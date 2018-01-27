Hello and welcome to the Live coverage of the Day 1 of the IPL Auctions 2018. With teams set to to undergo complete revamp, this auction promises to be the biggest so far as the biggest cricketing stars from around the world will go under the hammer. As the world awaits the fate of their beloved stars, Firstpost will bring you all the latest updates, reactions and analysis from the IPL Auctions. So stick around for the frenzy!

Here's a list of the players retained by the franchises so far: Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (Rs 15 cr), Hardik Pandya (Rs 11 cr), Jasprit Bumrah (Rs 7 cr) Kolkata Knight Riders: Sunil Narine (Rs 8 cr), Andre Russell (Rs 7 cr) Delhi Daredevils: Rishabh Pant (Rs 8 cr), Chris Morris (Rs 7.1 cr), Shreyas Iyer (Rs 7 cr) Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (Rs 17 cr), AB de Villiers (Rs 11 cr), Sarfraz Khan (1.75 cr) Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni (Rs 15 cr), Suresh Raina (Rs 11 cr), Ravindra Jadeja (Rs 7 cr) Rajasthan Royals: Steve Smith (Rs 12 cr) Kings XI Punjab: Axar Patel (Rs 6.75 cr) Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (Rs 12 cr), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Rs 8.5 cr)

The marquee players who will go under the hammer (each having a reserve price of Rs 2 crore): Ravichandran Ashwin Gautam Gambhir Shikhar Dhawan Ajinkya Rahane Harbhajan Singh Yuvraj Singh Chris Gayle Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Glenn Maxwell Joe Root Mitchell Starc Faf du Plessis Dwayne Bravo Kieron Pollard Shakib Al Hasan

Read! Prasenjit Dey explains the new element in this year's mega auction - Right to Match cards - and what the strategy of the respective franchises should be while using them.

The auction will start with the teams bidding for the 16 marquee players. Ashwin, Dhawan, Du Plessis, Gayle, Pollard, Rahane, Starc and Stokes will go under the hammer first. Then the next set of 8 marquee players, which include the likes of Dwayne Bravo, Gambhir, Shakib, Maxwell, Root, Harbhajan, Yuvraj and Williamson.

Expect some aggressive bidding over New Zealand batsman Colin Munro , who caught the attention with a punishing 58-ball unbeaten 109 against India in Rajkot. He became the first batsman to hit three T20 centuries when he smashed a 47-ball hundred against West Indies at Mount Maunganui earlier this year. Expect some intense action when the name of Evin Lewis comes up too. One remembers his blistering T20I hundreds against India - 62-ball unbeaten 125 and 49-ball 100. He came close to another T20I century when he scored a 51-ball 91 against Pakistan in early 2017. Expect some tug of war also on dashing Australian batsman Chris Lynn . It was a surprise that KKR did not retain him, and now they can't even use the Right To Match card for him too, as they already have retained two overseas players in Sunil Narine and Andre Russell.

Not just catapulting a performer to stardom, the IPL can help resurrect careers too. Such is the reach, clout and importance of the IPL that a good showing in the tournament can impress the men who matter.

The eleventh edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is set to be staged this summer but prior to the gala event is the even more festive IPL auctions, made further colourful this year with all franchises set to undergo a near-complete revamp.

Most expensive buys at each IPL-Auction: 2008: MS Dhoni ($1.5m) 2009: Anndrew Flintoff and Kevin Pietersen ($1.55m) 2010: Shane Bond and Kieron Pollard ($0.75m) 2011: Gautam Gambhir ($2.4m) 2012: Ravindra Jadeja ($2m) 2013: Glenn Maxwell ($1m) 2014: Yuvraj Singh (₹14cr) 2015: Yuvraj Singh(₹16cr) 2016: Shane Watson (₹9.5cr) 2017: Ben Stokes (₹14.5cr) Who will become the most expensive player in IPL Auction 2018?

All eyes will also be on Australian batsman D'Arcy Short . He has been in top form in the ongoing edition of the Big Bash League and has emerged as the highest run-getter in the tournament. He also holds the record for highest runs in a single season of the BBL. It will be interesting to see at what price champion Afghan spinner Rashid Khan is finally taken. One expects the SRH to use the Right To Match card for him.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) has been the stepping stone for many a cricketer to realise their dreams of playing the highest form of the game and representing their country.

With IPL 2018's auction a few days away, let's go through the five players who have the potential to be the most expensive purchase of the season.

Ace wrist spinners Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav could draw a lot of money. Chahal has a base price of Rs 2 crore and Kuldeep has Rs 1.5 crore. It will be surprising if RCB and KKR don't retain those two players respectively.

