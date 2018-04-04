First Cricket
IPL 2018: Tournament offers great platform for young Indian players to showcase talent, says former spinner Venkatapathy Raju

The Indian Premier League (IPL) offered a great platform for young Indian players to showcase their talent, former cricketer Venkatapathy Raju said on Wednesday.

PTI, April 04, 2018

File image of Venkatapathy Raju, News18

"A lot of Indian players, including spinners, have got the chance to play in this years edition of IPL," Raju, said at a promotional event in Hyderabad.

The high-profile event begins on 7 April this year.

Raju was a renowned India left-arm spinner during the 1990s.

The 11th edition of IPL begins with a match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings in Mumbai.

Published Date: April 04, 2018 | Updated Date: April 04, 2018

Tags : #BCCI #Cricket #Indian Cricket Team #Indian Premier League #Indian Premier League 2018 #IPL #IPL 2018 #TheySaidIt #Venkatapathy Raju

