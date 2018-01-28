Zahir Khan is a chinaman bowler and currently part of Afghanistan's Under-19 squad.

Chris Jordan at Rs 1 crore. SRH open the bid. Sold to SRH at base price.

JP Duminy is the highest run-getter for South Africa in T20Is with 1700 runs at a strike rate of 123.90

Chris Jordan can be useful lower order batsman as he has a strike rate of 122.24 and he is known for delivering yorkers consistently at the death in T20 cricket.

Varun Aaron is unsold and so is S Aravind.

Mitchell Santner's economy rate of 6.85 in T20 cricket is the second best by any New Zealand bowler in T20 cricket. (Min.1000 balls bowled).

Jason Beherendorff in with a base price of Rs 1 crore. MI and KXIP fight it out. KKR bid Rs 1.2 crore. KKR are out at Rs 1.5 crore. MI come in. Sold to MI for Rs 1.5 crore.

Lockie Ferguson next up with base price of Rs 75 lakh. UNSOLD.

Tymal Mills up next for Rs 1 crore. Was taken by RCB for Rs 12 crore last year. No bids. UNSOLD.

Adam Milne is next. Base price of Rs 75 lakh. No bids for him too.

Barinder Sran is next to be auctioned for Rs 50 lakh. MI open the bid. KXIP enter the fray. Past Rs 1 crore. CSK enter at Rs 1.2 crore. The bid crosses Rs 2 crore. CSK out at Rs 2.2 crore. Sold to KXIP at Rs 2.2 crore.

The accelerated bidding is really moving things along. In 10 minutes the bidding list has moved 50 names and 7 players purchased. Franchises have given list of players they need to see in the auction and only they are coming into the bidding.

Billy Stanlake, the Aussie quick next at Rs 50 lakh. SRH open the bidding. Sold to SRH for Rs 50 lakh.

Barinder Sran has previously played for Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL. However, his economy rate in IPL is slightly on the higher side - 8.75.

Billy Stanlake economy rate of 6.47 in the ongoing season of BBL is the third best among bowlers who have taken atleast 10 wickets.

Andrew Tye , who took a hat-trick last year is next. A master of the knuckle ball. Starting at Rs 1 crore. The fight is between KXIP and KKR. KKR out at Rs 2 crore. CSK jump in the fray. The bid soon crosses Rs 4 crore and Rs 5 crore. A stuff battle between KXIP and CSK. Rs 7 crore now. CSK representatives on the phone andbthey decide to back out. Sold to KXIP for Rs 7.2 crore.

Andrew Tye is the only bowler to take three hat-tricks in T20 cricket. He has taken 16 wickets in the ongoing season of BBL which is the second most by any bowler.

Tanmay Agarwal in for Rs 20 lakh. He is an uncapped batsman. SRH open the bidding. Sold at base price to SRH.

Unmukt Chand next. The captain of India's U-19 World Cup-winning side in 2012. Another uncapped batsman. UNSOLD.

Amandeep Khare and Virat Singh, both at Rs 20 lakh. Both UNSOLD.

Tanmay Agarwal plays for Hyderabad in domestic cricket. He has a career batting strike rate of 132.45.

Deepak Chahar next with a abse price of Rs 20 lakh. CSK open the bidding. KXIP come in. Wry smile from the CSK representatives. The fight is on. KXIP out and in come DD. CSK unwilling to relent. DD are out at Rs 80 lakh. Sold to CSK at Rs 80 lakh.

Cameron Delport, the South African all-rounder next. Base price of Rs 30 lakh. KKR open the bidding. Sold to KKR for Rs 30 lakh.

Deepak Chahar took 19 wickets in the recently concluded Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy which was the most by any bowler.

Tajinder Dhillon next at Rs 20 lakh. RR and MI in contest over the uncapped all-rounder. Sold to MI for Rs 55 lakh.

Shreyas Gopal in with a base price of Rs 20 lakh. RR open the bidding. Maiden bid . Sold to RR for the base price.

Cameron Delport is a South African all-rounder who has a career T20 batting strike rate of 138.48 and a strike rate of 19.8.

Cameron Delport is a good buy for KKR. He is a South African T20 specialist and has scored 3 centuries in T20 cricket besides bowling effective medium pace

Akshdeep Nath next at Rs 20 lakh. MI and KXIP in the fray. MI out at Rs 50 lakh. RCB enter at Rs 55 lakh. Rs 1 crore now. It is a KXIP bid. Sold to KXIP at Rs 1 crore.

