Delhi Daredevils have established a legacy over the ten editions that have taken place so far in the Indian Premier League (IPL). However, the legacy — that of being a perennial underachiever — is what they would like to shed as the league enters its 11th year, especially with a fresh squad that is packed with match-winners, a new captain and a new coach.

Few sides have experienced the dearth of luck as the Daredevils have over the years. Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Rajasthan Royals have all won the title at least once. Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have finished runners-up thrice. Even Kings XI Punjab (KXIP), a side that has struggled to impress for the most part in their IPL journey so far, made it to the final in 2014. The ignominy of being the only franchise from the current lot to not make it to the last two is what has been the biggest cause of heartache for DD fans all the while.

However, the return of veteran batsman, established leader and more importantly, a Dilliwallah in Gautam Gambhir might have brought with it a wave of hope in the Delhi camp. For a man who started off with the Daredevils in the inaugural edition, Gambhir's legacy in the IPL lies in reviving the sagging fortunes of KKR following the exit of their marquee player Sourav Ganguly, helping the side lift the trophy in 2012 and 2014, aside from finding himself among the top all-time run-getters in the tournament.

After getting picked by the Daredevils for a sum of Rs 2.8 crore at the auction in January, the Delhi boy stated that he's back where he belongs. Gambhir is in the final stage of what has been a glorious career so far, and with the doors of national selection largely shut on him by now, it can be expected of him to make the most of his Delhi captaincy stint to sign out of the game on a high.

The skipper had found success at the top of the order alongside both Chris Lynn and Robin Uthappa at KKR. There might, however, be a bit of a toss-up in the new franchise with the number of options that Delhi have at their disposal — with explosive openers Colin Munro and Jason Roy leading the way. Rishabh Pant might have somewhat slid down the pecking order in recent times, but could still pack a punch as well as impress the national selectors should the opportunities come along his way.

The Delhi team management will also a lot to think about as far as the middle-order is concerned, with Australian hard-hitting batsman Glenn Maxwell, their most expensive buy this year, looking a certainty.

The bowling unit is packed with stars such as Kagiso Rabada — who represented the side last year, and was purchased for a sum of Rs 4.2 crore this year — as well as Trent Boult, along with leading Indian pacer Mohammed Shami being cleared to play after a lengthy off-field episode involving wife Hasina Jahan. Avesh Khan certainly had shown potential in the only game that he got while playing for RCB last year, and will look to further his chances should he be in the mix — a vision that underrated Jharkhand spinner Shahbaz Nadeem also shares.

The franchise — which witnessed JSW Sports become its joint owner alongside GMR — has made some notable investments from the Indian U-19 side that went on to win the World Cup in New Zealand earlier this year, getting skipper Prithvi Shaw, batting star Manjot Kalra and all-rounder Abhishek Sharma, and it certainly will be a matter of great interest to witness them face quality batsmen and bowlers, having conquered their peers in the mega event two months ago.

Another player to look forward to this year will be Nepal leg-spinner Sandeep Lamichhane, a talent who was taken under the wings of World Cup-winning former Australia skipper Michael Clarke, and made history in the IPL auction by becoming the first cricketer from the hill-nation to bag an IPL contract.

The team did show lot of improvements under coach Paddy Upton as well as batting mentor Rahul Dravid — who had to step down shortly after the previous edition of the league due to conflict of interest — over the last two seasons, finishing sixth in both editions and earning the respect of their fans by showing the kind of fight that had been glaringly missing in the past.

The appointment of Australian legend Ricky Ponting as coach has certainly brought with it a sense of hope — taking things forward from Upton and Dravid — as has been the case with Gambhir's appointment as leader. With these two largely responsible for Delhi's fortunes this year, it would seem as if the perennially underachieving franchise is in good hands this year. With a bit of luck on their side, the side could very well be laying their hands on the shining trophy that had eluded them all this time.

Squad: Gautam Gambhir (C), Rishabh Pant, Chris Morris, Shreyas Iyer, Glenn Maxwell, Jason Roy, Colin Munro, Mohammed Shami, Kagiso Rabada, Amit Mishra, Prithvi Shaw, Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Shabaz Nadeem, Dan Christian, Jayant Yadav, Gurkeerat Singh, Trent Boult, Manjot Kalra, Abhishek Sharma, Sandeep Lamichanne, Sayan Ghosh.