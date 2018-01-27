Back after the interval. The second set of eight marquee players to be auctioned in this round.

The opening bid is for Harbhajan Singh. CSK start the bidding. Harbhajan sold at base price of Rs 2 crore to CSK . MI think about it, but don't use the RTM.

Players who have been bought back by teams by using RTM so far: Ajinkya Rahane - RR Shikhar Dhawan - SRH Kieron Pollard - MI Faf du Plessis - CSK

Harbhajan Singh has taken 127 wickets in IPL which is the third most by any bowler. He has only played for Mumbai Indians in his IPL career till now. He took eight wickets in the recently concluded Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy at an economy rate of 6.23.

Shakib Al Hasan under the hammer. SRH and RR fighting it out. No KKR. That's surprising. Base price of Rs 1 crore. Shakib sold to SRH at Rs 2 crore.

Shakib Al Hasan is the No.1 ranked all-rounder in T20Is currently. He is one of the three players to have scored 1000-plus runs and taken 50-plus wickets in T20Is. He has scored 498 runs and taken 43 wicket in his IPL career from 43 matches.

Kris Shrikant interview: On Ashwin: I expected CSK to go for him, but I think CSK will go for Washington Sundar for the off-spin option. Remember, Dhoni played with him for Pune last season. I also think he is a good captaincy material for Punjab. Also, I think Gautam Gambhir will be retained by KKR. On Gayle: Not surprising that he was not picked. Its easier to pick the team for World Cup! But you have to understand the present. RCB' s problem is top heavy. I think they will use RTM for KL Rahul and Chahal.

Next up... Glenn Maxwell . SRH and RR fighting it out. Base price of Rs 2 crore. The bid is Rs 5 crore now. Rs 6 core. Simultaneous bids... RCB come in. Delhi come in at Rs 7 crore. SRH and DD into bit of a slugfest and might as well. Maxwell can turn a game on its head. A big impact player. Rs 8 crore now is the bid from SRH. DD reply with Rs 8.2 crore. SRH think tank in a deep conversation. SRH bid Rs 8.4 crore, DD come straight back at Rs 8.6 crore. Rs 9 crore bid Delhi. Tom Moody is on the phone at the SRH table. They are out. DD offer Rs 9 crore for Maxwell. Will KXIP use the RTM? A big conference going on in the Punjab table. They decide against it. Maxwell sold to DD at Rs 9 crore.

Glenn Maxwell’s strike rate of 164.39 in IPL is the highest among all the players who have atleast scored 1,000 runs in IPL history.

Former KKR captain Gautam Gambhir under the hammer. RR, DD, KXIP into the fray. KXIP out at Rs 2.8 crore. The bid is with DD. Gambhir offered Rs 2.8 crore by DD. KKR won't use the RTM. DD take their former player Gambhir for Rs 2.8 crore.

Gautam Gambhir has won 70 matches in IPL as a captain which is the second most among all the captains. Moreover, he has hit 35 fifty-plus scores in IPL which is also the second most by any player. He is at the fourth place in the list of highest run-getters in IPL history.

Bidding for Dwayne Bravo now. KXIP and MI fighting it out. An ding dong battle. Rs 5 crore bid now from a base price of Rs 2 crore. Mumbai are really going after the brilliant West Indies all-rounder. MI are out. KXIP offer Rs 6.4 crore. CSK have the option to use the RTM. They do. Preity Zinta at the KXIP table looks resigned to fate! Bravo goes to CSK for Rs 6.4 crore.

Dwayne Bravo is the only player in T20 cricket who has picked up 400-plus wickets. He is the only all-rounder in IPL history who has amassed 1000-plus runs and taken 100-plus wickets.

Kane Williamson under the hammer now. SRH and RCB going after the Kiwi captain. Base p rice of Rs 1.5 crore. The bid is at Rs 3 crore now. RCB are out of it now. SRH buy Williamson for Rs 3 crore. Leaving it for using RTM would have inflated the price.