Tajinder Dhillon's batting strike rate of 172.17 in the recently concluded Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy was the third highest for any batsman with a cut-off of 150 runs.

Atit Sheth, an uncapped all-rounder next with a base price of Rs 20 lakh. UNSOLD.

Shreyas Gopal took 23 wickets in Ranji Trophy 2017/18. He has taken seven wickets from six matches in his IPL career while playing for Mumbai Indians.

Akshdeep Nath was the second highest run-getter for Uttar Pradesh in the recently concluded Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy at a strike rate of 143.93. He is known for hitting big shots and has previously played for Gujarat Lions in IPL.

Sreevats Goswami, an uncapped 'keeper next at Rs 20 lakh. SRH start the bidding. RCB join in. Goswami had played for RCB earlier. Rs 1 crore now. RCB are out. The bid is with SRH. Sold to SRH for Rs 1 crore.

Smit Patel, an uncapped 'keeper again. Base price of Rs 20 lakh. No bids.

We start with the hard-hitting West Indian Evin Lewis . Mumbai open the bid at Rs 1.5 crore. SRH join in. Rs 3.4 crore the bid now... Big discussions on the SRH tables. They are on the phone. They have asked for time. Huge conference going on at the SRH table and they bid Rs 3.6 crore. Mumbai come straight back with a higher bid. SRH back out.

Moving quickly to the next set. This is for capped batsmen.

Big-hitting Eoin Morgan up next. Could have easily qualified as a marquee player. No bids still. The England T20I captain remains UNSOLD . massive, massive surprise. Probably money was a big constraint.

Day 2, Latest update: Nathu Singh in for Rs 20 lakh. The last player to be auctioned in this round and before the mid-day break. UNSOLD.

A 15-minute break at the end of this round.

Preview: Debut season winners Rajasthan Royals (RR) secured Stokes for an eye-popping Rs 12.5 crore (almost $2 million). Stokes was the most valuable player at last year's IPL auction as well, when he was bought by Rising Pune Supergiant.

Pandey and Rahul were both sold for Rs 11 crore. Pandey was at the centre of an intense bidding war between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Kings XI Punjab (KXIP).

He eventually went to Hyderabad at 11 times his base price as Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) decided not to exercise the Right to Match (RTM) option.

Rahul started at a low base price of Rs 50 lakh. But a bitter tussle between Punjab and Hyderabad greatly inflated his price before the former took him for a whopping Rs 11 crore.

Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan sprung one of the big surprises at the auction by commanding a price of Rs 9 crore. Kings XI Punjab won the bidding for the 19-year-old, but Sunrisers Hyderabad clinched his services at the last moment by exercising the RTM option.

The Australian trio of Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Starc and Chris Lynn were also sold for hefty prices along with young Indian all-rounder Krunal Pandya, wicketkeeper-batsman Sanju Samson, star off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, Kedar Jadhav and Dinesh Karthick.

Surprisingly, Krunal attracted the second highest price among Indians at the auction after going to Mumbai Indians (MI) for Rs 8.8 crore. The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) won the bid for Krunal before Mumbai decided to scoop him up with the RTM option.

Samson was another surprise with Rajasthan deciding to fork out Rs 8 crore for his services.

With a base price of Rs 1 crore, he was at the centre of considerable interest before the Royals beat off competition from several other teams.

Jadhav got the fourth highest price among the Indians. He was sold to the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for Rs 7.8 crore. He had started at a low base price, but his value quickly escalated as CSK, SRH and RR went for him.

Dinesh Karthick also got a good price. Starting at a base price of Rs 2 crore, he was snapped up by KKR at Rs 7.4 crore.

Earlier, Maxwell started at a base price of Rs 2 crore and sparked a bidding war between Hyderabad, Punjab, Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) before the Delhi Daredevils (DD) made a late bid to snap him up for Rs 9 crore.

Starc was also at the centre of some hot competition between Kolkata Knight Riders and Kings XI Punjab. Kolkata eventually snapped up the Australian pace spearhead for a whopping Rs 9.4 crore.

Chris Lynn of Australia was sold to KKR for Rs 9.6 crore after they saw off challenges from Delhi and Bangalore.

