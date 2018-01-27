First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
U-19 WC | 5th Place Play-off 1st Semi Final Jan 27, 2018
SA Vs NZ
South Africa Under-19 beat New Zealand Under-19 by 73 runs
U-19 WC | 15th Place Play-off Jan 27, 2018
PNG Vs KEN
Kenya Under-19 beat Papua New Guinea Under-19 by 14 runs
ENG in AUS Jan 28, 2018
AUS vs ENG
Perth Stadium, Perth
PAK in NZ Jan 28, 2018
NZ vs PAK
Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

IPL Auction 2018: From Mitchell Starc to Rashid Khan, complete list of sold and unsold bowlers on day 1

Here is the full list of bowlers who went under the hammer at the 2018 IPL Auctions in Bengaluru.

FirstCricket Staff, Jan,27 2018

England's star allrounder Ben Stokes topped the Indian Premier League auction on Saturday selling for $1.96 million despite a looming court case for assault.

File image of Rashid Khan. AFP

File image of Rashid Khan. AFP

On a day in which the eight IPL teams spent over $50m on talent, Stokes's deal with Rajasthan Royals came ahead of Indian batsmen KL Rahul and Manish Pandey and Australians Chris Lynn, Mitchell Starc and Glenn Maxwell in the top prices paid.

But England captain Joe Root and wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow, and star batsmen Chris Gayle of West Indies and Hashim Amla of South Africa failed to attract bids.

Veteran Sri Lanka paceman Lasith Malinga also went unsold but the franchises have the option of getting them back on the auction table Sunday.

While Twenty20 was initially considered a batsman's format, the bowlers have changed the perception with their performances over the years. Hence, in the 2018 IPL Auctions, both pacers and spinners were in demand and drew some staggering sums.

Here is the full list of bowlers who went under the hammer in Bengaluru.

Marquee bowlers:

Harbhajan Singh is sold to Chennai Super Kings for Rs 2 Cr

Mitchell Starc is sold to Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs. 9.4 Cr

Ravichandran Ashwin is sold to Kings XI Punjab for Rs 7.6 Cr

Capped Fast bowlers: 

Mustafizur Rahman is sold to Mumbai Indians Rs 2.2 Cr

Mitchell Johnson goes UNSOLD

Josh Hazlewood goes UNSOLD

Pat Cummins is sold to Mumbai Indians Rs 5.4 Cr

Umesh Yadav is sold to Kolkata Knight Riders (RTM) for Rs 4.2 Cr

Tim Southee goes UNSOLD

Ishant Sharma goes UNSOLD

Mohammad Shami is sold to Delhi Daredevils (RTM) for Rs 3 Cr

Mitchell McClenegan goes UNSOLD

Kagiso Rabada is sold to Delhi Daredevils (RTM) for Rs 4.2 Cr

Lasith Malinga goes UNSOLD

Capped Spin bowlers:

Piyush Chawla is sold to KKR (RTM) for 4.2 Cr

Imran Tahir is sold to CSK for 1 Cr

Ish Sodhi goes UNSOLD

Karn Sharma is sold to CSK for Rs 5 Cr

Rashid Khan is sold to SRH (RTM) for Rs 9 Cr

Amit Mishra is sold to DD for Rs 4 Cr

Samuel Badree goes UNSOLD

Yuzvendra Chahal is sold to RCB (RTM) for Rs 6 Cr

Adam Zampa goes UNSOLD

Kuldeep Yadav is sold to KKR (RTM) for Rs 5.8 Cr

Uncapped fast bowlers

Kulwant Khejroliya sold to Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs 85 L

Siddarth Kaul sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 3.8 Cr

T Natrajan sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 40 L

Basil Thampi sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 95 L

Aniket Choudhary sold to Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs 30 L

Khaleel Ahmed sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 3 Cr

Navdeep Saini sold to Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs 3 Cr

Avesh Khan sold to Delhi Daredevils for Rs 70 L

Ankit Singh Rajpoot sold to Kings XI Punjab for Rs 3 Cr

With inputs from AFP

Click here for complete list of all-rounders that were auctioned on Day 1

Click here for complete list of batsmen that were auctioned on Day 1

Click here for complete and comprehensive list of all the players that were auctioned on Day 1

 

 

 

Published Date: Jan 27, 2018 | Updated Date: Jan 27, 2018

Also See



CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4969 124
2 South Africa 3888 111
3 Australia 4174 104
4 New Zealand 3489 100
5 England 4829 99
6 Sri Lanka 4058 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 South Africa 6386 120
2 India 6680 119
3 England 6708 116
4 New Zealand 6550 115
5 Australia 6310 113
6 Pakistan 4875 96
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 New Zealand 2508 125
2 Pakistan 3097 124
3 India 3385 121
4 England 2029 119
5 West Indies 2538 115
6 South Africa 2238 112
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all