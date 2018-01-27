Quinton de Kock comes up next. Base price of Rs 2 crore. The franchises are looking wary. No bids still. There come RCB with the opening bid. MI enter the fray. Some action now between MI and RCB. The franchises are thinking on... RCB have asked for time. They come up with Rs 2.8 crore. MI back out. De Kock offered Rs 2.8 crore by RCB. DD have the option to use RTM. They decide against it. De Kock goes to RCB for Rs 2.8 crore.

Quinton de Kock scored 1634 runs in international cricket in 2017 which was the most among all the wicket-keepers.

Parthiv Patel was the highest run-getter for Mumbai Indians in IPL - 2017 as he scored 395 runs at a strike rate of 134.81. He is certainly unlucky today.

Wriddhiman Saha next up. KKR open the bidding at Rs 1 crore. SRH come in. Rs 2 crore say KKR. Rs 2.2 crore, say SRH. Rs 3 crore offered by SRH. KKR relent. New bidder! MI enter at Rs 3.2 crore. SRH are not ready to give up. Rs 5 crore now the bid. Saha sold for Rs 5 crore by SRH. No RTM used by KXIP.

Wriddhiman Saha scored 233 runs at a strike rate of 124.60 in IPL - 2017 which was below par his standards. However, he is currently India's No.1 wicket-keeper in Tests and that's why he got the big amount.

Dinesh Karthik . CSK open the bidding at Rs 2 crore. KKR come in. Rs 3.8 crore offered by KKR. Rs 4 crore offered by MI. Bit of a fight between KKR and MI. Rs 5 crore now... Rs 6 crore. MI exit at Rs 6.2 crore. New bidder at Rs 6.4 crore. It is RR. Rs 7 crore. KKR have bid for Rs 7.4 crore. RR have asked for time. They are out. Karthik goes to KKR for Rs 7.4 crore.

Dinesh Karthik has scored 2620 runs in IPL history as a wicket-keeper which is the third most by any keeper. He has claimed 106 dismissals which is the most by any wicket-keeper in IPL history.

Naman Ojha had a pretty poor IPL in 2017. He amassed 79 runs from 14 matches at an average of 19.75

Robin Uthappa. MI open the bid at Rs 2 crore. RR come in at Rs 2.2 crore. Rs 5 crore from RR. But MI are not giving up. RR are out. The bid is with MI at Rs 6.4 crore. Uthappa offered Rs 6.4 crore by MI. KKR use RTM. Uthappa sold to KKR for Rs 6.4 crore.

Robin Uthappa has hit 18 fifty-plus scores in IPL history as a wicket-keeper which is the most by any wicket-keeper. He is the only wicket-keeper other than MS Dhoni who has scored 3000-plus runs in IPL.

So Dinesh Karthik continues his trend of being picked for high prices. Sold for 7.4 Cr to KKR. His Syed Mushtaq Ali form surely been noticed by the franchises.

Sanju Samson . RR start off at Rs 1 crore. MI interested too. Rs 3 crore is the bid now... Rs 5 crore... Rs 6 crore. The fight is getting hotter. The bid is with RR at Rs 7.6 crore. MI are out, but are back in at Rs 7.8 crore. RR offer Rs Rs 8 lakh. DD don’t use RTM. RR take Samson for Rs 8 crore.

Sanju Samson scored 627 runs at an average of 52.25 in Ranji Trophy 2017/18 while he scored 386 runs in IPL 2017 at a strike rate of 141.39 with a century.

Kolkata Knight Riders have spent 53.8 crores to buy six players and now they have only 26.2 crores remaining to form their remaining squad.

Ambati Rayudu under the hammer at Rs 50 lakh. No bids yet. MI open the bidding. DD come in with Rs 55 lakh. Rs 1 crore now. Rs 1.2 crore bid by MI. DD are out. CSK come in at Rs 1.3 crore. MI exit. The bid is with CSK for Rs 1.5 crore. RR come in. Rs 2 crore.. RR are the bidders. CSK are out, but come back at Rs 2.2 crore. RR call for time. They won’t go any further. Rayudu goes to CSK for Rs 2.2 crore.