Robin Uthappa was taken by KKR for Rs 6.4 crore with a late bid after strong competition between Mumbai and Rajasthan. Young Indian wicket-keeper Ishan Kishan was bought by Mumbai for Rs 6.2 crore.

KKR took Kuldeep Yadav for Rs 5.8 crore. They sat back as RCB won the bidding battle before deciding to implement the RTM option.

Seasoned leg-spinner Karn Sharma went to CSK for Rs 5 crore.

Young Indian fast bowler Kamlesh Nagarkoti, who has been one of the stars of the ongoing U-19 World Cup, will make his IPL debut for KKR after being sold for Rs 3.2 crore from a base price of Rs 20 lakh.

Punjab were among the front runners at the auction, bagging several high profile players.

They had earlier taken Ashwin for Rs 7.6 crore. The star off-spinner, who had started with a base price of Rs 2 crore, was not retained by Chennai Super Kings ahead of the auction.

Punjab beat off bidding from Chennai and Rajasthan before sealing the deal.

They also took Australian opener Aaron Finch for Rs 6.2 crore after surviving strong challenges from Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore and Kolkata.

Punjab had also initially won the bidding war for Dwayne Bravo who had a base price of Rs 2 crore. The Mohali based franchise initially seemed to have taken the West Indies all-rounder at Rs 6.4 crore, but Chennai exercised their RTM option and snapped up the player at the same price.

The talented Karun Nair started at a low base price of Rs 50 lakh but was sold to Punjab for Rs 5.6 crore after a heated contest.

Punjab then exercised their RTM option on Australia's David Miller after Mumbai had made a bid for Rs 3 crore.

Australian pacer Pat Cummins went to Mumbai for Rs 5.4 crore after starting from a base price of Rs 2 crore. Indian fast bowler Umesh Yadav was sold to RCB for Rs 4.2 crore.

Star South African pacer Kagiso Rabada was taken by Delhi via the RTM option. CSK had won the bidding tussle for the fast bowler at Rs 4.2 crore before the Daredevils whisked him away.

Delhi also bought Indian pacer Mohammed Shami for Rs 3 crore.

The Daredevils also bought veteran leg-spinner Amit Mishra for Rs 4 crore.

Bangalore meanwhile, bought Kiwi veteran Brendon McCullum for Rs 3.6 crore. McCullum's compatriot Kane Williamson started at a base price of Rs 1.5 crore and was bought back by Hyderabad for Rs 3 crore after a short tussle with Bangalore.

Shikhar Dhawan, Kieron Pollard, Ajinkya Rahane and Faf du Plessis were meanwhile brought back by their respective teams using the RTM option.

Veteran off-spinner Harbhajan went to Chennai for his base price of Rs 2 crore as there were no other takers.

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan started at a base price of Rs 1 crore and went for double that amount to Hyderabad after a short tussle with Rajasthan and Kolkata.

Gautam Gambhir went to Delhi for Rs 2.8 crore. The veteran opener had represented KKR for seven years, leading them twice to the title. But the Kolkata based franchise did not use the RTM option, letting the left-hander return to his hometown.

Yuvraj Singh meanwhile, was taken by Punjab at his base price of Rs 2 crore as there were no other bidders.

Among the all-rounders, Yusuf Pathan and Colin Monroe went to Hyderabad and Delhi respectively for identical prices of Rs 1.9 crore. England's Moeen Ali went to RCB for Rs 1.7 crore.

Star Australian all-rounder Shane Watson started at a surprisingly low base prise of Rs 1 crore. He went for Rs 4 crore to Chennai who beat off competition from Rajasthan.

Veteran South Africa star Hashim Amla, the England duo of Joe Root and Johhny Bairstow, the Kiwi trio of Martin Guptill, Tim Southee and Mitchell McClenagan, Australian all-rounder James Faulkner and his compatriot, fast bowler Josh Hazlewood were the biggest names to remain unsold.

Not surprisingly, veteran Sri Lankan fast bowler Lasith Malinga also did not find any takers. The leg-spin duo of Australian Adam Zampa and Samuel Badree of West Indies also went unsold.

Among the Indians, Murali Vijay and Ishant Sharma were the biggest players to remain unsold at base prices of Rs 2 crore and Rs 75 lakh respectively. Wicket-keeper Naman Ojha was also unsold.

With inputs from IANS