Iqbal Abdullah under the hammer for Rs 30 lakh. No bids. UNSOLD.

Shivil Kaushik, the spinner with an awkward action next up. Base price of Rs 20 lakh. UNSOLD.

M Ashwin the last to be auctioned in this category. Rs 20 lakh is the base price. KXIP open the bidding. RCB join in. Rs 1 crore and more... KXIP out at Rs 2.2 crore. SOLD to RCB for Rs 2.2 crore.

Murugan Ashwin took seven wickets in IPL 2016 while playing for Rising Pune Supergiant. He took five wickets in the recently concluded Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Moving quickly to the next set. This is for capped batsmen. We start with the hard-hitting West Indian Evin Lewis . Mumbai open the bid at Rs 1.5 crore. SRH join in. Rs 3.4 crore the bid now... Big discussions on the SRH tables. They are on the phone. They have asked for time. Huge conference going on at the SRH table and they bid Rs 3.6 crore. Mumbai come straight back with a higher bid. SRH back out. Sold to MI for Rs 3.8 crore.

Evin Lewis is one of the five players in T20Is to have scored more than one century. His career strike rate in T20 cricket is 146.06 from 84 matches.

Saurabh Tiwary at Rs 50 lakh. MI open the bidding. KXIP come in after thinking about it long and hard. Rs 80 lakh. The franchises have to be very smart with their purchases now. The purses are thinning out progressively. KXIP out at Rs 80 lakh. MI take Tiwary for Rs 80 lakh.

Saurabh Tiwary had an IPL strike rate of 119.59 and he can be an asset in the middle-order for any team given the fact that he can play both the spinners and pacers well.

Alex Hales , the England batsman up next. Rs 1 crore is his base price. No bidders still. And that's how it is. UNSOLD at this stage.

Big-hitting Eoin Morgan up next. Could have easily qualified as a marquee player. No bids still. The England T20I captain remains UNSOLD . massive, massive surprise. Probably money was a big constraint.

Teams need to pick more Indian batsmen and slog overs specialist bowlers from anywhere. Those lots are expected to come up in the morning session and will see some hectic buying. Not too much demand for England batsmen.

Shaun Marsh up next at Rs 1.5 crore. UNSOLD too.

Alex Hales is the second highest run-scorer for England in T20Is. He is the No.8 ranked batsman in T20I rankings. Chennai Super Kings could have gone for him given the fact that they need an explosive opener.

Eoin Morgan has scored 1576 runs in T20Is at a strike rate of 130.46 which is the most by any England player. However, in IPL 2017, he amassed only 65 runs from four matches at an average of 16.25.

Lendl Simmons to go under the hammer for Rs 1.5 crore. No takers.

Mandeep Singh at Rs 50 lakh. DD and KXIP interested. RCB come in at Rs 90 lakh. Sold to RCB for Rs 1.4 crore.

Travis Head under the hammer for Rs 1.5 crore. No bids. UNSOLD.

Rajasthan Royals almost have their fill of overseas players. They now need quite a few Indian cricketers to make the team. They need pacemen, spinners and batsmen. Thus their frenzy in the auction and paying top dollar for Goutham.

Shaun Marsh is one of the four overseas player to have scored more than 20 fifty-plus scores in IPL. He was the winner of Orange Cap in the inaugural edition of IPL as he scored 616 runs at an average of 68.44. He is unlucky not to have an IPL team.

Colin Ingram from South Africa. Base price of Rs 2 crore. Too costly, one feels. No bidders. Not surprising. If Morgan is not taken, what chance does Ingram have?

Mandeep Singh's batting average of 20.22 in IPL is the lowest among all the batsmen who have atleast scored 1000 runs.

RCB desperate to get some Indian batsmen. They have just Kohli and now Mandeep. Rest of their picks are overseas cricketers and emerging fast bowlers. They will go aggressive on Indian batsmen.

Manoj Tiwary up next. KXIP and SRH interested. Sold to KXIP for Rs 1 crore.

Another round over. On to the third round now. This is for capped all-rounders.

Manoj Tiwary took 13 wickets in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy which was the joint fifth most by any bowler. He was the fourth highest run-getter for RPS last year, He played some useful cameos in the lower middle-order and it's a good buy for Kings XI Punjab.

First up is Washington Sundar for Rs 1.5 crore. KXIP, RCB and MI interested. KXIP move out, but come back again. Rs 2.6 crore now... Rs 3 crore now. Sold to RCB at Rs 3.2 crore.

Washington Sundar's economy rate was 6.56 in powerplay overs in IPL 2017. He is the youngest player to represent India in T20Is.

Pawan Negi under the hammer now. Base price of Rs 50 lakh. One remembers, he was bought for a massive Rs 8.5 crore by DD in the 2016 auction. Didn't live up to the expectations though. DD and MI interested this time around. Rs 1 crore now. MI offer Rs 1 crore. RCB use their RTM card. Negi sold to RCB for Rs 1 crore.

