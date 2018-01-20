First Cricket
IPL Auction 2018: Here is the full list of players who are set to go under the hammer

Ben Stokes along with his Test skipper Joe Root and India's Ravichandran Ashwin are among the 16 marquee players for the upcoming IPL Players' Auction in Bengaluru on 27 and 28 January.

IANS, Jan,20 2018

New Delhi: Controversial English all-rounder Ben Stokes along with his Test skipper Joe Root and India's premier off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin are among the 16 marquee players for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) Players' Auction in Bengaluru on 27 and 28 January.

On Saturday, the IPL announced the final auction pool of 578 players, having pruned the original 1,122-strong list.

The auction pool has been divided into different sets based on the area of expertise of the player. The auction will begin with the two sets of maquee players going up for bidding.

The players have been bracketed into eight distinct slabs as per their profiles.

File image of Ben Stokes. Sportzpics

The slabs for internationals (Indian and foreign) are Rs 2 crore, Rs 1.5 crore, Rs 1 crore, Rs 75 lakh and Rs 50 lakh respectively while uncapped players are base-priced at Rs 40, 30 and 20 lakh respectively.

"A lot of strategising and number-crunching is involved before a cricketer is picked at the IPL Player Auction. The dynamic nature of the auction makes it unpredictable and exciting," IPL Chairman Rajiv Shukla said in a release.

"The eight franchises have given us an indication of what their core would be with their Player Retentions and IPL 2018 Player Auction will be an important step towards the creation of a successful team.

"The marquee list is full of star players, but I am also looking forward to the uncapped Indian players who have proved their mettle in the earlier editions of the VIVO IPL and are sure to attract high bids," he added.

Among the 16 marquee players bracketed into M1 and M2 categories, current India players Ashwin, Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane are in the top marquee list along with Stokes, who is again expected to trigger a bidding war.

Australia's Mitchell Starc and West Indian power-hitter Chris Gayle are also in the M1 category.

Some of the veteran internationals in the second tier of the marquee list (M2) are Harbhajan Singh, Gautam Gambhir and Yuvraj Singh.

With 13 Indian players in the Rs 2 crore bracket, after a long time franchises will get to choose from current India players.

Murali Vijay, Kedar Jadhav, Lokesh Rahul, Yuzvendra Chahal, Dinesh Karthik are in the top wishlist of the franchises along with Afghan leg-spin sensation Rashid Khan.

South African paceman Kagiso Rabada is in the Rs 1.5 crore bracket while Brendon McCullum and Faf du Plessis are priced at Rs 2 crore and Chennai Super Kings have their Right to Match Cards (RTM).

Australian dasher Chris Lynn is also in the Rs 2 crore bracket.

As per the list provided, 36 players are in all in Rs 2 crore bracket while 32 have priced themselves in the Rs 1.5 crore zone.

There are 31 in the Rs 1 crore category followed by 23 in the Rs 75 lakh and a whopping 122 in the Rs 50 lakh base price bracket respectively.

There are 62 capped Indian players in the auction while the number of uncapped local players is 288.

Compared to Indians, the number of capped foreign internationals is 92 while 36 uncapped overseas talent have thrown their hat in the ring.

Some of the big uncapped names include Krunal Pandya, Prithvi Shaw and Kamlesh Nagarkoti.

Here is the full list of the players who will go under the hammer:

