First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
U-19 WC | Plate Championship Final Jan 28, 2018
SL Vs WI
Sri Lanka Under-19 beat West Indies Under-19 by 3 wickets
U-19 WC | 5th Place Play-off 2nd Semi Final Jan 28, 2018
ENG Vs BAN
Bangladesh Under-19 beat England Under-19 by 5 wickets
SL in BAN Jan 31, 2018
BAN vs SL
Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chittagong
IND in SA Feb 01, 2018
SA vs IND
Kingsmead, Durban
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

IPL Auction 2018: Kings XI Punjab co-owner Preity Zinta says 'mystery element' drew them towards Afghanistan's Mujeeb Zadran

Afghanistan's Mujeeb Zadran has some "mystery element" about him which prompted the KXIP to bid a whopping Rs 4 crore for him, said co-owner Preity Zinta.

PTI, Jan,28 2018

Bengaluru: Sixteen-year old Afghanistan off-spinner Mujeeb Zadran has some "mystery element" about him which prompted the King XI Punjab (KXIP) to bid a whopping Rs 4 crore for him, said co-owner Preity Zinta.

"It was a joint effort of the coaching and scouting staff. His (Mujeeb) name was always there and he has been an interesting talent and a bit of a mystery, so we went for him," Zinta told reporters after the auction.

File image of Kings XI Punjab co-owner Preity Zinta. Image credit: Twitter/@realpreityzinta

File image of Kings XI Punjab co-owner Preity Zinta. Image credit: Twitter/@realpreityzinta

Asked the reason for giving hot chase for Jaydev Unadkat, who was sold for Rs 11.5 crore, Rajasthan Royals CEO Ranjit Barthakur said it was just to fill the gap of a death bowler, adding that he was the second-highest wicket-taker in the last edition of the league.

"If you look at his performance last year, he was the highest wicket-taker (sic) and in a very short career, he has hauled 100 wickets.

"We were lacking in death bowling and wanted to fill that gap. We did not go after him for any emotional reason, but to fill the gap," he said.

Published Date: Jan 28, 2018 | Updated Date: Jan 28, 2018

Also See



CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5313 121
2 South Africa 4484 115
3 Australia 4174 104
4 New Zealand 3489 100
5 England 4829 99
6 Sri Lanka 4058 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 South Africa 6386 120
2 India 6680 119
3 England 6708 116
4 New Zealand 6550 115
5 Australia 6310 113
6 Pakistan 4875 96
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 New Zealand 2508 125
2 Pakistan 3097 124
3 India 3385 121
4 England 2029 119
5 West Indies 2538 115
6 South Africa 2238 112
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all