Pawan Negi was the only player other than Axar Patel to have scored 100-plus runs and taken 15-plus wickets in the previous edition of IPL.

Dan Christian next to be auctioned. KKR open the bid at Rs 1 crore. DD come in with Rs 1.1 crore. KKR out at Rs 1.5 crore. Sold to DD for Rs 1.5 crore.

Jayant Yadav's name called out next. DD begin the bidding at Rs 50 lakh. He had played for DD earlier. Sold to DD at Rs 50 lakh.

Daniel Christian is an experienced player in T20s as he has amassed 3000-plus runs and taken 150-plus wickets in T20 cricket.

SunRisers Hyderabad are pretty silent today. They did all their purchases yesterday and already have a 16-member team. They might need a couple of Indian spinners. But looks like they have someone in mind and haven't joined the bidding war so far.

Gurkeerat Singh now. KKR and DD after him. Base price of Rs 50 lakh. KKR are out at Rs 75 lakh. DD offer Rs 75 lakh. KXIP have the option to use their RTM card. They don't. Sold to DD for Rs 75 lakh.

Corey Anderson from New Zealand. Very handy all-rounder and superb fielder. Base price of Rs 2 crore. But no takers .

Moises Henriques with a base price of Rs 1.5 crore. A top player for SRH last year. UNSOLD.

Corey Anderson last played a T20 match in July, 2017 and his base price was too high and may be that's why he remain unsold.

Ben Cutting i n at Rs 1 crore. SRH and KXIP fighting it out. KXIP out at Rs 1.8 crore. MI enter at Rs 1.9 crore. SRH move out. SRH back in at Rs 2 crore. SRH go out now. Sold to MI for Rs 2.2 crore.

Mohmmad Nabi under the hammer at Rs 50 lakh. Another success story of IPL 2017. SRH and KKR interested. Rs 1 crore now. KKR move out. Sold to SRH at Rs 1 crore.

Ben Cutting's strike rate in T20 cricket is 155.58 which is the third highest by any Australian player in T20 cricket. (Min.1000 runs scored)

Delhi and Mumbai have been really active this morning as they rush to fill in the slots. Both have picked 4 players apiece, much like RCB.

The last player in this set is Rishi Dhawan. Asking for Rs 50 lakh. No bidders. UNSOLD.

Another round over. The second set of capped pacers will be auctioned now.

Mohammad Nabi's batting career strike rate in T20 cricket is 138.55 while his economy rate is 6.82. He is a valuable addition to SRH once again.

Dhawal Kulkarni i s the first name called out. KKR open the bid at Rs 50 lakh. RCB come in with Rs 55 lakh. KKR out at Rs 75 lakh. RCB offer Rs 75 lakh. RR use their RTM card. Sold to RR for Rs 75 lakh.

Dhawal Kulkarni was the highest wicket-taker for Mumbai in the recently concluded Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. He has taken 76 wickets from 72 matches.

Preview: Debut season winners Rajasthan Royals (RR) secured Stokes for an eye-popping Rs 12.5 crore (almost $2 million). Stokes was the most valuable player at last year's IPL auction as well, when he was bought by Rising Pune Supergiant.

Pandey and Rahul were both sold for Rs 11 crore. Pandey was at the centre of an intense bidding war between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Kings XI Punjab (KXIP).

He eventually went to Hyderabad at 11 times his base price as Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) decided not to exercise the Right to Match (RTM) option.

Rahul started at a low base price of Rs 50 lakh. But a bitter tussle between Punjab and Hyderabad greatly inflated his price before the former took him for a whopping Rs 11 crore.

Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan sprung one of the big surprises at the auction by commanding a price of Rs 9 crore. Kings XI Punjab won the bidding for the 19-year-old, but Sunrisers Hyderabad clinched his services at the last moment by exercising the RTM option.

The Australian trio of Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Starc and Chris Lynn were also sold for hefty prices along with young Indian all-rounder Krunal Pandya, wicketkeeper-batsman Sanju Samson, star off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, Kedar Jadhav and Dinesh Karthick.

Surprisingly, Krunal attracted the second highest price among Indians at the auction after going to Mumbai Indians (MI) for Rs 8.8 crore. The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) won the bid for Krunal before Mumbai decided to scoop him up with the RTM option.

Samson was another surprise with Rajasthan deciding to fork out Rs 8 crore for his services.

With a base price of Rs 1 crore, he was at the centre of considerable interest before the Royals beat off competition from several other teams.

Jadhav got the fourth highest price among the Indians. He was sold to the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for Rs 7.8 crore. He had started at a low base price, but his value quickly escalated as CSK, SRH and RR went for him.

Dinesh Karthick also got a good price. Starting at a base price of Rs 2 crore, he was snapped up by KKR at Rs 7.4 crore.