List Sr. No Set No. 2018 Set First Name Surname Country Specialism IPL C/U/A Reserve Price Rs Lakh
1 1 M1 Ravichandran Ashwin India ALL-ROUNDER 111 Capped 200
2 1 M1 Shikhar Dhawan India BATSMAN 127 Capped 200
3 1 M1 Faf Du Plessis South Africa BATSMAN 53 Capped 150
4 1 M1 Chris Gayle West Indies BATSMAN 101 Capped 200
5 1 M1 Kieron Pollard West Indies ALL-ROUNDER 123 Capped 200
6 1 M1 Ajinkya Rahane India BATSMAN 111 Capped 200
7 1 M1 Mitchell Starc Australia BOWLER 27 Capped 200
8 1 M1 Ben Stokes England ALL-ROUNDER 12 Capped 200
9 2 M2 Dwayne Bravo West Indies ALL-ROUNDER 106 Capped 200
10 2 M2 Gautam Gambhir India BATSMAN 148 Capped 200
11 2 M2 Shakib Hasan Bangladesh ALL-ROUNDER 43 Capped 100
12 2 M2 Glenn Maxwell Australia ALL-ROUNDER 57 Capped 200
13 2 M2 Joe Root England BATSMAN Capped 150
14 2 M2 Harbhajan Singh India BOWLER 136 Capped 200
15 2 M2 Yuvraj Singh India ALL-ROUNDER 120 Capped 200
16 2 M2 Kane Williamson New Zealand BATSMAN 15 Capped 150
17 3 BA1 Hashim Amla South Africa BATSMAN 16 Capped 150
18 3 BA1 Aaron Finch Australia BATSMAN 65 Capped 150
19 3 BA1 Martin Guptill New Zealand BATSMAN 10 Capped 75
20 3 BA1 Chris Lynn Australia BATSMAN 12 Capped 200
21 3 BA1 Brendon McCullum New Zealand BATSMAN 103 Capped 200
22 3 BA1 David Miller South Africa BATSMAN 66 Capped 150
23 3 BA1 Vijay Murali India BATSMAN 100 Capped 200
24 3 BA1 Karun Nair India BATSMAN 55 Capped 50
25 3 BA1 Manish Pandey India BATSMAN 103 Capped 100
26 3 BA1 KL Rahul India BATSMAN 39 Capped 200
27 3 BA1 Jason Roy England BATSMAN 3 Capped 150
28 4 AL1 Moeen Ali England ALL-ROUNDER Capped 150
29 4 AL1 Stuart Binny India ALL-ROUNDER 80 Capped 50
30 4 AL1 Carlos Brathwaite West Indies ALL-ROUNDER 10 Capped 100
31 4 AL1 Colin De Grandhomme New Zealand ALL-ROUNDER 12 Capped 75
32 4 AL1 James Faulkner Australia ALL-ROUNDER 60 Capped 200
33 4 AL1 Kedar Jadhav India ALL-ROUNDER 64 Capped 200
34 4 AL1 Colin Munro New Zealand ALL-ROUNDER 4 Capped 50
35 4 AL1 Yusuf Pathan India ALL-ROUNDER 149 Capped 75
36 4 AL1 Marcus Stoinis Australia ALL-ROUNDER 12 Capped 200
37 4 AL1 Shane Watson Australia ALL-ROUNDER 102 Capped 100
38 4 AL1 Chris Woakes England ALL-ROUNDER 13 Capped 200
39 5 WK1 Jonny Bairstow England WICKETKEEPER Capped 150
40 5 WK1 Sam Billings England WICKETKEEPER 11 Capped 100
41 5 WK1 Jos Buttler England WICKETKEEPER 24 Capped 150
42 5 WK1 Quinton De Kock South Africa WICKETKEEPER 26 Capped 200
43 5 WK1 Dinesh Karthik India WICKETKEEPER 152 Capped 200
44 5 WK1 Naman Ojha India WICKETKEEPER 112 Capped 75
45 5 WK1 Parthiv Patel India WICKETKEEPER 119 Capped 100
46 5 WK1 Ambati Rayudu India WICKETKEEPER 114 Capped 50
47 5 WK1 Wriddhiman Saha India WICKETKEEPER 104 Capped 100
48 5 WK1 Sanju Samson India WICKETKEEPER 66 Capped 100
49 5 WK1 Robin Uthappa India WICKETKEEPER 149 Capped 200
50 6 FA1 Pat Cummins Australia BOWLER 16 Capped 200
51 6 FA1 Josh Hazlewood Australia BOWLER Capped 200
52 6 FA1 Mitchell Johnson Australia BOWLER 48 Capped 200
53 6 FA1 Lasith Malinga Sri Lanka BOWLER 110 Capped 100
54 6 FA1 Mitchell McClenaghan New Zealand BOWLER 40 Capped 100
55 6 FA1 Kagiso Rabada South Africa BOWLER 6 Capped 150
56 6 FA1 Mustafizur Rahman Bangladesh BOWLER 17 Capped 100
57 6 FA1 Mohammed Shami India BOWLER 39 Capped 100
58 6 FA1 Ishant Sharma India BOWLER 76 Capped 75
59 6 FA1 Tim Southee New Zealand BOWLER 29 Capped 100
60 6 FA1 Umesh Yadav India BOWLER 94 Capped 100
61 7 SP1 Rashid Khan Arman Afghanistan BOWLER 14 Capped 200
62 7 SP1 Samuel Badree West Indies BOWLER 12 Capped 100
63 7 SP1 Yuzvendra Chahal India BOWLER 56 Capped 200
64 7 SP1 Piyush Chawla India BOWLER 129 Capped 100
65 7 SP1 Amit Mishra India BOWLER 126 Capped 150
66 7 SP1 Karn Sharma India BOWLER 56 Capped 200
67 7 SP1 Ish Sodhi New Zealand BOWLER - Capped 50
68 7 SP1 Muhammad Imran Tahir South Africa BOWLER 32 Capped 100
69 7 SP1 Kuldeep Yadav India BOWLER 15 Capped 150
70 7 SP1 Adam Zampa Australia BOWLER 11 Capped 100
71 8 UBA1 Mayank Agarwal India BATSMAN 53 Uncapped 20
72 8 UBA1 Ricky Bhui India BATSMAN 0 Uncapped 20
73 8 UBA1 Shubman Gill India BATSMAN Uncapped 20
74 8 UBA1 Ishank Jaggi India BATSMAN 7 Uncapped 20
75 8 UBA1 Siddhesh Lad India BATSMAN 0 Uncapped 20
76 8 UBA1 Himanshu Rana India BATSMAN Uncapped 20
77 8 UBA1 Prithvi Shaw India BATSMAN Uncapped 20
78 8 UBA1 Rahul Tripathi India BATSMAN 14 Uncapped 20
79 8 UBA1 Manan Vohra India BATSMAN 45 Uncapped 20
80 8 UBA1 Surya Kumar Yadav India BATSMAN 55 Uncapped 30
81 9 UAL1 Jofra Archer West Indies ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 40
82 9 UAL1 Shivam Dube India ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20
