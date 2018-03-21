First Cricket
PSL | Eliminator 1 Mar 20, 2018
PZ Vs QG
Peshawar Zalmi beat Quetta Gladiators by 1 run
PSL | Qualifier Mar 18, 2018
IU Vs KK
Islamabad United beat Karachi Kings by 8 wickets
ENG in NZ Mar 22, 2018
NZ vs ENG
Eden Park, Auckland
ICCWC Qualifiers Mar 22, 2018
UAE vs ZIM
Harare Sports Club, Harare
IPL 2018: Six of eight team captains to not attend opening ceremony due to logistics issues

However the goof up happened because senior IPL officials didn't do their homework on the logistical aspect of four other franchises who have matches next day.

PTI, March 21, 2018

New Delhi: The BCCI has decided that the six captains of IPL franchises barring Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings, won't need to attend the opening ceremony scheduled on 7 April.

It is learnt that all eight captains will do a special video shoot on 6 April and leave for their respective cities that very evening itself.

Till last year, the convention was to have an opening ceremony a day before the first match, which captains would attend and sign the 'Spirit of Cricket' pledge.

Representational image. AFP

Representational image. AFP

This year it was decided at the IPL Governing meeting that opening ceremony would be held in Mumbai on 7 April before the first match between MI and CSK.

However the goof up happened because senior IPL officials didn't do their homework on the logistical aspect of four other franchises who have matches next day.

On 8 April, there is a double header with Delhi Daredevils taking on Kings XI Punjab in Mohali at 4 pm while RCB will meet KKR in Kolkata at 8 pm.

"IPL team should have done their homework. They are calling Gautam Gambhir and Ravichandran Ashwin a day before an afternoon match. That's absolute lack of homework," a senior BCCI official told PTI.

"Sample this. If Ashwin and Gambhir would have attended the opening ceremony, they could only boarded a 9pm flight from Mumbai to Delhi as there are no late evening flights from Mumbai to Chandigarh.

"Now from Delhi, they can't take a flight to Chandigarh on Sunday morning because the airport would remain close. So either they travel by car during the night, which is a dangerous proposition or in the morning of the match to play at 4 pm. The less said, better it is," the senior official fumed.

Even Virat Kohli (RCB) and Dinesh Karthik (KKR) would have had to travel a day before the match although they have an evening game (8pm) to play.

When contacted, acting president CK Khanna said, "We are aware that there are some logistical issues that have cropped up. It will be sorted at the earliest. I think captains will be called a day earlier and their portion will be shot and shown during the opening ceremony.

Published Date: March 21, 2018 | Updated Date: March 21, 2018

Tags : #BCCI #Chennai Super Kings #CK Khanna #Delhi Daredevils #Dinesh Karthik #Gautam Gambhir #IPL 2018 #Kings XI Punjab #Kolkata Knight Riders #Mumbai Indians #Ravichandran Ashwin #Virat Kohli

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5313 121
2 South Africa 4484 115
3 Australia 4174 104
4 New Zealand 3489 100
5 England 4829 99
6 Sri Lanka 4374 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 7594 122
2 South Africa 6911 117
3 England 7496 117
4 New Zealand 7081 114
5 Australia 6376 112
6 Pakistan 4877 96
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 3272 126
2 Australia 2513 126
3 India 4341 124
4 New Zealand 3013 116
5 West Indies 2538 115
6 England 2402 114
Full Ranking