Earlier, Maxwell started at a base price of Rs 2 crore and sparked a bidding war between Hyderabad, Punjab, Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) before the Delhi Daredevils (DD) made a late bid to snap him up for Rs 9 crore.

Starc was also at the centre of some hot competition between Kolkata Knight Riders and Kings XI Punjab. Kolkata eventually snapped up the Australian pace spearhead for a whopping Rs 9.4 crore.

Chris Lynn of Australia was sold to KKR for Rs 9.6 crore after they saw off challenges from Delhi and Bangalore.

Robin Uthappa was taken by KKR for Rs 6.4 crore with a late bid after strong competition between Mumbai and Rajasthan. Young Indian wicket-keeper Ishan Kishan was bought by Mumbai for Rs 6.2 crore.

KKR took Kuldeep Yadav for Rs 5.8 crore. They sat back as RCB won the bidding battle before deciding to implement the RTM option.

Seasoned leg-spinner Karn Sharma went to CSK for Rs 5 crore.

Young Indian fast bowler Kamlesh Nagarkoti, who has been one of the stars of the ongoing U-19 World Cup, will make his IPL debut for KKR after being sold for Rs 3.2 crore from a base price of Rs 20 lakh.

Punjab were among the front runners at the auction, bagging several high profile players.

They had earlier taken Ashwin for Rs 7.6 crore. The star off-spinner, who had started with a base price of Rs 2 crore, was not retained by Chennai Super Kings ahead of the auction.

Punjab beat off bidding from Chennai and Rajasthan before sealing the deal.

They also took Australian opener Aaron Finch for Rs 6.2 crore after surviving strong challenges from Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore and Kolkata.

Punjab had also initially won the bidding war for Dwayne Bravo who had a base price of Rs 2 crore. The Mohali based franchise initially seemed to have taken the West Indies all-rounder at Rs 6.4 crore, but Chennai exercised their RTM option and snapped up the player at the same price.

The talented Karun Nair started at a low base price of Rs 50 lakh but was sold to Punjab for Rs 5.6 crore after a heated contest.

Punjab then exercised their RTM option on Australia's David Miller after Mumbai had made a bid for Rs 3 crore.

Australian pacer Pat Cummins went to Mumbai for Rs 5.4 crore after starting from a base price of Rs 2 crore. Indian fast bowler Umesh Yadav was sold to RCB for Rs 4.2 crore.

Star South African pacer Kagiso Rabada was taken by Delhi via the RTM option. CSK had won the bidding tussle for the fast bowler at Rs 4.2 crore before the Daredevils whisked him away.

Delhi also bought Indian pacer Mohammed Shami for Rs 3 crore.

The Daredevils also bought veteran leg-spinner Amit Mishra for Rs 4 crore.

Bangalore meanwhile, bought Kiwi veteran Brendon McCullum for Rs 3.6 crore. McCullum's compatriot Kane Williamson started at a base price of Rs 1.5 crore and was bought back by Hyderabad for Rs 3 crore after a short tussle with Bangalore.

Shikhar Dhawan, Kieron Pollard, Ajinkya Rahane and Faf du Plessis were meanwhile brought back by their respective teams using the RTM option.

Veteran off-spinner Harbhajan went to Chennai for his base price of Rs 2 crore as there were no other takers.

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan started at a base price of Rs 1 crore and went for double that amount to Hyderabad after a short tussle with Rajasthan and Kolkata.

Gautam Gambhir went to Delhi for Rs 2.8 crore. The veteran opener had represented KKR for seven years, leading them twice to the title. But the Kolkata based franchise did not use the RTM option, letting the left-hander return to his hometown.

Yuvraj Singh meanwhile, was taken by Punjab at his base price of Rs 2 crore as there were no other bidders.

Among the all-rounders, Yusuf Pathan and Colin Monroe went to Hyderabad and Delhi respectively for identical prices of Rs 1.9 crore. England's Moeen Ali went to RCB for Rs 1.7 crore.

Star Australian all-rounder Shane Watson started at a surprisingly low base prise of Rs 1 crore. He went for Rs 4 crore to Chennai who beat off competition from Rajasthan.

Veteran South Africa star Hashim Amla, the England duo of Joe Root and Johhny Bairstow, the Kiwi trio of Martin Guptill, Tim Southee and Mitchell McClenagan, Australian all-rounder James Faulkner and his compatriot, fast bowler Josh Hazlewood were the biggest names to remain unsold.

Not surprisingly, veteran Sri Lankan fast bowler Lasith Malinga also did not find any takers. The leg-spin duo of Australian Adam Zampa and Samuel Badree of West Indies also went unsold.

Among the Indians, Murali Vijay and Ishant Sharma were the biggest players to remain unsold at base prices of Rs 2 crore and Rs 75 lakh respectively. Wicket-keeper Naman Ojha was also unsold.

With inputs from IANS