IPL Auction 2018 LIVE Updates: MI buy Ishan Kishan for Rs 6.2 crore; SRH get Siddharth Kaul, Basil Thampi

  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Ankit Rajpoot took 12 wickets in the recently completed Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy which was the second most by any UP bowler. He has the outswing and he can also do reverse swing.

  • Ankit Rajpoot at Rs 30 lakh. KKR open the bidding. KXIP interested too. The two ladies at the KXIP and KKR tables are having a giggle. KXIP bid Rs 1.5 crore. KKR in a huddle and continues. Rs 2 crore now offered by KXIP. Rs 3 crore is the bid now. KKR back out. Rajpoot roped in by KXIP for Rs 3 crore.

  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Avesh Khan has taken eight wickets from six T20 matches at an economy rate of 6.66. He has a good pace and control. 

  • Avesh Khan for Rs 20 lakh. DD and MI in the fray. MI out at Rs 50 lakh. KKR come in at Rs 55 lakh. DD still in there. KKR go out. DD offer Rs 70 lakh. RCB not using RTM. Sold to DD for Rs 70 lakh.  

  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Navdeep Saini took 34 wickets in Ranji Trophy 2017/18 which was the joint fourth most by any bowler.

  • Navdeep Saini up next. Base price of Rs 20 lakh. KXIP and DD after him. DD bid Rs 1.6 crore. RCB enter the fray here. RCB bid Rs 2.2 crore and then Rs 3 crore. Sold for Rs 3 crore to RCB.

  • Syed Khaleel Ahmed for Rs 20 lakh. KXIP and DD interested. Rs 1 crore reached. SRH come in at Rs 2.2 crore. Some more bidding. Rs 3 crore now. Sold to SRH for Rs 3 crore.

  • Shantanu Srivastava, Firstpost correspondent at Star Sports studio

    So while U-19 and BBL stars have justifiably earned big bucks, Ranji Trophy heroes would believe they have got a raw deal. Ranji top-scorer Mayank Agarwal has gone for just 1 crore, while second highest wicket-taker Rajneesh Gurbani has gone unsold.

  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Rajneesh Gurbani took 39 wickets in Ranji Trophy 2017/18 which was the most by a pacer but he remained unsold.

  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Basil Thampi took 11 wickets in IPL-2017 which was the second most by a Gujarat Lions bowler. He was recently picked in India's T20I squad against Sri Lanka.

  • Aniket Chaudhary in with base price of Rs 30 lakh. RCB open the bidding. Sold to RCB at Rs 30 lakh.

  • Rajneesh Gurbani , the hero of the Ranji final this year is the next player to be auctioned. No takers.

  • Basil Thampi in for Rs 30 lakh. KXIP bid Rs 35 lakh. MI come in at Rs 40 lakh. SRH enter at Rs 85 lakh. Sold to SRH at Rs 95 lakh. 

  • Uncapped Wicket-keepers: Jitesh Sharma goes unsold Ishan Kishan is sold to Mumbai Indians for Rs 6.2 Cr Nikhil Naik unsold Ben McDermott unsold Aditya Tare unsold Ankush Bains unsold  Vishnu Vinod unsold Sheldon Jackson unsold Prashant Chopra unsold

  • Uncapped all-rounders: Rahul Tewatia sold to Delhi Daredevils for Rs 3 Cr Deepak Hooda  sold to Sun Risers Hyderabad (RTM) for Rs 3.6 Cr Vijay Shankar sold to Delhi Daredevils for Rs 3.2 Cr Harshal Patel sold to Delhi Daredevils for Rs 20 L Kamlesh Nagarkoti sold to Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 3.2 Cr Krunal Pandya sold to Mumbai Indians for Rs 8.8 Cr Nitish Rana sold to Delhi Daredevils for Rs 3.4 Cr D'Arcy Short sold to Rajasthan Royals for Rs 4 Cr Shivam Dube unsold Jofra Archer sold to Rajasthan Royals for Rs 7.2 Cr

  • T Natarajan is the next player to be auctioned. Base price of Rs 40 lakh. SRH open the bidding. No more bids. KXIP won’t be using the RTM. Sold to SRH for Rs 40 lakh.

  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Siddharth Kaul took 16 wickets in IPL 2017 which was the third most by a Sunrisers Hyderabad bowler. He was recently included in India's ODI squad against Sri Lanka.

  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Kulwant Khejroliya took 14 wickets in the recently concluded Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy at an economy rate of 6.56 which was the joint fourth most by any bowler.

  • Siddharth Kaul i s the next player to be auctioned. Rs 30 is his base price. KXIP open the bidding. SRH come in. Rs 1 crore crossed for Kaul. Rs 2 crore... Rs 3 crore. KXIP exit at Rs 3.8 crore. Sold to SRH for Rs 3.8 crore.