Kolkata Knight Riders have spent 53.8 crores to buy six players and now they have only 26.2 crores remaining to form their remaining squad.

Wicket-keepers have gone for a good sum. Including the part-timers or T20 specialists. Some puzzle though. RCB have 3 players who can keep. All foreigners, Quinton de Kock, de Villiers and McCullum; KKR have two, Dinesh Karthik & Robin Uthappa. CSK too have Kedar Kadhav and Ambati Rayudu as cover for MS Dhoni.

Ambati Rayudu has scored 2416 runs in IPL which is the second most by any Mumbai Indians player. However, he will play for Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2018.

Jos Buttler’ s name comes up. The last name in this set. Base price of Rs 1.5 crore. MI open the bidding. RR come into the fray. Rs 3 crore now the bid. Rises to Rs 4 crore. RR bid at Rs 4.4 crore. MI exit. They don’t use RTM too. Buttler taken by RR for Rs 4.4 crore.

We move straight to the next round. Fast bowlers under the hammer.

Jos Buttler's strike rate of 148.80 in T20 cricket is the highest among all the wicket-keepers who have scored atleast 2500 runs.

Mustafizur Rahman is the first name. Base price of Rs 1 crore. DD open the bidding. MI come in at Rs 1.1 crore. MI offer Rs 2.2 crore. SRH have the RTM option. They don’t use it. Rahman taken by MI for Rs 2.2 crore.

So Mumbai haven't picked a wicketkeeper. They have not retained Jos Buttler; they might use it for Krunal Pandya later. I think they will pick Parthiv Patel when he returns to the pool tomorrow.

Dinesh Karthik has played for following teams in IPL. 2008-10 - Delhi Daredevils 2011 - Kings XI Punjab 2012-13 - Mumbai Indians 2014 - Delhi Daredevils 2015 - Royal Challengers Bangalore 2016-17 - Gujarat Lions He will now play for Kolkata Knight Riders and can become their captain.

Mustafizur Rahman has taken 57 wickets in the last two years in international cricket which is the second most by any Bangladeshi bowler.

Pat Cummins at Rs 2 crore. CSK open the bidding. MI enter the fray. MI offer Rs 5.4 crore. CSK asked for time. MI take Cummins at Rs 5.4 crore. DD won’t use RTM.

How the wicket-keepers fared: Parthiv Patel g oes unsold Quinton de Kock is sold to Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs 2.80 Cr Wriddhiman Saha is sold to Sun Risers Hyderabad for Rs 5 Cr Johnny Bairstow goes unsold Dinesh Karthik is sold to Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 7.40 Cr Naman Ojha goes unsold Robin Uthappa is sold to Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 6.40 Cr Sanju Samson is sold to Rajasthan Royals for Rs 8 Cr Ambati Rayudu is sold to Chennai Super Kings for Rs 2.2 Cr Sam Billings goes unsold Jos Butler is sold to Rajasthan Royals for Rs 4.4 Cr

Pat Cummins has taken 81 wickets from 69 T20s at a strike rate of 19.3 and he can hit the ball long way as his strike rate of 122.22 suggests. He took 15 wickets from 12 matches in IPL 2017 which was the most by any Delhi Daredevils bowler.

Umesh Yadav under the hammer. Base price Rs 1 crore. DD open the bidding. KXIP fighting it out. RR come in at Rs 3.2 crore. The bid is now Rs 4 crore. The bid is with Delhi. RCB come in at Rs 4.2 crore. DD thinking about it and back out. KKR have the option to use RTM. They are thinking hard on this. No, they won’t be retaining Umesh Yadav. Umesh goes to RCB for Rs 4.2 crore.

Umesh Yadav took 17 wickets in IPL - 2017 which was the joint most among Kolkata Knight Riders bowlers. He has taken 91 wickets from 94 matches at an economy rate of 8.4 in IPL.

Ishant Sharma in focus. There were no takers for him in the auction at Rs 2 crore. He has reduced his base price to Rs 75 lakh. But still no takers. UNSOLD once again.