Kane Williamson is one of the four New Zealand players to have scored 1,000-plus runs in T20Is. He has amassed 411 runs from 15 IPL matches at an average of 31.62. He can be the perfect option for a team which is looking for a No.3 batsman who can play till the end. He is the No.7 ranked T20I batsman.

Joe Root under the hammer. No takers for now.

Joe Root is taking part for the first time in IPL auction. He is No.9 ranked T20I batsman currently. He has the technique and ability to score runs under any conditions consistently. He has amassed 1325 from 57 T20 matches at a strike rate of 125.59.

Yuvraj Singh is the last marquee player to go under the hammer. Base price of Rs 2 crore. KXIP open the bid. Yuvraj taken at base price of Rs 2 crore by KXIP. SRH decide against using the RTM.

Yuvraj Singh holds the record of hitting the fastest fifty (12 balls) in a T20 match. He achieved the feat against England in a T20I at Durban in 2007. Only Rohit Sharma (279) and Suresh Raina (276) have hit more sixes than him among Indians in T20 cricket. Yuvraj Singh has hit 251 sixes from 215 T20 matches.

Well the biggest surprise at the end of Round Two is Gautam Gambhir going for a throwaway 2.8 Cr. He returns to his hometown and to his first franchise, and Delhi Daredevils may have got their captain. KKR didn't go for him, not even for a very tempting RTM. Clearly, they want a new skipper. Another big surprise is Yuvraj Singh. He returns to Punjab at his base price. His non-performance for two years after going for 14cr and 16 Cr has clearly gone against him.

RCB hasn't picked up a single player. Even their bidding is very low key. Looks like they have set their sights on certain players and are saving the money chest for them. Would be interesting to see who they'd be. In the past RCB's bowling let them down. May be they are waiting for the bowlers lot to come under the hammer.

Right then. Back for the third round. This is for capped batsmen. Karun Nair under the hammer. KXIP start with Rs 50 lakh. RR giving KXIP a tough fight. Rs 2 crore now the bid... Rs 3 crore... Rs 4 crore... Rs 5 crore. The fight is getting more and more intense for Nair - a very dependable batsman. Finally! Nair offered Rs 5.6 crore by KXIP. DD won't use the RTM. Karun Nair sold to KXIP for Rs 5.6 crore.

Karun Nair scored 379 runs at a strike rate of 173.85 in the recently concluded Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy which was the third most by any player. He is the only other player than Unmukt Chand to have scored more than one century in the history of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. However, in the last season of IPL, he scored 281 runs from 14 matches at an average of 21.62.

KL Rahul comes in. A real slugfest between RR and MI. Base price of Rs 2 crore. The bid is at Rs 6 crore. RR offers Rs 6 crore. MI back out. New bidder! SRH come in with Rs 6.2 crore. KXip come in at Rs 6.4 crore. Madley seemed to have had hit his hammer. The bid is still open. The bid is with the hammer he says. Rs 10 crore. Big bucks those! Rs 11 crore now from KXIP. KL Rahul sold to KXIP for Rs 11 crore. No use of RTM from RCB.

Lokesh Rahul has been regularly part of India’s squad in all the three formats since last one year. He was the third highest scorer for RCB in IPL 2016 by scoring 397 runs at an average of 44.11 and a strike rate of 146.49. He is one of the three Indian players to have scored a century in T20Is.

Rahul's fellow opener Murali Vijay the next player to go under the hammer. UNSOLD for now!

Murali Vijay’s batting strike rate of 123.39 in IPL is the third lowest among players who have scored atleast 2500 runs in the history of the tournament. Moreover, Murali Vijay has last played a T20 match in February, 2017.

KXIP have a nice ring of Indian players in their kitty. Besides retained player Axar Patel they have added Karun Nair, KL Rahul, Yuvraj Singh and Ashwin. A good mix of batsmen and bowlers.