  • We are starting with Kulwant Khejroliya. Base price of Rs 20 lakh. MI open the bidding. RCB come in at Rs 25 lakh. It’s MI vs RCB for Khejroliya. Rs 50 lakh now. It is an MI bid. New bidder and SRH come in at Rs 55 lakh. SRH bid Rs 65 lakh. MI back in at Rs 70 lakh. SRH go out. RCB back in at Rs 75 lakh. RCB offers Rs 85 lakh. Sold to RCB.

  • Another set over. The attention shifts to uncapped pacers. 

  • Prashant Chopra in with base price of Rs 20 lakh. No takers.

  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Ishan Kishan scored 277 runs at a strike rate of 134.47 in his inaugural season of IPL. In the recently concluded Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, he scored 273 runs at a strike rate of 145.98.  

  • Sheldon Jackson to be auctioned next. Base price of Rs 20 lakh. UNSOLD.

  • Vishnu Vinod the next player for Rs 20 lakh. No bids.

  • Ankush Bains in for Rs 20 lakh. UNSOLD.

  • Aditya Tare comes in. Base price of Rs 20 lakh. UNSOLD.

  • Shantanu Srivastava, Firstpost correspondent at Star Sports studio

    So Rajasthan Royals have retained both the BBL sensations: Darcy Short and Jofra Archer for 4 Cr and 7.2 Cr. They also have Jos Buttler at 4.4 Cr and Sanju Samson at 8 Cr. Those are crazy numbers and a very fearsome strike force. ​

  • Australia’s Ben McDermott next yp. Base price of Rs 30 lakh. No bids. UNSOLD.

  • Nikhil Naik to be auctioned next. Base price of Rs 20 lakh. UNSOLD.

  • Ishan Kishan the next player in at Rs 40 lakh. CSK and MI in the battle. CSK out at Rs 1.9 lakh, but come back in at Rs 2 crore. MI bid Rs 3 crore. RCB come in at Rs 3.2 crore. Rs 4.2 crore offered by MI. RCB look really interested. Some lull in the proceedings. And they resume the bidding. Rs 6 crore the bid by RCB. RCB exit at Rs 6.2 crore.  MI get Ishan Kishan for Rs 6.2 crore.

  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Jofra Archer has taken 15 wickets in the ongoing BBL which is the joint third most by any bowler. He is known for bowling good yorkers.

  • Vedam Jaishankar, Journalist and commentator

    West Indies' Jofra Archer, a proven young star in the Big Bash and English county cricket was always expected to be hot property. Wonderfully gifted all rounder. Fast  bowler, hard hitting batsman and brilliant fielder. Terrific athleticism in the field. A major star in the making. Trying to qualify for England. Won't be eligible till 2022. As expected created big buzz at auction. Sold for a whopping Rs 7.2  crore to Rajasthan

  • Jitesh Sharma  come in at Rs 20 lakh . UNSOLD.

  • Another round over. The focus is now on uncapped wicketkeepers.

  • Joffra Archer is the new player in focus. West Indian pacer who has been doiung very well in the BBL. Base price of Rs 40 lakh. DD and CSK after him. Rs 1 crore and Rs 2 crore reached in no time. The price is going up pretty fast. CSK bid Rs 3.4 crore. DD are out. KXIP come in with Rs 3.8 crore. CSK back out at Rs 4.8 crore. SRH enter at Rs 5 crore. This is turning out to be a really gripping battle. KXIP back out. SRH have bid Rs 5.4 crore. RR come in now with Rs 5.6 crore. Rs 7 crore is the bid now. Finally sold to RR for Rs 7.2 crore.

  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    DJM Short is the highest run-getter in the ongoing BBL season. He has scored 504 runs at an average of 56.00 and a strike rate of 147.80. He has hit 22 sixes in the ongoing BBL which is also a record.

  • Shivam Dube in with a Rs 20 lakh base price. No bids. UNSOLD.

  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Krunal Pandya (8.8 crores to MI) is now the highest paid uncapped player in the history of IPL going past Pawan Negi (8.5 crore to DD) in 2016.

  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Nitish Rana scored 613 runs at an average of 55.72 in Ranji Trophy 2017/18. He had a good last IPL season as he scored 333 runs at a strike rate of 126.14.

  • D’Arcy Short n ow in focus. Base price of Rs 20 lakh. There is a lot of curiosity on how he goes... one of the stars of the BBL. CSK open the bidding. SRH join the battle. Rs 1 crore now. DD come in at Rs 1.1 crore. DD and RR battling it out. Rs 2 crore reached and breached. The bid soon reaches Rs 4 crore. DD are out. RR take D’Arcy Short for Rs 4 crore.

  • Nitish Rana is next up. Base price of Rs 20 lakh. RR and KKR tussle over the stylish left-hander. MI come in with Rs 80 lakh. Rs 1 crore crossed... Rs 2 crore crossed. MI and KKR are going full throttle after Rana. Rana, one would remember, put up some stellar performances last year for MI. KKR bid Rs 3.4 crore. Sold to KKR for Rs 3.4 crore.