Mohammed Shami at Rs 1 crore. RCB open the bidding. SRH come in. SRH bid Rs 2.2 crore. RCB out of it. DD enter the fray. Rs 3 crore now is the bid. It is with SRH. DD can use the RTM. They will indeed use the RTM. Shami sold to DD for Rs 3 crore.

Mitchell McClenaghan in focus next up. Base price of Rs 1 crore. Did well for MI last year. But no takers this time as of now. UNSOLD.

So that's the second consecutive season when Ishant Sharma has gone unsold. He brought down his base price from 2 Cr to 75 lakh this year, but that's clearly not enough. Also, Mustafizur Rehman at 2.2 Cr is a great deal for MI. He knows the conditions and can be quite creative.

Mohammed Shami's bowling strike rate of 34.72 in IPL is the fourth worst for any bowler in IPL history. (Min. 15 wickets taken).

Kagiso Rabada for Rs 1.5 crore. CSK and RR fighting it out for the crafty South African paceman. CSK bid Rs 4.2 crore. RR exit. But DD exercise the RTM option. Rabada sold to DD for Rs 4.2 crore

Kagiso Rabada was the only bowler to take more than 70 wickets in international cricket in 2017. He is currently No.2 ranked bowler in Test cricket.

Kagiso Rabada breaking the trend of foreign fast bowlers in this lot not going for big money. He was purchased for Rs 4.2 crore, but retained by Delhi Daredevils.

Mitchell McClenaghan was the second highest taker for Mumbai Indians with 19 wickets in IPL 2017 and he now remained unsold. Interestingly, he was the highest wicket-taker for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2016 with 17 wickets.

Lasith Malinga , an IPL veteran and one of its greatest achievers. Base price of Rs 1 crore. No bids so far! MASSIVE SURPRISE! MALINGA UNSOLD! How the mighty have fallen. And it also goes to show that the IPL auctions are governed only and solely by hard-nosed profit-motive.

Lasith Malinga is the only bowler to take 150-plus wickets in the history of IPL. He has taken 331 wickets in T20 cricket from 248 matches which is the second most by any bowler.

A five-minute break. The spinners will be in focus next and the big attraction there will be Rashid Khan.

Delhi Daredevils have retained their pace attack: Shami and Rabada for a combined tally of 7.2 Cr. Smart retentions. Both are quick through the air, which means Kotla's slow track may not be much of an issue with them. Malinga going unsold was expected; poor fitness and dwindling skills. MI fans may not be too amused though.

SRH take him by using RTM for Rs 5.2 crore.

The first player to go under the auction is Shikhar Dhawan. KXIP start with Rs 2 crore. RR into the mix. Tug of war between KXIP and RR. Rs 4 lakh the price now. RTM available for SRH. MI in with Rs 420 lakh. Three-pronged contest. MI back out at Rs 500 lakh. Dhawan offered to KXIP at Rs 5.20 crore.

Ashwin is the next player under the hammer. KXIP and CSK fighting it out. RR into the mix. Real tug of war between KXIP and RR. Rs 6.4 crore now the price. Rs 7.20 crore now. RR out of the bidding.

DD offer Rs 5.4 crore. But MI use the RTM. MI take Pollard for Rs 5.4 crore.

Pollard the next player in for the auction. KXIP into the mix again. MI the contenders. KXIP are really going at it aggressively in the opening stages. Delhi into the fray now at Rs 4.2 crore. Rs 5.4 crore now the bid. KXIP are out.

Right then. Time for Chris Gayle to go under the hammer. Surprise surprise! No bids.

Ben Stokes comes up for auction. An intense fight between CSK and KXIP. KKR come in now. KXIP still in. The bid touches Rs 10 crore. Rs 12 crore. KKR are out. RR enter at Rs 12.5 crore.

Rahane gets Rs 4 crore from KXIP. RR use RTM. Rahane goes to RR for Rs 4 crore.

Ajinkya Rahane under the hammer. KXIP into the fray. MI comes in. MI back out.

Mitchell Starc up for auction . KXIP again start aggressively. KKR come in. Rs 7 crore now... Rs 8 crore... Rs 9 crore... KXIP out at Rs 9.4 crore.