A fair number of players will make their IPL auction debut this season. Some of them are hot properties in world cricket right now and are likely to attract a bidding war.

Right then so the IPL auctions are about to start and the Star Sports studios in Mumbai are buzzing, to say the least. Firstpost is there to get the updates from the broadcasting hub. We will also get you reactions from former cricketers on the auction. Stay tuned folks!

Kolkata Knight Riders can not use RTM for an overseas player as they have retained two overseas players while Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians can not use RTM for an Indian player as they have retained three Indian players.

We are in all readiness for the mega IPL auction. The excitement is palpable. The franchise representatives and owners have taken their positions. Chairman of IPL, Rajeev Shukla addressing the gathering at the moment.

578 players to go under the hammer. 1,122 players had expressed interest to be a part of the IPL. The list was pruned subsequently.

While franchises have retained the players they believe will serve them well, they need a peg around which to build the bowling attack. All eyes will be on Indian bowlers. Each team needs at least three Indian bowlers, that is, an overall 24 at a minimum. Some aces,-- Bumrah, Bhuvi -- are already taken. Expect hectic bidding for the remaining top Indian bowlers. Wonder if this auction will throw up another Bumrah!

There comes legendary IPL auctioneer Richard Madley. And we are underway.

Such a sea of difference from the 1st auction! Now franchises know they need 5 key bowlers for every match. The onus is not so much on batsmen as it is on bowlers. The evolution of IPL!

The first player to go under the auction is Shikhar Dhawan. KXIP starts with Rs 2 crore. RR into the mix. Tug of war between KXIP and RR. Rs 4 lakh the price now. RTM available for SRH. MI in with Rs 420 lakh. Three-pronged contest. MI backs out at Rs 500 lakh. Dhawan offered to KXIP at Rs 5.20 crore. SRH takes him by using RTM for Rs 5.2 crore.

Well well first name on the auction and we have first use of RTM too. SRH have used their card to retain Shikhar Dhawan for 5.2 crore after Kings XI 'bought' him. VVS Laxman with that wide grin suggests they really wanted Dhawan back.

Shikhar Dhawan is the only Indian player other than Gautam Gambhir who has scored 3000-plus runs as an opener in IPL history. He has hit 24 fifty-plus scores in his IPL career. He has the ability to win the matches single handedly for his team.

Ashwin is sure to attract big bucks. Remember MSD said CSK will try their best to retain him.

Ashwin is the next player under the hammer. KXIP and CSK fighting it out. RR into the mix. Real tug of war between KXIP and RR. Rs 6.4 crore now the price. Rs 7.20 crore now. RR out of the bidding. Ashwin sold to KXIP for Rs 7.6 crore.

Ravichandran Ashwin’s economy rate of 6.55 in IPL is the best among all the players who have atleast taken 100 wickets in IPL. It is vital to notice that he last played a T20 match in July, 2017 (against West Indies at Kingston).

CSK let go Ravi Ashwin. He's headed to KXIP. Guess CSK'd have a cover for him in Washington Sundar. He will come in later in the auction.

Still too early to say but Ashwin could be the most expensive spinner in this year's IPL. Mohali is not known to offer turn. Can't say its a very smart choice, but who knows?

Pollard the next player in for the auction. KXIP into the mix again. MI the contenders. KXIP are really going at it aggressively in the opening stages. Delhi into the fray now at Rs 4.2 crore. Rs 5.4 crore now the bid. KXIP are out. DD offers Rs 5.4 crore. But MI uses the RTM. MI takes Pollard for Rs 5.4 crore.

Kieron Pollard is the only player in T20 cricket who has played 400 matches. He has hit 510 sixes in T20 cricket which is the second most by any player. His strike rate of 151.25 in T20 cricket is the third highest among all the players who have atleast scored 3500 runs in T20 cricket. He is an IPL veteran as he has played the second most no. of matches among foreign players in the tournament.

Right then. Time for Chris Gayle to go under the hammer. Surprise surprise! No bids. Gayle UNSOLD for now!

Master blaster Chris Gayle goes unsold. Guess RCB will want to call him back later depending on their mix!

Chris Gayle is the only player who has scored 10,000-plus runs in T20 cricket. He has hit 835 fours and 819 sixes in T20 cricket which is a record. He has won 18 Man of the Match awards in IPL which is the most by any player. However, he had a below par last season of IPL as he scored only 200 runs from nine matches at an average of 22.22 . May be that's why he remained unsold today.

Ben Stokes comes up for auction. An intense fight between CSK and KXIP. KKR come in now. KXIP still in. The bid touches Rs 10 crore. Rs 12 crore. KKR are out. RR enter at Rs 12.5 crore. RR take Stokes for Rs 12.5 crore.