83 9 UAL1 Deepak Hooda India ALL-ROUNDER 41 Uncapped 40
84 9 UAL1 Kamlesh Nagarkoti India ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20
85 9 UAL1 Krunal Pandya India ALL-ROUNDER 37 Uncapped 40
86 9 UAL1 Harshal Patel India ALL-ROUNDER 36 Uncapped 20
87 9 UAL1 Nitish Rana India ALL-ROUNDER 17 Uncapped 20
88 9 UAL1 Vijay Shankar India ALL-ROUNDER 5 Uncapped 40
89 9 UAL1 Darcy Short Australia ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20
90 9 UAL1 Rahul Tewatia India ALL-ROUNDER 7 Uncapped 20
91 10 UWK1 Ankush Bains India WICKETKEEPER 0 Uncapped 20
92 10 UWK1 Prashant Chopra India WICKETKEEPER Uncapped 20
93 10 UWK1 Sheldon Jackson India WICKETKEEPER 4 Uncapped 20
94 10 UWK1 Ishan Kishan India WICKETKEEPER 16 Uncapped 40
95 10 UWK1 Ben McDermott Australia WICKETKEEPER Uncapped 30
96 10 UWK1 Nikhil Naik India WICKETKEEPER 2 Uncapped 20
97 10 UWK1 Abhishek Sharma India WICKETKEEPER Uncapped 20
98 10 UWK1 Jitesh Sharma India WICKETKEEPER 0 Uncapped 20
99 10 UWK1 Aditya Tare India WICKETKEEPER 35 Uncapped 20
100 10 UWK1 Vishnu Vinod India WICKETKEEPER 3 Uncapped 20
101 11 UFA1 Syed Khaleel Ahmed India BOWLER 0 Uncapped 20
102 11 UFA1 Aniket Choudhary India BOWLER 5 Uncapped 30
103 11 UFA1 Rajneesh Gurbani India BOWLER Uncapped 20
104 11 UFA1 Siddharth Kaul India BOWLER 21 Uncapped 30
105 11 UFA1 Avesh Khan India BOWLER 1 Uncapped 20
106 11 UFA1 Kulwant Khejroliya India BOWLER 0 Uncapped 20
107 11 UFA1 T Natarajan India BOWLER 6 Uncapped 40
108 11 UFA1 Ankit Singh Rajpoot India BOWLER 11 Uncapped 30
109 11 UFA1 Navdeep Saini India BOWLER 0 Uncapped 20
110 11 UFA1 Basil Thampi India BOWLER 12 Uncapped 30
111 12 USP1 Iqbal Abdullah India BOWLER 49 Uncapped 30
112 12 USP1 Murugan Ashwin India BOWLER 10 Uncapped 20
113 12 USP1 Tejas Baroka India BOWLER 1 Uncapped 20
114 12 USP1 KC Cariappa India BOWLER 14 Uncapped 20
115 12 USP1 Rahul Chahar India BOWLER 3 Uncapped 20
116 12 USP1 Shivil Kaushik India BOWLER 7 Uncapped 20
117 12 USP1 Gowtham Krishnappa India BOWLER 0 Uncapped 20
118 12 USP1 Shahbaz Nadeem India BOWLER 55 Uncapped 40
119 12 USP1 Sai Kishore Ravi Srinivaasan India BOWLER Uncapped 20
120 12 USP1 Jagadeesha Suchith India BOWLER 14 Uncapped 20
121 13 BA2 Alex Hales England BATSMAN 0 Capped 100
122 13 BA2 Travis Head Australia BATSMAN 10 Capped 150
123 13 BA2 Colin Ingram South Africa BATSMAN 3 Capped 200
124 13 BA2 Evin Lewis West Indies BATSMAN Capped 150
125 13 BA2 Shaun Marsh Australia BATSMAN 71 Capped 150
126 13 BA2 Eoin Morgan England BATSMAN 52 Capped 200
127 13 BA2 Lendl Simmons West Indies BATSMAN 29 Capped 150
128 13 BA2 Mandeep Singh India BATSMAN 70 Capped 50
129 13 BA2 Saurabh Tiwary India BATSMAN 81 Capped 50
130 13 BA2 Manoj Tiwary India BATSMAN 93 Capped 50
131 14 AL2 Corey Anderson New Zealand ALL-ROUNDER 27 Capped 200
132 14 AL2 Daniel Christian Australia ALL-ROUNDER 36 Capped 100
133 14 AL2 Ben Cutting Australia ALL-ROUNDER 9 Capped 100
134 14 AL2 Rishi Dhawan India ALL-ROUNDER 26 Capped 50
135 14 AL2 Mohammad Nabi Eisakhil Afghanistan ALL-ROUNDER 3 Capped 50
136 14 AL2 Moises Henriques Australia ALL-ROUNDER 57 Capped 150
137 14 AL2 Pawan Negi India ALL-ROUNDER 41 Capped 50
138 14 AL2 Gurkeerat Singh India ALL-ROUNDER 30 Capped 50
139 14 AL2 Washington Sundar India ALL-ROUNDER 11 Capped 150
140 14 AL2 Jayant Yadav India ALL-ROUNDER 10 Capped 50
141 15 FA2 Trent Boult New Zealand BOWLER 14 Capped 150
142 15 FA2 Nathan Coulter-Nile Australia BOWLER 26 Capped 150
143 15 FA2 Dhawal Kulkarni India BOWLER 72 Capped 50
144 15 FA2 Vinay Kumar Ranganath India BOWLER 103 Capped 100
145 15 FA2 Sandeep Sharma India BOWLER 56 Capped 50
146 15 FA2 Mohit Sharma India BOWLER 75 Capped 150
147 15 FA2 Mohd Siraj India BOWLER 6 Capped 100
148 15 FA2 Dale Steyn South Africa BOWLER 90 Capped 100
149 15 FA2 Shardul Thakur India BOWLER 13 Capped 75
150 15 FA2 Jaydev Unadkat India BOWLER 47 Capped 150
151 16 SP2 Fawad Ahmed Australia BOWLER Capped 50
152 16 SP2 Nathan Lyon Australia BOWLER Capped 150
153 16 SP2 Pragyan Ojha India BOWLER 92 Capped 50
154 16 SP2 Tabraiz Shamsi South Africa BOWLER 4 Capped 50
155 16 SP2 Mujeeb Zadran Afghanistan BOWLER Capped 50
156 17 UBA2 Sachin Baby India BATSMAN 18 Uncapped 20
157 17 UBA2 Manjot Kalra India BATSMAN Uncapped 20
158 17 UBA2 Anmolpreet Singh India BATSMAN Uncapped 20
159 17 UBA2 Rinku Singh India BATSMAN 1 Uncapped 20
160 17 UBA2 Apoorv Wankhade India BATSMAN 0 Uncapped 20
161 18 UAL2 Pravin Dubey India ALL-ROUNDER 0 Uncapped 20
162 18 UAL2 Shivam Mavi India ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20
163 18 UAL2 Bipul Sharma India ALL-ROUNDER 33 Uncapped 20
