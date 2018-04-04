Hyderabad: The Indian Premier League (IPL) offered a great platform for young Indian players to showcase their talent, former cricketer Venkatapathy Raju said on Wednesday.

"A lot of Indian players, including spinners, have got the chance to play in this years edition of IPL," Raju, said at a promotional event in Hyderabad.

The high-profile event begins on 7 April this year.

Raju was a renowned India left-arm spinner during the 1990s.

The 11th edition of IPL begins with a match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings in Mumbai.