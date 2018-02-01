IPL Auction 2018: From Chennai Super Kings' smart buying to demand for all-rounders, an interactive breakdown of the numbers
169 players were among those lucky enough by the eight teams in the two-day mega IPL player auction. Let’s look an interactive look at all the statistics from the 2018 auctions.
Umang Pabari,
Feb,01 2018
- ICC Under-19 World Cup, 2018 AFG Vs PAK Match Abandoned
- ICC Under-19 World Cup, 2018 SA Vs BAN South Africa Under-19 beat Bangladesh Under-19 by 8 wickets
- ICC Under-19 World Cup, 2018 PAK Vs IND India Under-19 beat Pakistan Under-19 by 203 runs
- ICC Under-19 World Cup, 2018 NZ Vs ENG England Under-19 beat New Zealand Under-19 by 32 runs
- ICC Under-19 World Cup, 2018 AUS Vs AFG Australia Under-19 beat Afghanistan Under-19 by 6 wickets
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5313
|121
|2
|South Africa
|4484
|115
|3
|Australia
|4174
|104
|4
|New Zealand
|3489
|100
|5
|England
|4829
|99
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4058
|94
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|South Africa
|6386
|120
|2
|India
|6680
|119
|3
|England
|6871
|116
|4
|New Zealand
|6550
|115
|5
|Australia
|6376
|112
|6
|Pakistan
|4875
|96
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|3272
|126
|2
|New Zealand
|2582
|123
|3
|India
|3385
|121
|4
|England
|2029
|119
|5
|West Indies
|2538
|115
|6
|South Africa
|2238
|112
The highest wicket-taker of IPL remained unsold. The highest run-getter of IPL was sold in the third attempt, but not before teams had picked three Afghanistan players and one Nepal player.
This is franchise cricket where no one can predict what can happen during an auction.
"Younger players are playing a lot of T20 cricket, so they are developing the skills at a much younger age. As an older player it is difficult to keep up. I've been there as a player. But after 34-35 it is hard to improve. That might be the major reason for them to go quite cheaply in the auction,” Delhi Daredevils head coach Ricky Ponting added.
169 players were among those lucky enough by the eight teams in the two-day mega IPL player auction. Let’s look at all the statistics from the 2018 auctions.
Infogram
Published Date:
Feb 01, 2018
| Updated Date: Jan 31, 2018
Also See
IPL Auction 2018: Here is the complete list of all the eight teams' squads ahead of season 11
IPL Auction 2018: With all teams evenly matched, upcoming season could be one of the most open yet
IPL auction 2018: From Chris Gayle to Dale Steyn, Complete list of Sold and Unsold Players in Indian Premier League