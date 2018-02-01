The highest wicket-taker of IPL remained unsold. The highest run-getter of IPL was sold in the third attempt, but not before teams had picked three Afghanistan players and one Nepal player.

This is franchise cricket where no one can predict what can happen during an auction.

"Younger players are playing a lot of T20 cricket, so they are developing the skills at a much younger age. As an older player it is difficult to keep up. I've been there as a player. But after 34-35 it is hard to improve. That might be the major reason for them to go quite cheaply in the auction,” Delhi Daredevils head coach Ricky Ponting added.

169 players were among those lucky enough by the eight teams in the two-day mega IPL player auction. Let’s look at all the statistics from the 2018 auctions.