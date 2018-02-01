First Cricket
U-19 WC | 3rd Place Play-off Feb 01, 2018
AFG Vs PAK
Match Abandoned
U-19 WC | 5th Place Play off Jan 31, 2018
SA Vs BAN
South Africa Under-19 beat Bangladesh Under-19 by 8 wickets
IND in SA Feb 01, 2018
SA vs IND
Kingsmead, Durban
Trans-Tasman T20I Tri-Series Feb 03, 2018
AUS vs NZ
Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), Sydney
IPL Auction 2018: From Chennai Super Kings' smart buying to demand for all-rounders, an interactive breakdown of the numbers

169 players were among those lucky enough by the eight teams in the two-day mega IPL player auction. Let’s look an interactive look at all the statistics from the 2018 auctions.

Umang Pabari, Feb,01 2018

The highest wicket-taker of IPL remained unsold. The highest run-getter of IPL was sold in the third attempt, but not before teams had picked three Afghanistan players and one Nepal player.

This is franchise cricket where no one can predict what can happen during an auction.

"Younger players are playing a lot of T20 cricket, so they are developing the skills at a much younger age. As an older player it is difficult to keep up. I've been there as a player. But after 34-35 it is hard to improve. That might be the major reason for them to go quite cheaply in the auction,” Delhi Daredevils head coach Ricky Ponting added.

169 players were among those lucky enough by the eight teams in the two-day mega IPL player auction. Let’s look at all the statistics from the 2018 auctions.

Published Date: Feb 01, 2018 | Updated Date: Jan 31, 2018