164 18 UAL2 Ankit Sharma India ALL-ROUNDER 21 Uncapped 20
165 18 UAL2 Swapnil Singh India ALL-ROUNDER 5 Uncapped 20
166 19 UFA2 Sayan Ghosh India BOWLER 0 Uncapped 20
167 19 UFA2 Anureet Singh Kathuria India BOWLER 20 Uncapped 30
168 19 UFA2 Ishwar Pandey India BOWLER 25 Uncapped 20
169 19 UFA2 Pradeep Sangwan India BOWLER 35 Uncapped 30
170 19 UFA2 Nathu Singh India BOWLER 2 Uncapped 20
171 20 WK2 Alex Carey Australia WICKETKEEPER Capped 30
172 20 WK2 Johnson Charles West Indies WICKETKEEPER Capped 75
173 20 WK2 Niroshan Dickwella Sri Lanka WICKETKEEPER Capped 50
174 20 WK2 Robbie Frylinck South Africa WICKETKEEPER Capped 50
175 20 WK2 Glenn Phillips New Zealand WICKETKEEPER Capped 50
176 20 WK2 Nicholas Pooran West Indies WICKETKEEPER 0 Capped 50
177 20 WK2 Chadwick Walton West Indies WICKETKEEPER Capped 50
178 21 UWK2 Kedar Devdhar India WICKETKEEPER 1 Uncapped 20
179 21 UWK2 C.M Gautam India WICKETKEEPER 13 Uncapped 20
180 21 UWK2 Srikar Bharat Kona India WICKETKEEPER Uncapped 20
181 21 UWK2 Jagadeesan Narayan India WICKETKEEPER Uncapped 20
182 21 UWK2 Anuj Rawat India WICKETKEEPER Uncapped 20
183 22 USP2 Yuvraj Chudasama India BOWLER Uncapped 20
184 22 USP2 Mihir Hirwani India BOWLER Uncapped 20
185 22 USP2 Mayank Markande India BOWLER Uncapped 20
186 22 USP2 Zahir Khan Pakteen Afghanistan BOWLER Uncapped 20
187 22 USP2 Akshay Wakhare India BOWLER Uncapped 20
188 23 BA3 Darren Bravo West Indies BATSMAN 1 Capped 75
189 23 BA3 Joe Burns Australia BATSMAN Capped 50
190 23 BA3 Anton Devcich New Zealand BATSMAN Capped 50
191 23 BA3 Faiz Fazal India BATSMAN 12 Capped 50
192 23 BA3 Reeza Hendricks South Africa BATSMAN Capped 50
193 23 BA3 Tamim Khan Bangladesh BATSMAN Capped 50
194 23 BA3 Usman Khawaja Australia BATSMAN 6 Capped 75
195 23 BA3 Michael Klinger Australia BATSMAN 4 Capped 150
196 23 BA3 Aiden Markram South Africa BATSMAN Capped 50
197 23 BA3 Abhinav Mukund India BATSMAN 3 Capped 50
198 24 AL3 Ashton Agar Australia ALL-ROUNDER Capped 50
199 24 AL3 Hilton Cartwright Australia ALL-ROUNDER Capped 50
200 24 AL3 Jean-Paul Duminy South Africa ALL-ROUNDER 77 Capped 100
201 24 AL3 John Hastings Australia ALL-ROUNDER 3 Capped 50
202 24 AL3 Chris Jordan England ALL-ROUNDER 10 Capped 100
203 24 AL3 Rovman Powell West Indies ALL-ROUNDER 0 Capped 50
204 24 AL3 Adil Rashid England ALL-ROUNDER Capped 75
205 24 AL3 Parvez Rasool India ALL-ROUNDER 11 Capped 50
206 24 AL3 Mitchell Santner New Zealand ALL-ROUNDER Capped 50
207 24 AL3 David Willey England ALL-ROUNDER Capped 200
208 25 WK3 Peter Handscomb Australia WICKETKEEPER Capped 150
209 25 WK3 Tom Latham New Zealand WICKETKEEPER Capped 50
210 25 WK3 M Shahzad Mohammadi Afghanistan WICKETKEEPER Capped 50
211 25 WK3 Kusal Perera Sri Lanka WICKETKEEPER 2 Capped 50
212 25 WK3 Dinesh Ramdin West Indies WICKETKEEPER Capped 50
213 25 WK3 Luke Ronchi New Zealand WICKETKEEPER 5 Capped 75
214 25 WK3 Shafiqullah Shafaq Afghanistan WICKETKEEPER Capped 50
215 26 FA3 Varun Aaron India BOWLER 42 Capped 50
216 26 FA3 Sreenath Arvind India BOWLER 38 Capped 50
217 26 FA3 Jason Behrendorff Australia BOWLER Capped 100
218 26 FA3 Lockie Ferguson New Zealand BOWLER 4 Capped 75
219 26 FA3 Ben Laughlin Australia BOWLER 2 Capped 50
220 26 FA3 Tymal Mills England BOWLER 5 Capped 100
221 26 FA3 Adam Milne New Zealand BOWLER 5 Capped 75
222 26 FA3 Barinder Sran India BOWLER 16 Capped 50
223 26 FA3 Billy Stanlake Australia BOWLER 2 Capped 50
224 26 FA3 Andrew Tye Australia BOWLER 6 Capped 100
225 27 SP3 Michael Beer Australia BOWLER Capped 50
226 27 SP3 Akila Dhananjaya Sri Lanka BOWLER Capped 50
227 27 SP3 Keshav Maharaj South Africa BOWLER Capped 50
228 27 SP3 Aaron Phangiso South Africa BOWLER Capped 50
229 27 SP3 Lakshan Sandakan Sri Lanka BOWLER Capped 50
230 27 SP3 Sachithra Senanayake Sri Lanka BOWLER 8 Capped 50
231 27 SP3 Rahul Sharma India BOWLER 44 Capped 50
232 28 UBA3 Tanmay Agarwal India BATSMAN 0 Uncapped 20
233 28 UBA3 Ankeet Bawane India BATSMAN 1 Uncapped 20
234 28 UBA3 Harpreet Bhatia India BATSMAN 0 Uncapped 20
235 28 UBA3 Unmukt Chand India BATSMAN 21 Uncapped 20
236 28 UBA3 Tom Cooper Australia BATSMAN Uncapped 40
237 28 UBA3 Hiten Dalal India BATSMAN Uncapped 20
238 28 UBA3 Armaan Jaffer India BATSMAN 0 Uncapped 20
239 28 UBA3 Amandeep Khare India BATSMAN Uncapped 20
240 28 UBA3 Samarth Kumar India BATSMAN Uncapped 20
241 28 UBA3 Virat Singh India BATSMAN Uncapped 20
242 29 UAL3 Baba Aparajith India ALL-ROUNDER 0 Uncapped 20
243 29 UAL3 Deepak Chahar India ALL-ROUNDER 5 Uncapped 20
244 29 UAL3 Cameron Delport South Africa ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 30
