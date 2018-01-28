Sayan Ghosh was selected to play for Kolkata Knight Riders in the previous edition of IPL. He now joins Delhi Daredevils. He is an exciting pacer who plays domestic cricket for Bengal.

Mayank Markande next at Rs 20 lakh. MI open the bid. Sold to MI.

Tom Latham the Kiwi 'keeper at Rs 50 lakh next. No takers again.

Luke Ronchi at Rs 75 lakh. UNSOLD. Varun Aaron next at Rs 50 lakh. UNSOLD too.

Mayank Markande plays for Punjab in domestic cricket. He has only played 4 T20Is and taken five wickets.

Ben Laughlin next up. Asking for Rs 50 lakh. RR open the bid. Maiden bid. Sold to RR.

Akila Dhananjaya at Rs 50 lakh next. MI interested. Sold to MI at Rs 50 lakh. The first Sri Lankan to be sold.

Ben Laughlin has taken 15 wickets in the ongoing season of BBL - the joint third most by any bowler.

R Samarth at Rs 20 lakh. UNSOLD. Eklavya Dwivedi at Rs 40 lakh. He is a wicket-keeper. UNSOLD too. Smit Patel comes back. Base price of Rs 20 lakh. No takers.

No takers for Vikas Tokas. He is UNSOLD.

Pradeep Sahu at Rs 20 lakh. KXIP take him at base price.

Thisara Perera at Rs 50 lakh. UNSOLD. No takers. Jhye Richardson at Rs 50 lakh. No takers too.

Pradeep Sahu has a career T20 economy rate of 7.67. He has previously played for Kings XI Punjab in IPL.

Mayank Dagar next at Rs 20 lakh. KXIP bid for him. Sold at base price to KXIP.

Mayank Dagar plays for Himachal Pradesh in domestic cricket. He is a slow left-arm orthodox bowler. His career T20 economy rate is 7.34.

Lalit Yadav at Rs 20 lakh. No bids. Harvik Desai at Rs 20 lakh. UNSOLD too. Sadiq Kirmani at Rs 20 blakh too. UNSOLD again.

Ankul Roy has taken 11 wickets in the ongoing Under-19 World Cup which is the most by any Indian bowler.

Athisayaraj V next at Rs 20 lakh. UNSOLD. South African quick Dane Paterson at Rs 50 lakh. UNSOLD too.

England's Mark Wood at Rs 1.5 crore. CSK open the bid. Sold to CSK at base price.

Mark Wood is rated as one of the good death bowlers in world cricket. His career T20 economy rate is 8.09.

Chirag Gandhi next up at Rs 20 lakh. No takers. Akash Bhandari name called out then. Base price of Rs 20 lakh. UNSOLD.

19-year-old pacer Mohsin Khan at Rs 20 lakh. MI take him at base price.

Mahipal Lomror is an all-rounder. He plays for Rajasthan in domestic cricket. His career T20 batting strike rate is 122.11.

Mehdi Hasan at Rs 20 lakh next. SOLD to SRH at base price.

Kshitiz Sharma at Rs 20 lakh. CSK open the bid. Sold to them at base price.

Gulbadin Naib, the Afghan pacer next at a base price of Rs 50 lakh. UNSOLD.

Jack Wildermuth from Australia. He is an all-rounder. Base price of Rs 20 lakh. No takers. Franchises can however re-submit a handful of players unsold in this round later.

Mehdi Hasan plays for Hyderabad in domestic cricket. His career T20 economy rate is 6.71. He has played 11 T20s and taken 13 wickets.

Uncapped all-rounder Jatin Saxena comes in at Rs 20 lakh. Sold to RR at base price.

Kshitiz Sharma has only played four T20s since 2015 but still he got a bid.

Monu Singh is a right-arm medium pacers who career T20 economy rate is 6.47. He plays for Jharkhand. ​

Aryaman Vikram Birla at Rs 20 lakh. RR and KXIP battling it out. Sold to RR at Rs 30 lakh.

That concludes the second round of the accelerated process. Franchises can opt to re-submit players now. Three and four players can be re-submitted per team.

Chaitanya Bishnoi plays for Haryana in domestic cricket. He is a slow left-arm orthodox bowler. His career T20 economy rate is of 7.66 from 14 matches.

Jatin Saxena is a leg-break bowler having an age of 35. He plays for Madhya Pradesh in domestic cricket. He is also known as Bhaiu.