Ben Stokes was Player of the Series in IPL – 2017. He scored 316 runs and took 12 wickets in that season while playing for Rising Pune Supergiant. He was the highest paid international player in IPL auction last year.

Already a lot of strategy and positing seen in the auction. CSK let go of Ashwin while Hyderabad and Mumbai retained their big stars through RTM. Both got the stars, Dhawan and Pollard much cheaper. Gayle went unsold. RCB would be waiting to see how the composition of their team goes before firming up on him. RR got Ben Stokes at a steal -- Rs 12.5 crores. He is a two-in-one cricketer. Guess, by the time the second lot is done teams' strategy would be clearer, though.

Next up - Ace South African batsman Faf du Plessis . Fight between CSK and KXIP. Bit muted bidding. KXIP offers Rs 1.6 crore. CSK exercises RTM. Du Plessis goes to CSK for Rs 1.6 crore.

Faf du Plessis - The current South African captain can be a handy middle-order batsman for any team who is looking for an overseas middle-order batsman. He has scored 3855 runs from 172 T20s at a strike rate of 124.31.

Ajinkya Rahane under the hammer. KXIP into the fray. MI comes in. MI back out. Rahane gets Rs 4 crore from KXIP. RR use RTM. Rahane goes to RR for Rs 4 crore.

So Big Ben has gone for less than what he went for last season. Have to say that's a good buy. 1.6 Cr for Faf. That's a steal! Well played, CSK.

Ajinkya Rahane is one of the eight Indian players to have scored 3000-plus runs in IPL history. However, his strike rate of 120.59 is the lowest among all the players who have scored minimum 3,000 runs in IPL but his experience can be gold for any team and he can also be considered as a captain.

Mitchell Starc up for auction . KXIP again start aggressively. KKR come in. Rs 7 crore now... Rs 8 crore... Rs 9 crore... KXIP out at Rs 9.4 crore. Starc sold to KKR at Rs 9.4 crore.

Mitchell Starc has taken 15 three-wicket hauls in his T20 career. However, he has played only 27 matches in IPL but he can be an asset to any team as he is known for delivering yorkers at will in international cricket.

A break in the auction. After the break, the second set of eight marquee players will go under the hammer.

Stokes, who went for a record $2.16m to Rising Pune Supergiant last year, is among the top 16 players and will carry a starting price of $312,500 when bidding starts Saturday in Bangalore.

The strong, aggressive all-rounder totted up 316 runs in 12 matches for Pune last year, along with 12 wickets, justifying his hefty price tag – which was a record for a foreign player.

Stokes, 26, has been cleared by the England and Wales Cricket Board to play in the IPL despite facing charges of affray, following a nightclub incident which saw him suspended during the Ashes Test series.

Franchises have an option to release a player midway or give him leave during the tournament, which could give them flexibility if Stokes is absent because of the court case.

Delhi Daredevils CEO Hemant Dua told AFP that Stokes' legal advisors have also said he will be available for the April 4-May 31 tournament. His first court appearance is on 13 February.

"He is an invaluable asset and a prize pick, there is no debate about that. On his day he can knock it out of the park," Dua said.

"Yes, he has got a legal case announced against him, so he has to go through that. But his legal advisors have said he is available and there wouldn't be any problem for him.

"But again you are not just buying him for this year you are looking at the next year or longer. So all those things put together the teams will weigh in to get him."

Hot topic at Test

England Test skipper Joe Root, West Indies batsman Chris Gayle and South Africa captain Faf du Plessis will also be the subject of intense bidding for the world's most popular Twenty20 league.

India captain Virat Kohli has already pocketed a record $2.7 million after Royal Challengers Bangalore opted to retain their star batsman.

Australian batsmen Steve Smith and David Warner were also retained by their teams for $1.9 million each, making them the highest-paid foreigners so far this year.

But the numbers could skyrocket in the auction for the IPL's 11th edition, after the wage cap was increased by 20 percent to a total of $12 million per team.

"The eight franchises have given us an indication of what their core would be with their player retentions," IPL chairman Rajeev Shukla said.

There is also a unique feature called right to match (RTM) on offer for teams that wish to get back their players from the previous season who they could not retain.

Gayle, who was not retained by Bangalore, could still return to the franchise with the new 'right to match' rule, which states that teams can retain players by equalling the final bid.

Du Plessis, who is leading South Africa in the third Test against India, said players had been told not to discuss the auction during play.

"The IPL plays a big part in all of our lives. For the management and myself it's important to keep the focus and the energy driving towards the Test match," Du Plessis said ahead of the match in Johannesburg.

"At the end of the day's play, if you want to talk about the auction for a bit, you can do it."