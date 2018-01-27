IPL Auction 2018: From Mitchell Starc to Rashid Khan, complete list of sold and unsold bowlers on day 1
Here is the full list of bowlers who went under the hammer at the 2018 IPL Auctions in Bengaluru.
FirstCricket Staff,
Jan,27 2018
England's star allrounder Ben Stokes topped the Indian Premier League auction on Saturday selling for $1.96 million despite a looming court case for assault.
File image of Rashid Khan. AFP
On a day in which the eight IPL teams spent over $50m on talent, Stokes's deal with Rajasthan Royals came ahead of Indian batsmen KL Rahul and Manish Pandey and Australians Chris Lynn, Mitchell Starc and Glenn Maxwell in the top prices paid.
But England captain Joe Root and wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow, and star batsmen Chris Gayle of West Indies and Hashim Amla of South Africa failed to attract bids.
Veteran Sri Lanka paceman Lasith Malinga also went unsold but the franchises have the option of getting them back on the auction table Sunday.
While Twenty20 was initially considered a batsman's format, the bowlers have changed the perception with their performances over the years. Hence, in the 2018 IPL Auctions, both pacers and spinners were in demand and drew some staggering sums.
Here is the full list of bowlers who went under the hammer in Bengaluru.
Marquee bowlers:
Harbhajan Singh is sold to Chennai Super Kings for Rs 2 Cr
Mitchell Starc is sold to Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs. 9.4 Cr
Ravichandran Ashwin is sold to Kings XI Punjab for Rs 7.6 Cr
Capped Fast bowlers:
Mustafizur Rahman is sold to Mumbai Indians Rs 2.2 Cr
Mitchell Johnson goes UNSOLD
Josh Hazlewood goes UNSOLD
Pat Cummins is sold to Mumbai Indians Rs 5.4 Cr
Umesh Yadav is sold to Kolkata Knight Riders (RTM) for Rs 4.2 Cr
Tim Southee goes UNSOLD
Ishant Sharma goes UNSOLD
Mohammad Shami is sold to Delhi Daredevils (RTM) for Rs 3 Cr
Mitchell McClenegan goes UNSOLD
Kagiso Rabada is sold to Delhi Daredevils (RTM) for Rs 4.2 Cr
Lasith Malinga goes UNSOLD
Capped Spin bowlers:
Piyush Chawla is sold to KKR (RTM) for 4.2 Cr
Imran Tahir is sold to CSK for 1 Cr
Ish Sodhi goes UNSOLD
Karn Sharma is sold to CSK for Rs 5 Cr
Rashid Khan is sold to SRH (RTM) for Rs 9 Cr
Amit Mishra is sold to DD for Rs 4 Cr
Samuel Badree goes UNSOLD
Yuzvendra Chahal is sold to RCB (RTM) for Rs 6 Cr
Adam Zampa goes UNSOLD
Kuldeep Yadav is sold to KKR (RTM) for Rs 5.8 Cr
Uncapped fast bowlers
Kulwant Khejroliya sold to Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs 85 L
Siddarth Kaul sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 3.8 Cr
T Natrajan sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 40 L
Basil Thampi sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 95 L
Aniket Choudhary sold to Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs 30 L
Khaleel Ahmed sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 3 Cr
Navdeep Saini sold to Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs 3 Cr
Avesh Khan sold to Delhi Daredevils for Rs 70 L
Ankit Singh Rajpoot sold to Kings XI Punjab for Rs 3 Cr
With inputs from AFP