Harbhajan sold at base price of Rs 2 crore to CSK . MI think about it, but don't use the RTM.

Shakib Al Hasan under the hammer. SRH and RR fighting it out. No KKR. That's surprising. Base price of Rs 1 crore.

DD offer Rs 9 crore for Maxwell. Will KXIP use the RTM? A big conference going on in the Punjab table. They decide against it. Maxwell sold to DD at Rs 9 crore.

Next up... Glenn Maxwell . SRH and RR fighting it out. Base price of Rs 2 crore. The bid is Rs 5 crore now. Rs 6 core. Simultaneous bids... RCB come in. Delhi come in at Rs 7 crore. SRH and DD into bit of a slugfest and might as well. Maxwell can turn a game on its head. A big impact player. Rs 8 crore now is the bid from SRH. DD reply with Rs 8.2 crore. SRH think tank in a deep conversation. SRH bid Rs 8.4 crore, DD come straight back at Rs 8.6 crore. Rs 9 crore bid Delhi. Tom Moody is on the phone at the SRH table. They are out.

KXIP offer Rs 6.4 crore. CSK have the option to use the RTM. They do. Preity Zinta at the KXIP table looks resigned to fate!

Bidding for Dwayne Bravo now. KXIP and MI fighting it out. An ding dong battle. Rs 5 crore bid now from a base price of Rs 2 crore. Mumbai are really going after the brilliant West Indies all-rounder. MI are out.

SRH buy Williamson for Rs 3 crore. Leaving it for using RTM would have inflated the price.

Kane Williamson under the hammer now. SRH and RCB going after the Kiwi captain. Base p rice of Rs 1.5 crore. The bid is at Rs 3 crore now. RCB are out of it now.

Joe Root under the hammer. No takers for now.

Yuvraj taken at base price of Rs 2 crore by KXIP. SRH decide against using the RTM.

Yuvraj Singh is the last marquee player to go under the hammer. Base price of Rs 2 crore. KXIP open the bid.

KL Rahul sold to KXIP for Rs 11 crore. No use of RTM from RCB.

KL Rahul comes in. A real slugfest between RR and MI. Base price of Rs 2 crore. The bid is at Rs 6 crore. RR offers Rs 6 crore. MI back out. New bidder! SRH come in with Rs 6.2 crore. KXip come in at Rs 6.4 crore. Madley seemed to have had hit his hammer. The bid is still open. The bid is with the hammer he says. Rs 10 crore. Big bucks those! Rs 11 crore now from KXIP.

KXIP can use RTM for Miller and they do at Rs 3 crore.

David Miller now. A massive T20 player. No bids yet. There comes the opening bid from MI. Base price of Rs 1.5 crore. Delhi come in at Rs 1.6 crore. Rs 2.2 crore now. Mumbai are out. SRH come in at Rs 2.4 crore. SRH back out at Rs 3 crore. The bid is with MI.

The gladiator Brendon McCullum next up. Base price of Rs 2 crore. RR and RCB fighting it out. RCB have been a bit silent so far in these auctions. Rs 3 crore the bid now from RR. Delhi come in at Rs 3.4 crore. RCB come back with Rs 3.6 crore. Lot of discussions on the RCB and Delhi tables. Delhi back out.

Chris Lynn' s name called out. A genuine match-winner! Base price of Rs 2 crore. MI and RR are really going after him. Remember KKR can't use RTM for him. Base price of Rs 2 crore. MI are out. KKR come in. Rs 5.6 crore now the bid and it is with KKR. Delhi come in at Rs 5.8 crore. Real battle between DD and KKR now. Rs 7 crore offered by DD. Both franchises going whole hog after Lynn. Rs 8 crore and the bid is with KKR. The DD think tank in a huddle. So is the KKR table. DD back out. RCB come in. Rs 9 crore now. KKR not ready to give up. Rs 9.4 crore... Rs 9.6 crore. RCB are out.

SRH offer Rs 11 crore. KKR have the RTM option. Big discussion at the KKR table. They won't do it. Too costly, may be.