  • Shantanu Srivastava, Firstpost correspondent at Star Sports studio

    As expected, MI have retained Krunal Pandya for 8.8 Cr. They have exhausted their RTMs, but at that price, one has to believe its a good deal. And the cheer at MI camp suggests it might actually be the case.

  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Krunal Pandya was player of the match in last year's IPL final. His IPL strike rate is 158.42 and economy rate is of 7.15.

  • Krunal Pandya , one of the success stories of IPL 2017 next up. Rs 40 lakh is the base price. RCB open the bidding. RR interested too. RCB say Rs 2 crore. Rs 3 crore offered by RR. Rs 4 crore now. RCB willing to pay Rs 4.8 crore. The bid crosses Rs 5 crore. And... Rs 6 crore. SRH enter the fray now. Rs 8.8 crore. Quite a jump from Rs 40 lakh. RCB offers Rs 8.8 crore. MI use the RTM and they are ecstatic. Sold to MI for Rs 8.8 crore.

  • Shantanu Srivastava, Firstpost correspondent at Star Sports studio

    Kamlesh Nagarkoti, barely old enough to ride a bike on Indian roads, has bagged a KKR deal worth 3.2 Cr, that's more than Gill and Shaw combined. He will open KKR's attack with Mitchell Starc. What an opportunity for the young man!

  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Kamlesh Nagarkoti is known for bowling over 140 kph consistently in Youth ODIs.

  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Vijay Shankar in T20 cricket: Batting strike rate - 122.45 Bowling strike rate - 26.5  He bowls medium pace, can hit big shots and a good fielder. 

  • The mighty talented Kamlesh Nagarkoti in focus next. Base price of Rs 20 lakh. KKR start the bidding. KXIP enter the fray. It’s KKR vs KXIP. Rs 1 crore offered by KKR. SRH enter at Rs 1.1 crore. The bid crosses Rs 2 crore. KKR bid Rs 2.4 crore. Rs 3 crore, say SRH. KKR offer Rs 3.2 crore. Sold to KKR.

  • Harshal Patel in with a base price of Rs 20 lakh. DD open the bidding. And that is the closing bid. RCB may use the RTM. No, they won’t.  Sold to DD for Rs 20 lakh.

Preview: Ben Stokes, who went for a record $2.16m to Rising Pune Supergiant last year, is among the top 16 players and will carry a starting price of $312,500 when bidding starts Saturday in Bangalore.

General view of the IPL Trophy. Sportzpics

The IPL Trophy. Sportzpics

The strong, aggressive all-rounder totted up 316 runs in 12 matches for Pune last year, along with 12 wickets, justifying his hefty price tag – which was a record for a foreign player.

Stokes, 26, has been cleared by the England and Wales Cricket Board to play in the IPL despite facing charges of affray, following a nightclub incident which saw him suspended during the Ashes Test series.

Franchises have an option to release a player midway or give him leave during the tournament, which could give them flexibility if Stokes is absent because of the court case.

Delhi Daredevils CEO Hemant Dua told AFP that Stokes' legal advisors have also said he will be available for the April 4-May 31 tournament. His first court appearance is on 13 February.

"He is an invaluable asset and a prize pick, there is no debate about that. On his day he can knock it out of the park," Dua said.

"Yes, he has got a legal case announced against him, so he has to go through that. But his legal advisors have said he is available and there wouldn't be any problem for him.

"But again you are not just buying him for this year you are looking at the next year or longer. So all those things put together the teams will weigh in to get him."

Hot topic at Test

England Test skipper Joe Root, West Indies batsman Chris Gayle and South Africa captain Faf du Plessis will also be the subject of intense bidding for the world's most popular Twenty20 league.

India captain Virat Kohli has already pocketed a record $2.7 million after Royal Challengers Bangalore opted to retain their star batsman.

Australian batsmen Steve Smith and David Warner were also retained by their teams for $1.9 million each, making them the highest-paid foreigners so far this year.

But the numbers could skyrocket in the auction for the IPL's 11th edition, after the wage cap was increased by 20 percent to a total of $12 million per team.

"The eight franchises have given us an indication of what their core would be with their player retentions," IPL chairman Rajeev Shukla said.

There is also a unique feature called right to match (RTM) on offer for teams that wish to get back their players from the previous season who they could not retain.

Gayle, who was not retained by Bangalore, could still return to the franchise with the new 'right to match' rule, which states that teams can retain players by equalling the final bid.

Du Plessis, who is leading South Africa in the third Test against India, said players had been told not to discuss the auction during play.

"The IPL plays a big part in all of our lives. For the management and myself it's important to keep the focus and the energy driving towards the Test match," Du Plessis said ahead of the match in Johannesburg.

"At the end of the day's play, if you want to talk about the auction for a bit, you can do it."



