in these auctions. Rs 3 crore the bid now from RR. Delhi come in at Rs 3.4 crore. RCB come back with Rs 3.6 crore. Lot of discussions on the RCB and Delhi tables. Delhi back out.

Chris Lynn' s name called out. A genuine match-winner! Base price of Rs 2 crore. MI and RR are really going after him. Remember KKR can't use RTM for him. Base price of Rs 2 crore. MI are out. KKR come in. Rs 5.6 crore now the bid and it is with KKR. Delhi come in at Rs 5.8 crore. Real battle between DD and KKR now. Rs 7 crore offered by DD. Both franchises going whole hog after Lynn. Rs 8 crore and the bid is with KKR. The DD think tank in a huddle. So is the KKR table. DD back out. RCB come in. Rs 9 crore now. KKR not ready to give up. Rs 9.4 crore... Rs 9.6 crore. RCB are out.

SRH offer Rs 11 crore. KKR have the RTM option. Big discussion at the KKR table. They won't do it. Too costly, may be.

Manish Pandey 's name called out. Base price of Rs 1 crore. Stiff fight between KXIP and CSK. MI come in at Rs 4.8 crore. It's KXIP vs MI now. Rs 6 crore the bid now. KXIP are going after almost everybody in this auctions. RCB come in now. The bid rises to Rs 7 crore. RCN bids Rs 8 crore. KXIP not ready to relent. They offer Rs 8.2 crore. RCB back out. SRH enter the fray with Rs 8.4 crore. Rs 9.6 crore bid by SRH. Preity Zinta at the KXIP table is very expessive. The bid touches Rs 10 crore. KXIP enter back, but back out at Rs 11 crore.

Ishant Sharma in focus. There were no takers for him in the auction at Rs 2 crore. He has reduced his base price to Rs 75 lakh. But still no takers. UNSOLD once again.

MALINGA UNSOLD! How the mighty have fallen. And it also goes to show that the IPL auctions are governed only and solely by hard-nosed profit-motive.

Lasith Malinga , an IPL veteran and one of its greatest achievers. Base price of Rs 1 crore. No bids so far! MASSIVE SURPRISE!

Rashid Khan now. Brace yourselves. Base price of Rs 2 crore. KXIP open the bid. RR come in with Rs 2.2 crore. The bid is now Rs 4 crore. DD come in at Rs 4.6 crore. Rs 5 crore is the bid now. Delhi have the bid. Rs 7 crore at the moment. KXIP go out. RCB enter the fray with Rs 7.2 crore. DD not willing to let go. They bid Rs 7.4 crore. DD have asked for time at Rs 7.6 crore. DD pull out. KXIP come back in at Rs 7.8 crore. RCB offer Rs 8 crore. Rs 8.2 crore, say KXIP. A lot of discussions going on at the KXIP and RCB tables. KXIP offer Rs 9 crore. SRH have the option to use RTM and they use the option amidst claps alll around the auditorium.

Yuzvendra Chahal next up. RR and KXIP go after him straightaway. Chahal has been in prime form for India of late. Expected to be a top pick in these auctions. KXIP offer Rs 4.6 crore. DD offer Rs 4.8 crore. DD now with Rs 5.2 crore. MI come in at Rs 5.4 crore. DD reply with Rs 5.6 crore. Rs 6 crore offered by DD. RCB calmly uses the RTM.

Preview: Ben Stokes, who went for a record $2.16m to Rising Pune Supergiant last year, is among the top 16 players and will carry a starting price of $312,500 when bidding starts Saturday in Bangalore.

The strong, aggressive all-rounder totted up 316 runs in 12 matches for Pune last year, along with 12 wickets, justifying his hefty price tag – which was a record for a foreign player.

Stokes, 26, has been cleared by the England and Wales Cricket Board to play in the IPL despite facing charges of affray, following a nightclub incident which saw him suspended during the Ashes Test series.

Franchises have an option to release a player midway or give him leave during the tournament, which could give them flexibility if Stokes is absent because of the court case.

Delhi Daredevils CEO Hemant Dua told AFP that Stokes' legal advisors have also said he will be available for the April 4-May 31 tournament. His first court appearance is on 13 February.

"He is an invaluable asset and a prize pick, there is no debate about that. On his day he can knock it out of the park," Dua said.

"Yes, he has got a legal case announced against him, so he has to go through that. But his legal advisors have said he is available and there wouldn't be any problem for him.

"But again you are not just buying him for this year you are looking at the next year or longer. So all those things put together the teams will weigh in to get him."

Hot topic at Test

England Test skipper Joe Root, West Indies batsman Chris Gayle and South Africa captain Faf du Plessis will also be the subject of intense bidding for the world's most popular Twenty20 league.

India captain Virat Kohli has already pocketed a record $2.7 million after Royal Challengers Bangalore opted to retain their star batsman.

Australian batsmen Steve Smith and David Warner were also retained by their teams for $1.9 million each, making them the highest-paid foreigners so far this year.

But the numbers could skyrocket in the auction for the IPL's 11th edition, after the wage cap was increased by 20 percent to a total of $12 million per team.

"The eight franchises have given us an indication of what their core would be with their player retentions," IPL chairman Rajeev Shukla said.

There is also a unique feature called right to match (RTM) on offer for teams that wish to get back their players from the previous season who they could not retain.

Gayle, who was not retained by Bangalore, could still return to the franchise with the new 'right to match' rule, which states that teams can retain players by equalling the final bid.

Du Plessis, who is leading South Africa in the third Test against India, said players had been told not to discuss the auction during play.

"The IPL plays a big part in all of our lives. For the management and myself it's important to keep the focus and the energy driving towards the Test match," Du Plessis said ahead of the match in Johannesburg.

"At the end of the day's play, if you want to talk about the auction for a bit, you can do it."