Second round of accelerated bidding: Chris Gayle unsold Martin Guptill unsold Murali Vijay sold to CSK for Rs 2 crore Sam Billings sold to CSK for Rs 1 Crore Naman Ojha sold to RCB for Rs 1.70 crore Parthiv Patel sold to RCB for Rs 1.70 crore Mitchell Johnson sold to KKR for Rs 2 Crore Ish Sodhi unsold Siddhesh Lad sold to MI for Rs 20 lakh Prashant Chopra sold to RR for Rs 20 lakh Nikhil Naik goes unsold Aditya Tare sold to MI for Rs 20 lakh Sai Kishore Ravi Srinivashan unsold Shaun Marsh unsold Corey Anderson unsold Dale Steyn unsold Praveen Dubey unsold Bipul Sharma sold to SRH for Rs 20 lakh Sayan Ghosh sold to DD for Rs 20 lakh Johnson Charles unsold Yuvraj Chudasama unsold CM Gautam unsold Mihir Hirwani unsold Mayank Markande sold to MI for Rs 20 lakh David Willey unsold Tom Latham unsold Luke Ronchi unsold Varun Aaron unsold Ben Laughlin sold to RR for Rs 50 lakh Akila Dananjaya sold to MI for Rs 50 lakh Ravikumar Samarth unsold Eklavya Dwivedi unsold Smit Patel unsold Vikast Tokas unsold Pradeep Sahu sold to Kings XI Punjab for 20 lakh Thisara Perera unsold Jhye Richardson unsold Mayank Dagar sold to Kings XI Punjab for Rs 20 lakh Anukul Roy sold to MI for Rs 20 lakh Lalit Yadav unsold Harvik Desai unsold Dane Paterson unsold Kesrick Williams unsold Mark Wood sold to CSK for Rs 1.50 crore Chirag Gandhi unsold Akash Bhandari unsold Mahipal Lomror sold to RR for Rs 20 lakh Himmat Singh unsold Mohsin Khan sold to MI for Rs 20 lakh Dushmantha Chameera unsold Mehedi Hasan sold to SRH for Rs 20 lakh Kshitiz Sharma sold to CSK for Rs 20 lakh MD Nidheesh unsold Gulbadin Naib unsold Gulbadin Naib unsold Jack Wildermuth unsold Monu Singh sold to CSK for Rs 20 lakh Chaitanya Bishnoi sold to CSK for Rs 20 lakh Sagar Trivedi unsold Aryaman Birla sold to RR for Rs 20 lakh Pavan Deshpande sold to RCB for Rs 20 lakh David Willey unsold

Aryaman Vikram Birla has only played one first class match for Madhya Pradesh

We start with the hard-hitting West Indian Evin Lewis . Mumbai open the bid at Rs 1.5 crore. SRH join in. Rs 3.4 crore the bid now... Big discussions on the SRH tables. They are on the phone. They have asked for time. Huge conference going on at the SRH table and they bid Rs 3.6 crore. Mumbai come straight back with a higher bid. SRH back out.

Moving quickly to the next set. This is for capped batsmen.

Big-hitting Eoin Morgan up next. Could have easily qualified as a marquee player. No bids still. The England T20I captain remains UNSOLD . massive, massive surprise. Probably money was a big constraint.

Day 2, Latest update: That concludes the second round of the accelerated process. Franchises can opt to re-submit players now.

Preview: Debut season winners Rajasthan Royals (RR) secured Stokes for an eye-popping Rs 12.5 crore (almost $2 million). Stokes was the most valuable player at last year's IPL auction as well, when he was bought by Rising Pune Supergiant.

Pandey and Rahul were both sold for Rs 11 crore. Pandey was at the centre of an intense bidding war between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Kings XI Punjab (KXIP).

He eventually went to Hyderabad at 11 times his base price as Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) decided not to exercise the Right to Match (RTM) option.

Rahul started at a low base price of Rs 50 lakh. But a bitter tussle between Punjab and Hyderabad greatly inflated his price before the former took him for a whopping Rs 11 crore.

Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan sprung one of the big surprises at the auction by commanding a price of Rs 9 crore. Kings XI Punjab won the bidding for the 19-year-old, but Sunrisers Hyderabad clinched his services at the last moment by exercising the RTM option.

The Australian trio of Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Starc and Chris Lynn were also sold for hefty prices along with young Indian all-rounder Krunal Pandya, wicketkeeper-batsman Sanju Samson, star off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, Kedar Jadhav and Dinesh Karthick.

Surprisingly, Krunal attracted the second highest price among Indians at the auction after going to Mumbai Indians (MI) for Rs 8.8 crore. The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) won the bid for Krunal before Mumbai decided to scoop him up with the RTM option.

Samson was another surprise with Rajasthan deciding to fork out Rs 8 crore for his services.

With a base price of Rs 1 crore, he was at the centre of considerable interest before the Royals beat off competition from several other teams.

Jadhav got the fourth highest price among the Indians. He was sold to the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for Rs 7.8 crore. He had started at a low base price, but his value quickly escalated as CSK, SRH and RR went for him.

Dinesh Karthick also got a good price. Starting at a base price of Rs 2 crore, he was snapped up by KKR at Rs 7.4 crore.