245 29 UAL3 Tajinder Dhillon India ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20
246 29 UAL3 Shreyas Gopal India ALL-ROUNDER 6 Uncapped 20
247 29 UAL3 Akshay Karnewar India ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20
248 29 UAL3 Akshdeep Nath India ALL-ROUNDER 5 Uncapped 20
249 29 UAL3 Atit Sheth India ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20
250 29 UAL3 Shashank Singh India ALL-ROUNDER 0 Uncapped 20
251 29 UAL3 Hanuma Vihari India ALL-ROUNDER 22 Uncapped 20
252 30 UWK3 Arun Karthick Basker India WICKETKEEPER Uncapped 20
253 30 UWK3 Eklavya Dwivedi India WICKETKEEPER 4 Uncapped 40
254 30 UWK3 Abhimanyu Easwaran India WICKETKEEPER Uncapped 20
255 30 UWK3 Chintan Gaja India WICKETKEEPER Uncapped 20
256 30 UWK3 Shreevats Goswami India WICKETKEEPER 23 Uncapped 20
257 30 UWK3 Abhishek Gupta India WICKETKEEPER Uncapped 20
258 30 UWK3 Smit Patel India WICKETKEEPER Uncapped 20
259 30 UWK3 Mahesh Rawat India WICKETKEEPER 18 Uncapped 20
260 30 UWK3 Jaskaranvir Singh Sohi India WICKETKEEPER Uncapped 20
261 30 UWK3 Hamza Tariq Canada WICKETKEEPER Associate 20
262 30 UWK3 Rahul Yadav India WICKETKEEPER Uncapped 20
263 31 UFA3 Abu Nechim Ahmed India BOWLER 17 Uncapped 20
264 31 UFA3 Rishi Arothe India BOWLER Uncapped 20
265 31 UFA3 Ben Dwarshuis Australia BOWLER Uncapped 20
266 31 UFA3 Asif K M India BOWLER Uncapped 20
267 31 UFA3 Ravi Kiran Majeti India BOWLER Uncapped 20
268 31 UFA3 Chama Milind India BOWLER 0 Uncapped 20
269 31 UFA3 Ishan Porel India BOWLER Uncapped 20
270 31 UFA3 Pawan Suyal India BOWLER 5 Uncapped 20
271 31 UFA3 Aditya Thakare India BOWLER Uncapped 20
272 31 UFA3 Vikas Tokas India BOWLER 0 Uncapped 20
273 32 USP3 Harmeet Singh Baddhan India BOWLER 1 Uncapped 20
274 32 USP3 Bhargav Bhatt India BOWLER 17 Uncapped 20
275 32 USP3 Sarbjeet Singh Ladda India BOWLER 9 Uncapped 20
276 32 USP3 Sandeep Lamichhane Nepal BOWLER Associate 20
277 32 USP3 Mohan Prasath India BOWLER Uncapped 20
278 32 USP3 Pradeep Sahu India BOWLER 5 Uncapped 20
279 32 USP3 Abhishek Sakuja India BOWLER Uncapped 20
280 32 USP3 Ashok Sandhu India BOWLER Uncapped 20
281 32 USP3 Mitchell Swepson Australia BOWLER Uncapped 40
282 32 USP3 Pravin Tambe India BOWLER 33 Uncapped 20
283 32 USP3 Parikshit Valsangkar India BOWLER Uncapped 20
284 33 BA4 Dean Elgar South Africa BATSMAN Capped 50
285 33 BA4 Cheteshwar Pujara India BATSMAN 30 Capped 75
286 33 BA4 Venugopal Rao India BATSMAN 65 Capped 50
287 33 BA4 Ross Taylor New Zealand BATSMAN 55 Capped 75
288 33 BA4 Upul Tharanga Sri Lanka BATSMAN Capped 50
289 33 BA4 Cameron White Australia BATSMAN 47 Capped 200
290 33 BA4 Najibullah Zadran Afghanistan BATSMAN Capped 50
291 34 AL4 Ravi Bopara England ALL-ROUNDER 24 Capped 150
292 34 AL4 Tom Curran England ALL-ROUNDER Capped 100
293 34 AL4 Andre Fletcher West Indies ALL-ROUNDER Capped 50
294 34 AL4 Asela Gunarathne Sri Lanka ALL-ROUNDER 0 Capped 50
295 34 AL4 Jason Holder West Indies ALL-ROUNDER 11 Capped 150
296 34 AL4 Ryan Mclaren South Africa ALL-ROUNDER 18 Capped 50
297 34 AL4 Irfan Pathan India ALL-ROUNDER 103 Capped 50
298 34 AL4 Thisara Perera Sri Lanka ALL-ROUNDER 37 Capped 50
299 34 AL4 Dwayne Smith West Indies ALL-ROUNDER 76 Capped 100
300 34 AL4 Jon-Jon Smuts South Africa ALL-ROUNDER Capped 50
301 35 FA4 Sean Abbott Australia BOWLER 2 Capped 50
302 35 FA4 Sheldon Cottrell West Indies BOWLER Capped 50
303 35 FA4 Marchant De Lange South Africa BOWLER 5 Capped 75
304 35 FA4 Ashoke Dinda India BOWLER 78 Capped 50
305 35 FA4 Matt Henry New Zealand BOWLER 2 Capped 50
306 35 FA4 Abhimanyu Mithun India BOWLER 16 Capped 50
307 35 FA4 Morne Morkel South Africa BOWLER 70 Capped 75
308 35 FA4 Lungisani Ngidi South Africa BOWLER Capped 50
309 35 FA4 Joel Paris Australia BOWLER Capped 50
310 35 FA4 Jhye Richardson Australia BOWLER Capped 50
311 36 UBA4 Shivam Chauhan India BATSMAN Uncapped 20
312 36 UBA4 Paras Dogra India BATSMAN 13 Uncapped 20
313 36 UBA4 Ruturaj Gaikwad India BATSMAN Uncapped 20
314 36 UBA4 Christiaan Jonker South Africa BATSMAN Uncapped 30
315 36 UBA4 Sharad Lumba India BATSMAN Uncapped 20
316 36 UBA4 Priyank Panchal India BATSMAN Uncapped 20
317 36 UBA4 Sarthak Ranjan India BATSMAN Uncapped 20
318 36 UBA4 Shubham Singh Rohilla India BATSMAN Uncapped 20
319 36 UBA4 Vishnu Solanki India BATSMAN Uncapped 30
320 36 UBA4 Paul Valthaty India BATSMAN 23 Uncapped 20
321 37 UAL4 Jay Bista India ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20
322 37 UAL4 Mayank Dagar India ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20
323 37 UAL4 Milind Kumar India ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20
324 37 UAL4 A. Ashish Reddy India ALL-ROUNDER 31 Uncapped 20