David Miller now. A massive T20 player. No bids yet. There comes the opening bid from MI. Base price of Rs 1.5 crore. Delhi come in at Rs 1.6 crore. Rs 2.2 crore now. Mumbai are out. SRH come in at Rs 2.4 crore. SRH back out at Rs 3 crore. The bid is with MI. KXIP can use RTM for Miller and they do at Rs 3 crore.

David Miller holds the record of scoring the fastest century in T20 cricket. He hit a century against Bangladesh in just 35 balls at Potchefstroom in 2017/18. However, he has scored only 161 and 83 runs in the last two seasons of IPL respectively.

Well, Dean Jones tells me he is sad for Indian players not going for much. Names Rahane and Yuvraj in particular, and also believes Delhi may have got their captain in Gambhir. Would be interesting to see Gambhir and Ponting working together!

Aaron Finch in focus now. RR and KXIP into the fray on Finch. A maverick T20 player is the big Australian. Rs 2.6 crore now from a base price of Rs 1.5 crore. RR are out. DD come in at Rs 2.8 crore. RR back in at Rs 4.8 crore. Rs 5 crore now is the bid. Rs 6 crore, say RR. KXIP come back at Rs 6.2 crore. RR think hard and back out. Finch sold to KXIP for Rs 6.2 crore.

Aaron Finch is currently No.2 ranked in batsman in ICC T20I rankings. He is one of three Australian players to have scored 1000-plus runs in T20Is. He holds the record of scoring most runs in a T20I match. He scored 156 runs against England at Southampton in 2013.

The gladiator Brendon McCullum next up. Base price of Rs 2 crore. RR and RCB fighting it out. RCB have been a bit silent so far in these auctions. Rs 3 crore the bid now from RR. Delhi come in at Rs 3.4 crore. RCB come back with Rs 3.6 crore. Lot of discussions on the RCB and Delhi tables. Delhi back out. McCullum sold to RCB for Rs 3.6 crore.

Brendon McCullum is the highest run-scorer in T20Is. He scored 2140 runs from 71 matches at a strike rate of 136.21. He has hit 426 sixes in T20 cricket which I the third most by any player. He can be used a captain if any team is looking for and he has the experience of playing in 103 IPL matches. In the ongoing BBL tournament, he has scored 243 runs from nine matches at a strike rate of 139.65.

England's Jason Roy under the hammer. Delhi open the bid for Rs 1.5 crore. Sold at base price.

So Bangalore haven't retained KL Rahul, and he has gone for a whopping 11cr, the highest among Indians. Smart leave there by RCB, since they really needed to have a lighter top order. But they have let go of both Gayle and Rahul now. But Brendon McCullum as an opener for 3.6cr is awesome for Bangalore. He will open with Kohli now. Wow!

Jason Roy’s batting strike rate of 106.80 in ODIs in last two years is the third highest among players who have scored minimum 1000 runs. However, in IPL 2017, he scored only 59 runs from three matches while playing for Gujarat Lions at an average of 29.50.

Chris Lynn' s name called out. A genuine match-winner! Base price of Rs 2 crore. MI and RR are really going after him. Remember KKR can't use RTM for him. Base price of Rs 2 crore. MI are out. KKR come in. Rs 5.6 crore now the bid and it is with KKR. Delhi come in at Rs 5.8 crore. Real battle between DD and KKR now. Rs 7 crore offered by DD. Both franchises going whole hog after Lynn. Rs 8 crore and the bid is with KKR. The DD think tank in a huddle. So is the KKR table. DD back out. RCB come in. Rs 9 crore now. KKR not ready to give up. Rs 9.4 crore... Rs 9.6 crore. RCB are out. Lynn sold to KKR for Rs 9.6 crore. A massive purchase.

Amazing price for Chris Lyn. Rs 9.6 crores paid by KKR. He was out of the game for close to 2 years through a shoulder injury. Reputed to be a monstrous striker.

