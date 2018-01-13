First Cricket
IPL Auction 2018: Chris Gayle, Ravichandran Ashwin among 1,122 players to be part of pool

The list, sent out to the eight IPL franchises, has 281 capped players, 838 uncapped players, including 778 Indians and three players from the Associate nations, a BCCI release said.

PTI, Jan,13 2018

New Delhi: A whopping 1122 players including the likes of Chris Gayle, Yuvraj Singh, Joe Root and Shane Watson have signed up on expected lines to be part of the upcoming IPL auction, the BCCI announced on Saturday.

The auction, scheduled to take place in Bengaluru on 27-28 January will also see India's Gautam Gambhir, R Ashwin, Ajinkya Rahane, mystery spinner Kuldeep Yadav and openers KL Rahul and M Vijay go under the hammer.

File image of Chris Gayle. Image courtesy: Sportzpics/ IPL

File image of Chris Gayle. Image courtesy: Sportzpics/
IPL

About 282 overseas - 58 from Australia, 57 from South Africa, 39 each from Sri Lanka and Windies, 30 from New Zealand, and 26 from England have registered for the auction.

Again hoping to show his full range of strokes in this edition's IPL will be Glenn Maxwell along with Mitchell Johnson, who bowled Mumbai Indians to their third title last season with his final over heroics.

England's Test captain, Root, has also thrown his hat in the ring along with big names like Ben Stokes, Chris Lynn, Eoin Morgan and pacers Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins.

Dwayne Bravo, Carlos Brathwaite, Evin Lewis and Jason Holder will add the Caribbean flavor to the auction.

Hashim Amla, who hit two centuries for Kings XI Punjab in the 10th season, will be hoping for a high bid with compatriots Faf du Plessis, Quinton de Kock, David Miller and speedsters Morne Morkel and Kagiso Rabada.

Kane Williamson, Colin Munro and Tom Latham from New Zealand will add the Kiwi charm.

Afghanistan, too, will see 13 players along with eight from Bangladesh, two from Ireland, seven from Zimbabwe and two from the USA.

Published Date: Jan 13, 2018 | Updated Date: Jan 13, 2018