325 37 UAL4 Anukul Roy India ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20
326 37 UAL4 Kanishk Seth India ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20
327 37 UAL4 Shivam Sharma India ALL-ROUNDER 5 Uncapped 20
328 37 UAL4 Dhruv Shorey India ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20
329 37 UAL4 Vivek Singh India ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20
330 37 UAL4 Lalit Yadav India ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20
331 38 UWK4 Harvik Desai India WICKETKEEPER Uncapped 20
332 38 UWK4 Gitansh Khera India WICKETKEEPER Uncapped 20
333 38 UWK4 Sadiq Kirmani India WICKETKEEPER Uncapped 20
334 38 UWK4 Anmol Malhotra India WICKETKEEPER Uncapped 20
335 38 UWK4 Kyle Mayers West Indies WICKETKEEPER Uncapped 20
336 38 UWK4 Dhruv Raval India WICKETKEEPER Uncapped 20
337 38 UWK4 Rohith Ravikumar India WICKETKEEPER Uncapped 20
338 38 UWK4 Mohammad Nazim Siddiqui India WICKETKEEPER Uncapped 20
339 38 UWK4 Mayank Sidhu India WICKETKEEPER Uncapped 20
340 38 UWK4 Sandeep Kumar Tomar India WICKETKEEPER Uncapped 20
341 39 UFA4 Subodh Bhati India BOWLER Uncapped 20
342 39 UFA4 Stephen Chipurupalli India BOWLER Uncapped 20
343 39 UFA4 Amit Mishra India BOWLER Uncapped 20
344 39 UFA4 Ronit More India BOWLER 2 Uncapped 20
345 39 UFA4 Yarra Raj India BOWLER Uncapped 20
346 39 UFA4 Rahul Shukla India BOWLER 7 Uncapped 20
347 39 UFA4 Jaskaran Singh India BOWLER 8 Uncapped 20
348 39 UFA4 Oshane Thomas West Indies BOWLER Uncapped 20
349 39 UFA4 Athisayaraj V India BOWLER Uncapped 20
350 39 UFA4 Sandeep Warrier India BOWLER 0 Uncapped 20
351 40 USP4 Zeeshan Ansari India BOWLER Uncapped 20
352 40 USP4 Vinay Choudhary India BOWLER Uncapped 20
353 40 USP4 Siddharth Desai India BOWLER Uncapped 20
354 40 USP4 Shadab Hussain Jakati India BOWLER 59 Uncapped 20
355 40 USP4 Jiyas K India BOWLER Uncapped 20
356 40 USP4 Varun Khanna India BOWLER Uncapped 20
357 40 USP4 Alexandar Rama Doss India BOWLER Uncapped 20
358 40 USP4 Rahil Shah India BOWLER Uncapped 20
359 40 USP4 Gurvinder Singh India BOWLER Uncapped 30
360 40 USP4 Rajwinder Singh India BOWLER Uncapped 20
361 40 USP4 Ankit Soni India BOWLER 7 Uncapped 20
362 41 AL5 Farhaan Behardien South Africa ALL-ROUNDER 3 Capped 50
363 41 AL5 Jonathan Carter West Indies ALL-ROUNDER Capped 50
364 41 AL5 Joe Denly England ALL-ROUNDER Capped 75
365 41 AL5 Rayad Emrit West Indies ALL-ROUNDER Capped 50
366 41 AL5 Mohammed Mahmudullah Bangladesh ALL-ROUNDER Capped 50
367 41 AL5 Dawid Malan England ALL-ROUNDER Capped 50
368 41 AL5 Wayne Parnell South Africa ALL-ROUNDER 26 Capped 75
369 41 AL5 Andile Lucky Phehlukwayo South Africa ALL-ROUNDER Capped 50
370 41 AL5 Vernon Philander South Africa ALL-ROUNDER Capped 50
371 41 AL5 Dwaine Pretorius South Africa ALL-ROUNDER Capped 50
372 42 FA5 Ronsford Beaton West Indies BOWLER Capped 50
373 42 FA5 Steven Finn England BOWLER Capped 150
374 42 FA5 Shannon Gabriel West Indies BOWLER Capped 50
375 42 FA5 Manpreet Grewal India BOWLER 44 Capped 50
376 42 FA5 Harry Gurney England BOWLER Capped 150
377 42 FA5 Dane Paterson South Africa BOWLER Capped 50
378 42 FA5  Liam Plunkett England BOWLER Capped 200
379 42 FA5 Pankaj Singh India BOWLER 17 Capped 50
380 42 FA5 Kesrick Williams West Indies BOWLER Capped 50
381 42 FA5 Mark Wood England BOWLER Capped 150
382 43 UBA5 Mohammed Asaduddin India BATSMAN Uncapped 20
383 43 UBA5 Rajesh Bishnoi Sr India BATSMAN 3 Uncapped 20
384 43 UBA5 Ravi Teja Dwaraka India BATSMAN 32 Uncapped 20
385 43 UBA5 Chirag Gandhi India BATSMAN Uncapped 20
386 43 UBA5 Abhinav Manohar India BATSMAN Uncapped 20
387 43 UBA5 Rohan Marwaha India BATSMAN Uncapped 20
388 43 UBA5 Rajat Patidar India BATSMAN Uncapped 20
389 43 UBA5 Akshath Reddy Produturi India BATSMAN 12 Uncapped 20
390 43 UBA5 Yash Sehrawat India BATSMAN Uncapped 20
391 43 UBA5 Rassie Van Der Dussen South Africa BATSMAN Uncapped 20
392 44 UAL5 Akash Bhandari India ALL-ROUNDER 0 Uncapped 20
393 44 UAL5 Kunal Chandela India ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20
394 44 UAL5 Kevon Cooper West Indies ALL-ROUNDER 25 Uncapped 40
395 44 UAL5 Aamir Gani India ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20
396 44 UAL5 Chris Green Australia ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20
397 44 UAL5 Mahipal Lomror India ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20
398 44 UAL5 Yogesh Nagar India ALL-ROUNDER 26 Uncapped 20
399 44 UAL5 Riyan Parag India ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20
400 44 UAL5 Jalaj Saxena India ALL-ROUNDER 0 Uncapped 20
401 44 UAL5 Himmat Singh India ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20