Chris Lynn is known for hitting sixes at his will in world cricket. He is the only player who has hit 100 sixes in Big Bash League. In IPL 2017, he scored 295 runs at a strike rate of 179.88 while playing for Kolkata Knight Riders.

Hashim Amla up next. He was in fine form for KXIP last year, scoring hundreds after hundreds. Base price of Rs 1.5 crore. But no takers for now surprisingly.

Manish Pandey 's name called out. Base price of Rs 1 crore. Stiff fight between KXIP and CSK. MI come in at Rs 4.8 crore. It's KXIP vs MI now. Rs 6 crore the bid now. KXIP are going after almost everybody in this auctions. RCB come in now. The bid rises to Rs 7 crore. RCN bids Rs 8 crore. KXIP not ready to relent. They offer Rs 8.2 crore. RCB back out. SRH enter the fray with Rs 8.4 crore. Rs 9.6 crore bid by SRH. Preity Zinta at the KXIP table is very expessive. The bid touches Rs 10 crore. KXIP enter back, but back out at Rs 11 crore. SRH offer Rs 11 crore. KKR have the RTM option. Big discussion at the KKR table. They won't do it. Too costly, may be. Pandey goes to SRH for Rs 11 crore.

Hashim Amla was the only player to score two centuries in the last season of IPL. He scored 420 runs at a strike rate of 145.83 which was the most by any Kings XI Punjab player. He remained unsold so he can bought later in the auction though.

Preview: Ben Stokes, who went for a record $2.16m to Rising Pune Supergiant last year, is among the top 16 players and will carry a starting price of $312,500 when bidding starts Saturday in Bangalore.

The strong, aggressive all-rounder totted up 316 runs in 12 matches for Pune last year, along with 12 wickets, justifying his hefty price tag – which was a record for a foreign player.

Stokes, 26, has been cleared by the England and Wales Cricket Board to play in the IPL despite facing charges of affray, following a nightclub incident which saw him suspended during the Ashes Test series.

Franchises have an option to release a player midway or give him leave during the tournament, which could give them flexibility if Stokes is absent because of the court case.

Delhi Daredevils CEO Hemant Dua told AFP that Stokes' legal advisors have also said he will be available for the April 4-May 31 tournament. His first court appearance is on 13 February.

"He is an invaluable asset and a prize pick, there is no debate about that. On his day he can knock it out of the park," Dua said.

"Yes, he has got a legal case announced against him, so he has to go through that. But his legal advisors have said he is available and there wouldn't be any problem for him.

"But again you are not just buying him for this year you are looking at the next year or longer. So all those things put together the teams will weigh in to get him."

Hot topic at Test

England Test skipper Joe Root, West Indies batsman Chris Gayle and South Africa captain Faf du Plessis will also be the subject of intense bidding for the world's most popular Twenty20 league.

India captain Virat Kohli has already pocketed a record $2.7 million after Royal Challengers Bangalore opted to retain their star batsman.

Australian batsmen Steve Smith and David Warner were also retained by their teams for $1.9 million each, making them the highest-paid foreigners so far this year.

But the numbers could skyrocket in the auction for the IPL's 11th edition, after the wage cap was increased by 20 percent to a total of $12 million per team.

"The eight franchises have given us an indication of what their core would be with their player retentions," IPL chairman Rajeev Shukla said.

There is also a unique feature called right to match (RTM) on offer for teams that wish to get back their players from the previous season who they could not retain.

Gayle, who was not retained by Bangalore, could still return to the franchise with the new 'right to match' rule, which states that teams can retain players by equalling the final bid.

Du Plessis, who is leading South Africa in the third Test against India, said players had been told not to discuss the auction during play.

"The IPL plays a big part in all of our lives. For the management and myself it's important to keep the focus and the energy driving towards the Test match," Du Plessis said ahead of the match in Johannesburg.

"At the end of the day's play, if you want to talk about the auction for a bit, you can do it."