Manish Pandey 's name called out. Base price of Rs 1 crore. Stiff fight between KXIP and CSK. MI come in at Rs 4.8 crore. It's KXIP vs MI now. Rs 6 crore the bid now. KXIP are going after almost everybody in this auctions. RCB come in now. The bid rises to Rs 7 crore. RCN bids Rs 8 crore. KXIP not ready to relent. They offer Rs 8.2 crore. RCB back out. SRH enter the fray with Rs 8.4 crore. Rs 9.6 crore bid by SRH. Preity Zinta at the KXIP table is very expessive. The bid touches Rs 10 crore. KXIP enter back, but back out at Rs 11 crore.

Ishant Sharma in focus. There were no takers for him in the auction at Rs 2 crore. He has reduced his base price to Rs 75 lakh. But still no takers. UNSOLD once again.

MALINGA UNSOLD! How the mighty have fallen. And it also goes to show that the IPL auctions are governed only and solely by hard-nosed profit-motive.

Lasith Malinga , an IPL veteran and one of its greatest achievers. Base price of Rs 1 crore. No bids so far! MASSIVE SURPRISE!

IPL Auction, 2018, Latest update: Ambati Rayudu under the hammer at Rs 50 lakh. No bids yet. MI open the bidding. DD come in with Rs 55 lakh. Rs 1 crore now. Rs 1.2 crore bid by MI. DD are out. CSK come in at Rs 1.3 crore. MI exit. The bid is with CSK for Rs 1.5 crore. RR come in. Rs 2 crore.. RR are the bidders. CSK are out, but come back at Rs 2.2 crore. RR call for time. They won’t go any further.

Rayudu goes to CSK for Rs 2.2 crore.

Preview: Ben Stokes, who went for a record $2.16m to Rising Pune Supergiant last year, is among the top 16 players and will carry a starting price of $312,500 when bidding starts Saturday in Bangalore.

The strong, aggressive all-rounder totted up 316 runs in 12 matches for Pune last year, along with 12 wickets, justifying his hefty price tag – which was a record for a foreign player.

Stokes, 26, has been cleared by the England and Wales Cricket Board to play in the IPL despite facing charges of affray, following a nightclub incident which saw him suspended during the Ashes Test series.

Franchises have an option to release a player midway or give him leave during the tournament, which could give them flexibility if Stokes is absent because of the court case.

Delhi Daredevils CEO Hemant Dua told AFP that Stokes' legal advisors have also said he will be available for the April 4-May 31 tournament. His first court appearance is on 13 February.

"He is an invaluable asset and a prize pick, there is no debate about that. On his day he can knock it out of the park," Dua said.

"Yes, he has got a legal case announced against him, so he has to go through that. But his legal advisors have said he is available and there wouldn't be any problem for him.

"But again you are not just buying him for this year you are looking at the next year or longer. So all those things put together the teams will weigh in to get him."

Hot topic at Test

England Test skipper Joe Root, West Indies batsman Chris Gayle and South Africa captain Faf du Plessis will also be the subject of intense bidding for the world's most popular Twenty20 league.

India captain Virat Kohli has already pocketed a record $2.7 million after Royal Challengers Bangalore opted to retain their star batsman.

Australian batsmen Steve Smith and David Warner were also retained by their teams for $1.9 million each, making them the highest-paid foreigners so far this year.

But the numbers could skyrocket in the auction for the IPL's 11th edition, after the wage cap was increased by 20 percent to a total of $12 million per team.

"The eight franchises have given us an indication of what their core would be with their player retentions," IPL chairman Rajeev Shukla said.

There is also a unique feature called right to match (RTM) on offer for teams that wish to get back their players from the previous season who they could not retain.

Gayle, who was not retained by Bangalore, could still return to the franchise with the new 'right to match' rule, which states that teams can retain players by equalling the final bid.

Du Plessis, who is leading South Africa in the third Test against India, said players had been told not to discuss the auction during play.

"The IPL plays a big part in all of our lives. For the management and myself it's important to keep the focus and the energy driving towards the Test match," Du Plessis said ahead of the match in Johannesburg.

"At the end of the day's play, if you want to talk about the auction for a bit, you can do it."