402 45 UFA5 Baltej Dhanda India BOWLER Uncapped 20
403 45 UFA5 Armaan Jain India BOWLER Uncapped 20
404 45 UFA5 Mohsin Khan India BOWLER Uncapped 20
405 45 UFA5 Javed Khan India BOWLER 0 Uncapped 20
406 45 UFA5 Prasidh Krishna India BOWLER Uncapped 20
407 45 UFA5 Lukman Hussain Meriwala India BOWLER Uncapped 20
408 45 UFA5 Domnic Muthuswamy India BOWLER 6 Uncapped 20
409 45 UFA5 Veer Singh India BOWLER 9 Uncapped 20
410 45 UFA5 Mukesh Kumar Singh India BOWLER Uncapped 20
411 45 UFA5 Arshdeep Singh India BOWLER Uncapped 20
412 46 AL6 Scott Kuggeleijn New Zealand ALL-ROUNDER Capped 50
413 46 AL6 Angelo Mathews Sri Lanka ALL-ROUNDER 49 Capped 200
414 46 AL6 Wiaan Mulder South Africa ALL-ROUNDER Capped 50
415 46 AL6 Dilshan Munaweera Sri Lanka ALL-ROUNDER Capped 50
416 46 AL6 Ashley Nurse West Indies ALL-ROUNDER Capped 50
417 46 AL6 Seekkuge Prasanna Sri Lanka ALL-ROUNDER Capped 50
418 46 AL6 Daren Sammy West Indies ALL-ROUNDER 22 Capped 75
419 46 AL6 Marlon Samuels West Indies ALL-ROUNDER 15 Capped 50
420 46 AL6 Dasun Shanaka Sri Lanka ALL-ROUNDER Capped 50
421 46 AL6 David Wiese South Africa ALL-ROUNDER 15 Capped 50
422 47 FA6 Kyle Abbott South Africa BOWLER 5 Capped 150
423 47 FA6 Parvinder Awana India BOWLER 33 Capped 50
424 47 FA6 Dushmanta Chameera Sri Lanka BOWLER Capped 50
425 47 FA6 Beuran Hendricks South Africa BOWLER Capped 50
426 47 FA6 Nuwan Kulasekera Sri Lanka BOWLER 6 Capped 50
427 47 FA6 Praveen Kumar India BOWLER 119 Capped 50
428 47 FA6 Suranga Lakmal Sri Lanka BOWLER Capped 50
429 47 FA6 Neil Wagner New Zealand BOWLER Capped 50
430 47 FA6 Dawlat Zadran Afghanistan BOWLER Capped 50
431 47 FA6 Shapoor Zadran Afghanistan BOWLER Capped 50
432 48 UBA6 Jiwanjot Chauhan India BATSMAN Uncapped 20
433 48 UBA6 Ravi Chauhan India BATSMAN Uncapped 20
434 48 UBA6 Samit Gohil India BATSMAN Uncapped 20
435 48 UBA6 Marcus Harris Australia BATSMAN Uncapped 20
436 48 UBA6 Daniel Hughes Australia BATSMAN Uncapped 30
437 48 UBA6 Manprit Juneja India BATSMAN Uncapped 20
438 48 UBA6 Ankit Lamba India BATSMAN Uncapped 20
439 48 UBA6 Alexander Ross Australia BATSMAN Uncapped 30
440 48 UBA6 Mayank Siddana India BATSMAN Uncapped 20
441 48 UBA6 Ramandeep Singh India BATSMAN Uncapped 20
442 48 UBA6 Abhijeet Tomar India BATSMAN Uncapped 20
443 49 UAL6 Mehdi Hasan India ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20
444 49 UAL6 Pankaj Jaswal India ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20
445 49 UAL6 Kishore Kamath India ALL-ROUNDER 0 Uncapped 20
446 49 UAL6 Rohan Prem India ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20
447 49 UAL6 Deepak Punia India ALL-ROUNDER 0 Uncapped 20
448 49 UAL6 Kshitiz Sharma India ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20
449 49 UAL6 Manan Sharma India ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20
450 49 UAL6 Pratyush Singh India ALL-ROUNDER 0 Uncapped 20
451 49 UAL6 Amit Verma India ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20
452 49 UAL6 Vyshak Vijay Kumar India ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20
453 50 UFA6 Aswin Crist India BOWLER Uncapped 20
454 50 UFA6 Royston Dias India BOWLER Uncapped 20
455 50 UFA6 Nidheesh M D Dinesan India BOWLER Uncapped 20
456 50 UFA6 Thomas Helm England BOWLER Uncapped 40
457 50 UFA6 Ashish Hooda India BOWLER Uncapped 20
458 50 UFA6 Umar Nazir Mir India BOWLER Uncapped 20
459 50 UFA6 Kushang Patel India BOWLER Uncapped 20
460 50 UFA6 Shelly Shaurya India BOWLER 0 Uncapped 20
461 50 UFA6 Aaron Summers Australia BOWLER Uncapped 20
462 50 UFA6 Kartik Tyagi India BOWLER Uncapped 20
463 51 AL7 Sikandar Butt Zimbabwe ALL-ROUNDER Capped 50
464 51 AL7 Graeme Cremer Zimbabwe ALL-ROUNDER Capped 50
465 51 AL7 Solomon Mire Zimbabwe ALL-ROUNDER Capped 50
466 51 AL7 Samit Patel England ALL-ROUNDER Capped 75
467 51 AL7  Shabbir Rahaman Bangladesh ALL-ROUNDER Capped 50
468 51 AL7 Abul Raju Bangladesh ALL-ROUNDER Capped 50
469 51 AL7 Dhananjaya Silva Sri Lanka ALL-ROUNDER Capped 50
470 51 AL7 Paul Stirling Ireland ALL-ROUNDER Capped 50
471 51 AL7 Isuru Udana Sri Lanka ALL-ROUNDER Capped 50
472 51 AL7 Vaughn Van Jaarsveld South Africa ALL-ROUNDER Capped 50
473 51 AL7 Malcolm Waller Zimbabwe ALL-ROUNDER Capped 50
474 52 FA7 Scott Boland Australia BOWLER 2 Capped 50
475 52 FA7 Ben Hilfenhaus Australia BOWLER 17 Capped 50
476 52 FA7 Gulbadin Naib Afghanistan BOWLER Capped 50
477 52 FA7 Duanne Olivier South Africa BOWLER Capped 50
478 52 FA7 Munaf Patel India BOWLER 51 Capped 50
479 52 FA7 Seth Rance New Zealand BOWLER Capped 50
480 52 FA7 Peter Siddle Australia BOWLER Capped 75