Earlier, Maxwell started at a base price of Rs 2 crore and sparked a bidding war between Hyderabad, Punjab, Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) before the Delhi Daredevils (DD) made a late bid to snap him up for Rs 9 crore.

Starc was also at the centre of some hot competition between Kolkata Knight Riders and Kings XI Punjab. Kolkata eventually snapped up the Australian pace spearhead for a whopping Rs 9.4 crore.

Chris Lynn of Australia was sold to KKR for Rs 9.6 crore after they saw off challenges from Delhi and Bangalore.

Robin Uthappa was taken by KKR for Rs 6.4 crore with a late bid after strong competition between Mumbai and Rajasthan. Young Indian wicket-keeper Ishan Kishan was bought by Mumbai for Rs 6.2 crore.

KKR took Kuldeep Yadav for Rs 5.8 crore. They sat back as RCB won the bidding battle before deciding to implement the RTM option.

Seasoned leg-spinner Karn Sharma went to CSK for Rs 5 crore.

Young Indian fast bowler Kamlesh Nagarkoti, who has been one of the stars of the ongoing U-19 World Cup, will make his IPL debut for KKR after being sold for Rs 3.2 crore from a base price of Rs 20 lakh.

Punjab were among the front runners at the auction, bagging several high profile players.

They had earlier taken Ashwin for Rs 7.6 crore. The star off-spinner, who had started with a base price of Rs 2 crore, was not retained by Chennai Super Kings ahead of the auction.

Punjab beat off bidding from Chennai and Rajasthan before sealing the deal.

They also took Australian opener Aaron Finch for Rs 6.2 crore after surviving strong challenges from Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore and Kolkata.

Punjab had also initially won the bidding war for Dwayne Bravo who had a base price of Rs 2 crore. The Mohali based franchise initially seemed to have taken the West Indies all-rounder at Rs 6.4 crore, but Chennai exercised their RTM option and snapped up the player at the same price.

The talented Karun Nair started at a low base price of Rs 50 lakh but was sold to Punjab for Rs 5.6 crore after a heated contest.

Punjab then exercised their RTM option on Australia's David Miller after Mumbai had made a bid for Rs 3 crore.

Australian pacer Pat Cummins went to Mumbai for Rs 5.4 crore after starting from a base price of Rs 2 crore. Indian fast bowler Umesh Yadav was sold to RCB for Rs 4.2 crore.

Star South African pacer Kagiso Rabada was taken by Delhi via the RTM option. CSK had won the bidding tussle for the fast bowler at Rs 4.2 crore before the Daredevils whisked him away.

Delhi also bought Indian pacer Mohammed Shami for Rs 3 crore.

The Daredevils also bought veteran leg-spinner Amit Mishra for Rs 4 crore.

Bangalore meanwhile, bought Kiwi veteran Brendon McCullum for Rs 3.6 crore. McCullum's compatriot Kane Williamson started at a base price of Rs 1.5 crore and was bought back by Hyderabad for Rs 3 crore after a short tussle with Bangalore.

Shikhar Dhawan, Kieron Pollard, Ajinkya Rahane and Faf du Plessis were meanwhile brought back by their respective teams using the RTM option.

Veteran off-spinner Harbhajan went to Chennai for his base price of Rs 2 crore as there were no other takers.

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan started at a base price of Rs 1 crore and went for double that amount to Hyderabad after a short tussle with Rajasthan and Kolkata.

Gautam Gambhir went to Delhi for Rs 2.8 crore. The veteran opener had represented KKR for seven years, leading them twice to the title. But the Kolkata based franchise did not use the RTM option, letting the left-hander return to his hometown.

Yuvraj Singh meanwhile, was taken by Punjab at his base price of Rs 2 crore as there were no other bidders.

Among the all-rounders, Yusuf Pathan and Colin Monroe went to Hyderabad and Delhi respectively for identical prices of Rs 1.9 crore. England's Moeen Ali went to RCB for Rs 1.7 crore.

Star Australian all-rounder Shane Watson started at a surprisingly low base prise of Rs 1 crore. He went for Rs 4 crore to Chennai who beat off competition from Rajasthan.

Veteran South Africa star Hashim Amla, the England duo of Joe Root and Johhny Bairstow, the Kiwi trio of Martin Guptill, Tim Southee and Mitchell McClenagan, Australian all-rounder James Faulkner and his compatriot, fast bowler Josh Hazlewood were the biggest names to remain unsold.

Not surprisingly, veteran Sri Lankan fast bowler Lasith Malinga also did not find any takers. The leg-spin duo of Australian Adam Zampa and Samuel Badree of West Indies also went unsold.

Among the Indians, Murali Vijay and Ishant Sharma were the biggest players to remain unsold at base prices of Rs 2 crore and Rs 75 lakh respectively. Wicket-keeper Naman Ojha was also unsold.

With inputs from IANS