481 52 FA7 Jerome Taylor West Indies BOWLER 5 Capped 75
482 52 FA7 Sudeep Tyagi India BOWLER 14 Capped 50
483 52 FA7 Ben Wheeler New Zealand BOWLER Capped 50
484 53 UAL7 Indrajith Baba India ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20
485 53 UAL7 Rajat Bhatia India ALL-ROUNDER 95 Uncapped 40
486 53 UAL7 Sohraab Dhaliwal India ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20
487 53 UAL7 Saurabh Kumar India ALL-ROUNDER 0 Uncapped 20
488 53 UAL7 Vignesh Moorthy India ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20
489 53 UAL7 Arjun Nair Australia ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20
490 53 UAL7 Michael Neser Australia ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 40
491 53 UAL7 Roshon Primus West Indies ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 30
492 53 UAL7 Karanveer Singh India ALL-ROUNDER 9 Uncapped 20
493 53 UAL7 Jack Wildermuth Australia ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20
494 54 UFA7 Ajit Chahal India BOWLER Uncapped 20
495 54 UFA7 Ishwar Chaudhary India BOWLER Uncapped 20
496 54 UFA7 Deepak Chaudhary India BOWLER Uncapped 20
497 54 UFA7 Pradeep Dadhe India BOWLER Uncapped 20
498 54 UFA7 Tushar Deshpande India BOWLER Uncapped 20
499 54 UFA7 Shubek Gill India BOWLER Uncapped 20
500 54 UFA7 Babasafi Pathan India BOWLER Uncapped 20
501 54 UFA7 Monu Singh India BOWLER Uncapped 20
502 54 UFA7 Pradeep Thippeswamy India BOWLER Uncapped 20
503 54 UFA7 Kuldip Yadav India BOWLER Uncapped 20
504 55 UAL8 Chaitanya Bishnoi India ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20
505 55 UAL8 Nikhil Gangta India ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20
506 55 UAL8 Kuldeep Hooda India ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20
507 55 UAL8 Ankit Kaushik India ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20
508 55 UAL8 Ashok Menaria India ALL-ROUNDER 29 Uncapped 20
509 55 UAL8 Ryan Ninan Australia ALL-ROUNDER 2 Uncapped 20
510 55 UAL8 Ninad Rathva India ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20
511 55 UAL8 Siddhant Sharma India ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20
512 55 UAL8 Mrinank Singh India ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20
513 55 UAL8 Milind Tandon India ALL-ROUNDER 0 Uncapped 20
514 56 UFA8 Manjeetkumar Chaudhary India BOWLER Uncapped 20
515 56 UFA8 Junior Dala South Africa BOWLER Uncapped 20
516 56 UFA8 Karan Thakur India BOWLER Uncapped 20
517 56 UFA8 Tanveer Ul Haq India BOWLER Uncapped 20
518 56 UFA8 Anurag Verma New Zealand BOWLER Uncapped 20
519 56 UFA8 Lizaad Williams South Africa BOWLER Uncapped 20
520 56 UFA8 Lalit Yadav India BOWLER Uncapped 20
521 57 UAL9 Fabid Ahmed India ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20
522 57 UAL9 Vinod C V India ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20
523 57 UAL9 Manzoor Dar India ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20
524 57 UAL9 Akhil Herwadkar India ALL-ROUNDER 0 Uncapped 20
525 57 UAL9 Anirudha Joshi India ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20
526 57 UAL9 Aman Khan India ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20
527 57 UAL9 Shamss Mulani India ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20
528 57 UAL9 Salman Nizar India ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20
529 57 UAL9 Mandeep Singh India ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20
530 57 UAL9 Sagar Trivedi India ALL-ROUNDER 0 Uncapped 20
531 58 UAL10 Imtiaz Ahmed India ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20
532 58 UAL10 Puneet Datey India ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20
533 58 UAL10 Antony Dhas India ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20
534 58 UAL10 Sidhant Dobal India ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20
535 58 UAL10 Thomas Kaber South Africa ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20
536 58 UAL10 Midhun S India ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20
537 58 UAL10 Shaurya Sanandia India ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20
538 58 UAL10 Odean Smith West Indies ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20
539 58 UAL10 Shamar Springer West Indies ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20
540 58 UAL10 R.Sanjay Yadav India ALL-ROUNDER 0 Uncapped 20
541 59 UAL11 Shubham Agrawal India ALL-ROUNDER 1 Uncapped 20
542 59 UAL11 Sumanth Bodapati India ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20
543 59 UAL11 Writtick Chatterjee India ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20
544 59 UAL11 Yomahesh Kumar India